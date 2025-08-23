Featured StoriesRace CentralRC XFINITYXFINITY SeriesXFINITY Series News
Credit: AUGUST 22: Parker Kligerman celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on August 22, 2025. Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images.

Parker Kligerman fills in to deliver Daytona Xfinity victory for Connor Zilisch

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

Parker Kligerman, filling in for the injured Connor Zilisch, scored the NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Daytona International Speedway Friday night.

Zilisch was awarded the pole for the The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola after qualifying was canceled, but chose to start at the rear of the field. He drove the first 12 laps before Kligerman strapped in to take over in the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet under a caution on Lap 13.  

Zilisch, however, receives credit for the victory and collects the points. NASCAR regulations state that the driver who starts the race is considered the driver of record.

“It’s weird,” Zilisch said after the race. “It was really weird the last time I did it, and I never thought I’d have to do it again. … But I love Parker. I’ve been a fan of Parker for a long time. He’s another one I’m OK watching win inside my race car.

“I’m glad that I got to start the race and get the points for my team.

Kligerman described subbing for Zilisch as “different” and made light of the fact that he would not get credit for the win.

“It’s different in every way, because I didn’t expect to get a call from (team owner) Dale (Earnhardt) Jr. on the day I was leaving for vacation, saying ‘Hey, man, would you come drive this thing?’” he said. “I hate the circumstances for Connor. He’s an amazing generational talent,” Kligerman said. I feel honored to have gotten the call to grace the seat that he’s been in, that Kyle Larson’s been in. … For me, it’s such a ‘me’ thing that this will not be on Racing Reference at all.”

JR Motorsports drivers Sammy Smith and Justin Allgaier finished second and third, respectively. Jesse Love and Sam Mayer completed the top five.

Allgaier currently has a 3-point lead in the driver standings.

Two races are remaining in the Xfinity Series regular season – Portland International Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway.

*There were no issues in post-race inspection.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Results at Daytona:

Xfinity-at-Daytona-results-22524_STATPACK
