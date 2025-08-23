Kaulig Racing Race Recap | WaWa 250

No. 11 Celsius Chevrolet

Start: 21st

Stage 1 Finish: 13th

Stage 2 Finish: 16th

Finish: 19th

Justin Haley made up eight positions during Stage 1 of the WaWa 250, finishing 13th. He pitted for four tires and fuel, before starting the second stage from 17th. It took Haley just 12 laps to take the lead in the No. 16 Celsius Chevy. He led a total of seven laps, before eventually losing his help. He slid back to 16th, where he finished the second stage, which ended under yellow for a wreck. During the stage break, Haley gained eight spots on pit road, before starting the final stage from ninth place. Haley lost his help once again but managed to stay in the lead pack, before the caution came out with 11 laps to go. The green flag came out with six laps remaining, but Haley was eventually collected in a final-lap wreck, ending his night before the checkered flag. He was scored 19th.

“Appreciate the invite back from Matt Kaulig and Kaulig Racing! We had a competitive No. 11 Celsius Chevrolet and led some laps. Unfortunately, we got involved in a last-lap incident, but I really enjoyed being back in the Xfinity Series.” – Justin Haley

No. 16 Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic Chevrolet

Start: 9th

Stage 1 Finish: 7th

Stage 2 Finish: 3rd

Finish: 32nd

Happy with the handling of the No. 16 Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic Chevrolet, Christian Eckes finished seventh in the opening stage. He radioed that he needed track position more than anything, and crew chief Alex Yontz made the call for a two-tire pit stop during the stage break, ensuring Eckes gained four spots on pit road to start the second stage. Eckes continued making ground and sat third when the caution flag came out with two laps remaining in Stage 2, ending the segment under yellow. As the caution flag came out with 11 laps to go, Eckes sat eighth. With four laps remaining, Eckes was in position to take third place but was hooked on the outside. The No. 16 was unable to finish the race, and Eckes was scored 32nd.

“We had a super fast Campers Inn RV Camaro tonight. I thought it was more than capable of being a race-winning car. It’s unfortunate that it just didn’t to our way, but we have two more races to go execute and hopefully make a run for the playoffs.” – Christian Eckes

No. 10 Martech Services Company Chevrolet

Start: 17th

Stage 1 Finish: 15th

Stage 2 Finish: 17th

Finish: 35th

Although the No. 10 Martech Services Company Chevrolet fired off slightly free, Daniel Dye gained two spots in the opening stage, finishing 15th. During the first stage break, he pitted for four tires and fuel, before starting the second stage from 15th place. Coming to two laps to go in the second stage, a wreck brought out the caution flag, as Dye drove down pit road to avoid the wrecking cars ahead of him. He finished the stage in 17th and pitted for four tires and fuel during the break, before starting the final stage from 11th place. Dye radioed that he struggled passing, noting that he lacked help as the caution came out with 11 laps to go. He sat 17th as the field went green with six laps remaining but was collected in a wreck just two laps later. He was scored 35th.

“It’s always good to come home and race in front of a home crowd. We were able to race inside the top 10 for a portion of the race and had a fast No. 10 Chevrolet. Unfortunately, what seemed to be the inevitable happened, and we got caught up in a crash.” – Daniel Dye

