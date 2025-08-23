RCR NXS Race Recap: Daytona International Speedway

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Make Strategic Calls, Leading to Fourth-Place Finish at Daytona International Speedway

Finish: 4th

Start: 10th

Points: 4th

“I was so bad in the first stage, that we fell all the way back to 20th. Danny (Stockman) went to work and got the car better. We stopped complaining about it and got ourselves in position to win. Obviously it’s really unfortunate to come up short. I guess I don’t really know how to win from where I was lined up in fifth, with two teammates in front of me and a top lane that I knew was going to fall apart. It was kind of a hands-tied situation. If I ran it back, I would take the top lane, expecting the No. 70 to shove the No. 21 out, and try to fill that hole. Really unfortunate that we didn’t get the win, but still a good points day for our Whelen Chevrolet team.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Global Industrial Chevrolet Team Collected in Last Lap Crash to Finish in 25th-Place at Daytona International Speedway

Finish: 25th

Start: 4th

Points: 5th

“After getting shucked out on the Overtime restart, the No. 48 and I were rolling hard in the top lane. We had a ton of momentum and a heck of a run. I hate our race ended with a torn up car, but unfortunately, that is just superspeedway racing. Sometimes you are going to win them, and sometimes you are going to end up on the hook. I’m actually surprised we didn’t have more crashes with how much cars were moving around out there tonight. My Global Industrial Chevrolet wasn’t handling the greatest. It moved around quite a bit and was really tight on corner exit. Our car reacted to the air differently than it has in the past, but all in all, I’m proud of our No. 21 group for putting ourselves in position to have a chance at the win.” -Austin Hill