NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Looking Forward to Returning to New Hampshire Motor Speedway This September

New England’s only NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race is Sunday, Sept. 21 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

LOUDON, N.H. – New England’s only NASCAR Playoffs weekend is set for Sept. 19-21 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS), and not only are race fans excited about their annual NASCAR stop being in September – cooler weather, Trucks return, Playoffs – the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) drivers have been looking forward to returning to NHMS to kick off the Round of 12 as well:

Denny Hamlin | Driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

“New Hampshire is one of the most exciting short tracks that we have on our schedule. Now that it’s back in the Playoffs, it’s super exciting for myself, so, as a team, and a multiple winner there, it’s a track that I really look forward to going to.”

Christopher Bell | Driver of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

“New Hampshire is one of my best tracks, so I’m super grateful that it’s coming at a huge moment in the NASCAR Playoffs. No better way to advance in the Playoffs than another win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.”

Ryan Blaney | Driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford

“Well I always loved going up to New Hampshire when it was in the Playoffs, right, in the chase. It’s a beautiful area, you know, I love that area of the country. Especially that time of the year, you know. The leaves are starting to change, and it’s really pretty up there. So I love that it’s back in the Playoffs, because it puts on a great show, and it deserves to be in it.”

Chase Elliott | Driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

“I’m looking forward to the weather, honestly. I think it will be really nice. I like going up there, it’s actually really nice there in the summer, so I think it will be nice up there in the fall. I used to not like going up there for whatever reason, but, I don’t know, in my older age, I like going to Loudon now. So it’s been, yeah, fun part of the country. I only go there once, so you better soak it in ‘cause you’re not going to see it again for a bit.”

Ty Dillon | Driver of the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

“I love going to New Hampshire. One of my favorite places that we get to race at, and now that it’s got a date that’s so important to our Playoffs, so important to picking our champion, the track is so unique.”

Chase Briscoe | Driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

“It’s going to be really exciting to go to New Hampshire to start the Round of 12. You know, the New Hampshire race always has just an awesome fan base. A ton of camping, and the fan base up there is so passionate, so for us to be able to bring a playoff race down there and just add to that layer of excitement that was already there is going to be really, really cool.”

Ryan Preece | Driver of the No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

“Looking forward to the weather. I mean, that’s honestly prime weather in September. It’s not hot, it’s starting to be that hoodie time that all of us in New England love. So I’ll be excited about it.”

Joey Logano | Driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford

“The weather is fantastic pretty much every time we go up there. I don’t know, it just feels like home. When you’re traveling around the country all the time, and I live in Charlotte now, I like Charlotte, don’t get me wrong, but going up north just has that home feeling for me. I look forward to that the most.”

Michael McDowell | Driver of the No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

“Fall weather and fall of New Hampshire is what I’m looking forward to the most. New Hampshire is a fun racetrack, great fans, and it’s going to be great weather, so looking forward to enjoying New Hampshire once again in the Playoffs.”

Cody Ware | Driver of the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

“I think it’s super awesome to have another short track on the schedule for the Playoffs. So to have New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the mix is going to add for more excitement and a different element of racing going into the championship.”

Daniel Suarez | Driver of the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

“I’m very excited to return to New Hampshire with extra pressure in the Playoffs.”

Kyle Larson | Driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

“I do love the region. It’s a beautiful part of the country.”

Austin Cindric | Driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford

“I’m expecting to see some nice New Hampshire scenery in the fall.”

New England’s only NASCAR Playoffs weekend is Sept. 19-21 at NHMS. On-track action kicks off Friday with practice and qualifying sessions for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) plus SIG SAUER Academy Dirt Duels at The Flat Track. The action continues on Doubleheader Saturday with the Mohegan Sun 100 NWMT race, the Team EJP 175 NCTS playoff race and NCS practice and qualifying. The on-track action culminates Sunday with the NCS taking on “The Magic Mile” to kick off the Round of 12. Don’t miss all of the exciting off-track action including “The Magic Mile” Happy Hour Show, Trackside Live, The Groove fan hangout, concerts from Draw the Line and Being Petty: The Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Experience, Family Movie Night featuring “Captain America: Brave New World,” driver appearances, a variety of live performances, fireworks and much more.

For a full NASCAR weekend schedule, visit NHMS.com/Events/NASCAR-Cup-Series/Schedule/.

Tickets:

For tickets and camping for New England’s only NASCAR Playoffs weekend, featuring the NCS and Team EJP 175 NCTS playoff races, Mohegan Sun 100 NWMT race and SIG SAUER Academy Dirt Duels, fans should visit NHMS.com or call 833-4LOUDON. Tickets for kids 12 and under are just $10 on Sunday, free on Doubleheader Saturday and start at $10 on Friday.

Follow Us:

Keep track of all of New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook (@NHMotorSpeedway), X (@NHMS) and Instagram (@NHMS). Keep up with all the latest information on the speedway website (NHMS.com) and mobile app.