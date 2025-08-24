Front Row Motorsports: Daytona International Speedway Race Report – Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

Daytona International Speedway Race Report

Coke Zero Sugar 400

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2025

Event: Race 28 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Daytona International Speedway (2.5-miles)

Length of Race: 160 laps over three hours, three minutes, 20 seconds

FRM Finish:

● Todd Gilliland (Started 28th, Finished 11th / Running, completed 160 of 160 laps)

● Zane Smith (Started 13th, Finished 31st / Running, completed 154 of 160 laps)

● Noah Gragson (Started 32nd, Finished 38th / Accident-DNF, completed 27 of 160 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Zane Smith (28th)

Todd Gilliland (31st)

Noah Gragson (34th)

Todd Gilliland Key Takeaways

Stage One: 7th / Stage Two: 18th / Race Result: 11th

“Tough way to end the regular season, I thought we had a shot to win but it didn’t pan out the way we hoped,” said Gilliland. “While it’s not the ending we wanted, I’m still proud of this No. 34 team. We showed up with a fast Grillo’s Pickles Ford and left with a result we can build off of heading into Darlington.”

Zane Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 32nd / Stage Two: 32nd / Race Result: 31st

“Just more tough luck,” said Smith. “Fast car, thought we could have a shot to win our way into the playoffs, and never got the chance to show it after being clipped by the 48 in that first big one. Is what it is, and we’ll try to finish out these last 10 races strong.”

Noah Gragson Key Takeaways

Stage One: 37th / Stage Two: 38th / Race Result: 38th

“We’re only on lap 27, 28 and there are guys trying to make it four-wide at the front of the pack. I was just collateral damage at that point,” said Gragson. “It’s definitely a bummer, but I’m still super proud of our team. We started almost towards the back, 32nd I think, and we were up in the top 10 20 laps in, so it’s not from a lack of effort. I just really appreciate everybody at Front Row Motorsports. We’re looking on to Darlington. It’s more in our control and look to have a strong run there.”

