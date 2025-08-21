Wright Motorsports Set for Double Duty at VIR

ALTON, Va., (August 20, 2025) – Wright Motorsports is gearing up for a busy weekend at Virginia International Raceway (VIR), where the team will compete in both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the VP Racing SportsCar Challenge. The historic 3.27-mile circuit will host the Michelin GT Challenge, one of IMSA’s signature GT-only events, giving fans a weekend filled with pure sports car racing.

Championship leader Adam Adelson will take on triple duty in the VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, racing the No. 24 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R. With three wins in seven races this season, Adelson holds the top spot in the GTD X class standings. VIR adds an extra twist, as the weekend will feature three 45-minute sprint races instead of the usual two, including a make-up round from a weather-delayed race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. As a single-driver format, Adelson will be behind the wheel for each session, aiming to extend his points lead in the championship fight.

Adelson will then shift focus to the headline Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, joining Elliott Skeer in the No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R. The pair currently sit fifth in the WeatherTech GTD class standings and continue to hunt for their first podium finish of the season. Their best result so far came at Sebring in March, finishing fifth, and the team showed promising pace in the last round at Road America, where they placed sixth. After finishing eighth at VIR in 2024, the duo is determined to better that performance this time around and close the championship gap.

Each of the team’s five races will be available to domestic audiences live on Peacock, while international audiences can tune in on IMSA.TV.

Schedule – Michelin GT Challenge at VIR | All Times Eastern

Friday, August 22

8:00 AM – 8:55 AM: VP Challenge Practice 1

12:40 PM – 12:55 PM: VP Challenge Qualifying

3:05 PM – 4:35 PM: WeatherTech Practice 1

4:55 PM – 5:40 PM: VP Challenge Race 1 | Live on Peacock

Saturday, August 23

10:35 AM – 12:05 PM: WeatherTech Practice 2

12:35 PM – 1:10 PM: VP Challenge Race 2 | Live on Peacock

1:00 PM – 1:30 PM: Autograph Session

4:55 PM – 5:10 PM: WeatherTech GTD Qualifying

Sunday, August 24

9:35 AM – 10:20 AM: VP Challenge Race (Make-Up)

1:00 PM – 1:50 PM: Open Grid Fan Walk

2:10 PM – 4:50 PM: Michelin GT Challenge at VIR | Live on Peacock

Adam Adelson

VIR is such a special and historic track, and it happens to be my favorite in the US. It’s super demanding, and I love that IMSA gives the opportunity to the GT cars to be the top class racing here. We had strong pace here last year, and we found some great performance in the car at Road America, so I’m beyond excited to see what we can accomplish. Also, this is a double duty weekend for me, where I’ll be participating in three VP Challenges in addition to the WeatherTech race. It’s imperative that we perform at the top of our game, as there are championships on the line. I know that Wright Motorsports will give me a great car, and I’m excited to keep the positive momentum going.

Elliott Skeer

VIR is always a special race, not just from the track itself, but being a GT-only race too. We’re coming off a very progressive weekend at Road America and have a good direction to continue this at VIR. This wasn’t our best race last year, but we know how to better it this time.

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is a championship-winning Porsche customer racing team based in Batavia, Ohio, with a proven legacy in North American sports car racing. Over the last two decades, the team has become synonymous with professionalism, precision, and performance, competing in top-tier series including the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, SRO Fanatec GT World Challenge America, Porsche Carrera Cup North America, and more. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Wright Motorsports offers full-service race programs, driver development, and technical expertise to amateur and professional drivers alike. The team continues to grow its presence across North America and beyond while laying the foundation for future innovation in motorsport engineering and vehicle development.