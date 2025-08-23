XFINITY Series PR

Toyota GAZOO Racing – NXS Daytona Post-Race Report – 08.22.25

TOYOTA GR SUPRAS EARN TWO TOP-10s AT DAYTONA
Brandon Jones, Dean Thompson Lead Toyota in Xfinity Race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (August 22, 2025) – Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones led Toyota with a sixth-place result in Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

Sam Hunt Racing’s Dean Thompson also earned a top 10 with a seventh-place finish in Friday’s rain-delayed race.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap
NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)
Daytona International Speedway
Race 24 of 33 – 250 miles, 100 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Parker Kligerman*

2nd, Sammy Smith*

3rd, Justin Allgaier*

4th, Jesse Love*

5th, Sam Mayer*

6th, BRANDON JONES

7th, DEAN THOMPSON

12th, WILLIAM SAWALICH

24th, ARIC ALMIROLA

30th, TAYLOR GRAY

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

BRANDON JONES, No. 20 Menards Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 6th

Can you talk about tonight’s race?

“It’s always insane here. It’s a shorter race this time so the strategy played out a little bit different. I was just happy to have a really good day. I think we got points in each stage so that was beneficial and then to come home in the top five – it’s hard to finish these races out. The first one here was so short for us with only making five laps. We didn’t have a ton of notes to really go off of. We had a decent Talladega race which we had some solid stuff from, but nice to finally put one together here. We have Talladega again in the Playoffs so this race was important for us to just kind of learn just a little bit more about what we need to take to Talladega when we get to the Playoffs. It was a learning day. I was happy with a lot of the moves that we made — aggressive when we needed to, cautious when we needed to. Maybe a couple more laps, I don’t know. Highest finisher of the Toyota team so we’ll take it and go on to Portland and that will be a good one.”

DEAN THOMPSON, No. 26 Thompson Pipe Group Toyota GR Supra, Sam Hunt Racing

Finishing Position: 7th

How was your race tonight?

“It was a pretty up and down day. My guys brought a really fast Thompson Pipe Group Toyota GR Supra. I started really nice and kind of fell back immediately. Cut through the field, fell back, cut through the field, fell back. We probably passed the most cars in the field than anyone else today. It’s a testament to our team and to our race cars. I’m just happy for a top 10.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

