COOK OUT Named Presenting Sponsor Of Next Month’s Catwalk for Causes

COOK OUT, a North Carolina-based restaurant group, joins the one-of-a-kind fashion show Catwalk for Causes as this year’s presenting sponsor

A star-studded night with celebrities from the track to the gridiron to highlight nine children fighting their biggest battles shine on the catwalk

Seats and tables are still available in a limited quantity; to purchase contact tkirby@speedwaycharities.org

CONCORD, NC (Aug. 22, 2025) — A star-studded night that’s all about supporting Charlotte-area charities just got brighter as North Carolina-based restaurant, COOK OUT joins the cause as this year’s Catwalk for Causes presenting sponsor. This legacy event will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 16, at the new Ten Tenths Motor Club at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In its 15th year, Catwalk for Causes has raised more than $5 million dollars to benefit the lives of children in need across the Carolinas. A night of NASCAR and NFL icons continuing a tradition of championing children by giving them the opportunity to swap their hospital gowns for ball gowns with a spirited fashion show and charity auction.

“We are thrilled to partner with Speedway Children’s Charities and support the Catwalk for Causes at the beautiful new Ten Tenths Motor Club,” said the Reaves family, owners of COOK OUT Restaurants. “This event became one of our favorites since we first attended a couple years ago. We are excited and thankful to be part of such an awesome special event that brings awareness and support to such wonderful organizations.”

COOK OUT’s partnership along with four North Carolina-based charities, Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) in partnership with Greg Olsen’s HEARTest Yard, the Kyle & Samantha Busch Bundle of Joy Fund and the Kyle Larson Foundation, will make it a night to remember for nine children who are bravely fighting their toughest battles.

Some of Sunday’s biggest stars walking this year’s catwalk to raise money and awareness for the programs supported by each charity partner are:

Kyle and Katelyn Larson, NASCAR Cup Series driver for Hendrick Motorsports

Kyle and Samantha Busch, NASCAR Cup Series driver for Richard Childress Racing

Greg and Kara Olsen, FOX Sports broadcaster and former Carolina Panther

Max and Grace Reaves, COOK OUT Restaurants

Ricky and Madyson Stenhouse, NASCAR Cup Series driver for Hyak Motorsports

John Hunter Nemechek, NASCAR Cup Series driver for Legacy Motor Club

Jonathan and Natalie Stewart, former Carolina Panther

Todd and Marissa Gilliland, NASCAR Cup Series driver for Front Row Motorsports

Joey and Brittany Logano, NASCAR Cup Series driver for Team Penske

In anticipation of next month’s fashion show, Greg Olsen and Samantha Busch joined two of the little stars at Belk to pick out their special outfits. Each child will wear three unique and personality-packed ensembles as they strut down the catwalk.

NASCAR and Charlotte Hornets reporter Shannon Spake, alongside veteran motorsports driver and broadcaster Erin Evernham, will host the high-energy fashion show and one-of-a-kind live auction.

DETAILS:

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or additional information about the 2025 Catwalk for Causes, visit https://www.speedwaycharities.org/events/charlotte/catwalk-for-causes/.

ABOUT SPEEDWAY CHILDREN’S CHARITIES:

At Speedway Children’s Charities, we believe every child deserves the chance to thrive—no matter the obstacles they face. SCC is a driving force for change, partnering with local organizations to meet the most pressing needs of children in communities across the country. From supporting kids battling illness to providing resources for those facing adversity at home or in school, our mission is rooted in action and compassion. Since 1982, we’ve distributed over $72 million in grants—$4 million in 2024 alone—ensuring that children in need have the support, care, and opportunities to build brighter futures.

ABOUT COOKOUT:

COOK OUT is based in North Carolina and just celebrated its 350th store opening in Harrisburg, NC beside U.S. Legends.