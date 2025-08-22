How To Change Quad Tires – Step-by-Step Guide With Safety Tips

Quad Tires, also known as ATV Tires or 4-wheeler tires, are a type of tire designed for all-terrain vehicles. This is a special type of tire that is designed with a deep tread for all-terrain use. These types of tires are mostly used in desert and off-road areas. Like other tires, this tire needs to be looked after frequently.

As a matter of fact, tire change is one of the key roles that needs to be done in a timely manner. In that case, a question arises about how to change Quad tires. Today, in this blog, we will discuss when, how, and what to do while changing them. So, without further delay, let’s begin now.

When Should You Change Quad Tires?

On average, the lifespan of Quad tires is up to 5000 miles. So after that milestone, you automatically need to change the tires. Moreover, there are some other factors that indicate you need to change the tire immediately. Check them below.

Visible Damage

If you have ever seen cracks, punctures, or missing lugs, then it is time to change the tire immediately. You should check the sidewalls and treads very carefully to identify the holes and cracks.

Tread Wear

Tire wear is another issue with changing quad tires. This issue is very easy to identify; if you experience reduced grip or if the tread pattern becomes more rounded, then it indicates a problem with the tread wire, and you need to address it immediately. However, some tires have built-in indicators within the tread grooves.

Issue with the performance

If you face any unusual vibrations or moving while riding, then it is time to change the quad tires. If you notice a decrease in grip while handling the vehicle, especially in muddy or snowy places, then it is time to change the tires.

Seasonal and Terrain Changes

You need to change the tires seasonally. For instance, if it’s currently rainy season in your area, you should use mud tires to handle the muddy conditions.

Aging Rubber

Sometimes, due to a loss of flexibility and strength in the tire, you may need to change it before its time. This situation can occur to anyone, so if you notice something similar, it is time to replace the tire.

Note: When there are problems with quad tires, these are the most typical symptoms. However, if you face any issues with tires other than them, then you should take an expert’s opinion, like KT Roadside.

Steps To Change Quad Tires

Well, like other tires, the process of changing a quad tire is almost the same. To clarify, we are sharing the steps to change a tire below. Now follow the steps to do it by yourself.

You need some equipment at first to get the whole process done. But remember one thing: sometimes you may need to collect some extra tools depending on the tire model and vehicle type. Here is the list below.

Tire Irons and Tire Spoons

Breaker Tool and Bead Breaker Bar

Air Compressor

Tire Pressure Gauge

Tire Valve Stem Removal Tool

Bead Retainer and Bead Seating Tools

Dish Soap and Soapy Water Solution

Step 2: Make Your Workspace Ready

After getting all the equipment, it’s time to find a perfect place to change tires. Find a flat place and make sure you have enough space to move where you can work safely.

Step 3: Replace the Old Tire

Now it’s time to replace the old tire. You need a Jack or hydraulic lift (if available) to pull up the tire from the ground. After that, use the wrench to open the nuts and slowly remove the old one. But remember one thing: these tires are heavy, so be careful when lifting them.

Step 4: Make the Rim ready with a New Tire

You need to clean the rim to remove any dark debris or leftover tire lubricant. This will make sure that your tires are properly installed. You should apply a thin layer of tire bead lubricant or commercial tire lube to seat the tire smoothly.

However, if you are changing a large tire, then double-check the steps before installation. There will be instructions in the vehicle manuals on tire-changing needs.

Step 5: Fit the New Tire

Now it is time to replace the new tires on the rim. First, you have to place the tire onto the rim and ensure the bead is in the right place. However, you can use a ratchet strap to keep the tire in position.

After your tire is fully aligned, use tire irons or spoons to gradually fit the tire onto the rim. Additionally, if you are working with a worn-out tire, then make sure the bead is seated perfectly and there are no air leaks.

Step 6: Put air in the tire

When you have done all the things, now it’s time to put the tire in the year. At this stage, you need to use an air compressor to gradually inflate the tire. You have to follow the manufacturer’s recommendation for air pressure.

Moreover, if you are using commercial tire lubricant, then you are not overusing it; otherwise, the tire can slip on the rim.

Step 7: Check the Tire and Rim

When you have installed that tire, check for any signs of air leakage around the tire bead. If there are any issues, then you must fix them first before riding. To avoid this issue, you need to seal it tightly. However, to check the tire, you can use soapy water to test for leaks.

Step 8: Install the Tire onto the vehicle

Now it’s time to reinstall the tires onto the vehicle. You have to tighten the lug nuts securely. The manufacturer’s recommendation is followed. Once it has settled down, go for a drive to make sure everything is working properly without any interruption.

Tips To Follow For Changing Quad Tires

So, till now we have discussed when you should change a tire and how to do it. Now it’s time to talk about safety matters, which are very important to know. Read the points below and know the tips for changing quad tires.

Check the tire pressure frequently and make sure the air doesn’t pass more than 1-3 PSI. If it is more than that, then there is something you need to look at immediately.

You should regularly check the trade pattern of your tires. If it is worn out, then it may be because of serious damage.

Especially if you are riding on a muddy road, you should clean the tires and remove the dirt and debris after every use. This will keep your tire in excellent condition.

It is recommended to put extra weight in the tire. You should always be mindful of loading and carrying elements, especially in rocky terrain.

You should regularly rotate the tire. To make sure your tire is being used perfectly.

Conclusion

In final words, whether you are doing it by yourself or taking an expert’s assistance, it is very important to know how to change quad tires. Not only this, but today we have also covered all the reasons and safety tips for changing quad tires. However, if you still have some questions left in your mind, then don’t hesitate to ask us.