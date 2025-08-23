XFINITY Series PR

Mayer Posts Fourth Straight Top Five Finish in Daytona Xfinity Race

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Wawa 250
Friday, August 22, 2025

Ford Unofficial Finishing Results:

5th – Sam Mayer
16th – Harrison Burton
17th – Sheldon Creed
27th – Kyle Sieg
31st – Ryan Sieg

SAM MAYER, No. 41 Audibel Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “The intensity definitely picked up there at the end of this crazy race, but we were just a little bit short again. I’m really proud of these Haas Factory boys. This Audibel Ford Mustang was amazing. I’m really proud of everyone that put it together. We just got to the front too little too late. We were in a really good spot, I felt like, if we had another crack at it, but, overall, a really solid day. You can’t feel too bad about finishing one of these things.” HOW ABOUT THE CONSISTENCY YOU’VE SHOWED WITH TWO RACES TO GO BEFORE THE PLAYOFFS? “Yeah, it’s great to be consistent and all, but you want to win because when it comes to the playoffs, the bonus points you get are the only thing that matters. We’re gonna keep working on that. We have two more shots at it, and I think we’ll be good at both of those races, so it’s just a matter of getting the job done. The W is the only thing on the mind right now.”

SHELDON CREED, No. 00 Ollie’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “A good day overall for not being able to qualify and just slowly made ourselves up to the front. We got good stage points there in stage two and was able to lead some laps. I kind of lost control when I didn’t want to and I don’t know what they were doing behind me. They were just playing with each other’s runs and kind of lost us control a little bit. We were getting back in position to fight for it and then there was the first caution with 10 to go and that gave us enough damage to have to pit to get a new left-front tire. That popped the tire, so we had to stop there, and then I kind of new coming from the back on a green-white-checkered that we were gonna probably drive into a crash, knowing how this place works, and that’s kind of exactly what happened. Overall, our Ford Mustang was really fast. I’m thankful for Ollies and Ford and Roush Yates Engines. I felt like we were really good all night.”

