Can I Change 1 Tire With Steps And Tips

While changing a tire, many people often face the problem that a specific tire wears out faster than the others. It is very natural and can happen to anyone for several reasons, such as incorrect wheel alignment, a puncture, or road issues.

However, if this happens to you, then you need to change the tire as fast as possible.

Moreover, when talking about replacing a tire, many people ask, “Can I change 1 Tire? The answer is yes, you can. However, to avoid causing significant damage, you need to follow specific steps, remember key factors, and apply expert tips. Today, in this blog, we are going to tell you about other things when changing 1 tire.

Simple Steps To Change 1 Tire

Firstly, let’s know how to change a tire. Don’t worry, it is very easy, and it may require no more than 30-40 minutes for you, but if you take an expert’s assistance, like A1 Tire, then it can be done in just 15 to 20 minutes. So, without any further delay, let’s start the process now.

Get The Car Ready

At the beginning, you need to choose a flat place to park the car. After that, put your car on the handbrake or in the first gear if it is not automatic. Now you need some tools like

Spare Tire

Jack

Lug Wrench

Wheel Chocks

Tire Pressure Gauge

Flashlight

Torque Wrench (optional)

Gloves

Loosen the wheel nuts

This step will be very easy and safe if the car is on the ground. It is very simple; you just need to move the wheel wrench in the opposite direction to loosen the nuts. However, one thing to keep in mind is that you shouldn’t remove it entirely.

Jack up the car

As we know, all the cars have dedicated jack points. And now you need to lift the car with the jack. Raise the car slowly until the tire is 10 to 15 cm off the ground. If needed, place a piece of wood under the jack, which will keep the Jack more stable.

Remove the flat tire

Now it’s time to remove the Los and wheel nuts fully. After that, carefully remove the tire until it’s entirely free. Be cautious not to force it, as this can damage the slots. After removing, it’s time to install the new one.

Lower the car and tighten the bolts

So you have changed the tire; now it’s time to lower the car and tighten the bolts. Use the jack, but don’t remove it till it’s entirely tight. Now it’s time for a final check, including tire pressure, alignment, and all other necessary checklists.

Factors to Look for Before Changing a Tire

So, till now, we have learned how to change one tire with some simple steps, but as per the question, Can I Change 1 Tire? Still, there is one point left: when can I change a tire? So, in this section below, we will discuss the factors under which you can change only a single tire.

One Tire Tread Worn Out

If you notice that your car’s tire treads are worn out faster than others, then you can change one tire to solve the issue.

Axle

You need to change only one tire, and then it is recommended to install it on the rear axle to make it more stable, especially to keep the tire in good condition.

Type of Tire

Well, this is very important, and you need to maintain it perfectly while changing one single tire. You need to make sure that you are choosing a similar trade pattern tire; otherwise, it can affect your car’s balance.

You need to replace the same tire model with a similar tread condition to ensure optimal performance for accelerating, braking, and cornering.

Vehicle type

You can change one tire if your car is not all-wheel drive or doesn’t have an advanced electronic system. You can’t change just one tire on these cars because they are more sensitive and can be mismatched during tire replacement.

Tips To Take Care Of Your Car Tire

So till now we have described all the steps and when to change a tire. Now let’s talk about how you can keep your tire safe from wearing out. This is very easy, and you just need to follow a few simple steps to keep it perfect. Here are the tips below.

Rotate Your Tires

If you want to keep your tires safe, then you should rotate them after every 8,000 to 13,000 kilometers of riding. However, some car manuals specify particular times and uses, so you should follow the instructions provided in the manual. Moreover, it will be better if you take professional assistance to rotate the tires.

Tire imbalance

To be honest, it would be better to change all four tires at once. However, if you only need to change one tire, ensure that all the other tires are in a safe condition. Otherwise, it may wear out other tires, which may cause a tire imbalance.

Alignment

You should regularly check the alignment of your tires. If this happens, then your tire may be damaged earlier than expected, which may cost you more in the future. The best way to do this is by having a test drive. If it is vibrating or making an unusual noise, then you should have it checked by experts.

Check Air Pressure

This is one of the main points that you should check every month. Normally, in a month, 1-3 PSI air loss is acceptable. But if it goes more than that, then you should go through an inspection.

Conclusion

Tires are not only the most important component of a car, but they also encompass many aspects that you should be aware of. Today, we haven’t only described how I can change 1 Tire, but also how to install some maintenance tips, and in which circumstances we can change a single tire.

So, before ending, we hope you understand everything correctly. If there is anything you need to know, please let us know.