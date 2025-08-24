Berry Finishes 9th at Daytona

With a charge from 23rd place to ninth in the final two laps of Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, Josh Berry and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team were able to close out the 26-race regular season with back-to-back top-10 finishes.

Berry, who finished eighth at Richmond the week before, now has five top-10s as the Cup Series heads into the 10-race, season-ending, Championship-deciding Playoffs, which begin on Sunday with the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

At Daytona, Berry started the 400-miler from 11th place after qualifying was cancelled due to rain. He dropped back after the drop of the green flag and steered his way around a 12-car crash before ending the first Stage, a 35-lapper, in 18th place.

In the second Stage he ran in the top 10 – and the top three for several laps – before ending that segment in 22nd place.

In the third and final segment, he ran in the top 10 for the first half of that run before getting shuffled out of the top 20 with just six laps left.

With two to go, he was in 23rd place but moved to 10th on the white flag lap and to ninth at the checkers as fellow Ford driver Ryan Blaney from Team Penske raced from 13th into the lead and took the victory.

The Wood Brothers team now turns its focus to the Lady in Black, Darlington Raceway, for the Labor Day weekend classic, where Berry and the Woods are among the 16 drivers and teams that will start the Playoffs.

About DEX Imaging

DEX Imaging is the digital document imaging division of Staples, the world’s largest business solutions provider. DEXsells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions, such as HP, Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera and numerous others.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES:

Reducing Operating Costs

Reducing Paper Consumption

Increasing Productivity

DEX Imaging has been the recipient of virtually every industry award since the company’s inception, including the JD Power & Associates Award for Best Customer Experience, the prestigious ProTech Service award by Konica Minolta, the Diamond Premier Dealer Award by Kyocera, and the Elite DEALER Award by ‘ENX’ magazine. Other accolades include being named ‘Best Place to Work’ by numerous business journals in the markets DEX serves.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.