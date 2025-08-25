RYAN BLANEY WINS REGULAR SEASON FINALE, NASCAR PLAYOFF FIELD SET

DAYTONA, FL – August 25, 2025 – Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney won Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, marking his second win of the 2025 season and the 15th of his NASCAR Cup Series career. This victory also represents Ford’s 746th all-time win in NASCAR Cup Series history and the 105th Cup Series triumph for Team Penske with Ford.

“Congratulations to Roger, Jonathan, Ryan, and everyone at Team Penske on the race win at Daytona,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Winning at Daytona is always special. It’s one of the toughest places to win in our sport, and to see Ryan secure the Coke Zero Sugar 400 is a statement heading into the playoffs. That’s the kind of momentum we need.”

“I think this team is really doing a good job of hitting our stride when we need to. I’ve been proud of our efforts all year, it’s just been can we smooth some things out and have some stuff go our way. It seems to be smoothing out and this team is just performing and finishing where we should. That’s what I’ve been happy with, so it’s great to win this one and good momentum for next week,” commented Blaney.

The weekend at Daytona International Speedway began with weather delays, as qualifying for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 was canceled due to lightning near the track. Per the NASCAR rule book, the starting lineup was set based on performance metrics, which awarded Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang the pole position. Three other Ford Mustangs started in the top-10: Team Penske’s Joey Logano in P4, Team Penske’s Austin Cindric in P5, and RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski in P10.

Team Penske teammates Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney took turns leading the early laps of the race until contact at the front of the field triggered a chain reaction and caused a multi-car accident at lap 27. Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney finished the stage in P3, Joey Logano in P6, Front Row Motorsports’ Todd Gilliland in P7, and RFK Racing’s Ryan Preece in P8. The second stage saw several lead changes, with Rick Ware Racing’s Cody Ware making a strong push to the front of the field and leading laps in the draft alongside RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski to control both lanes. As the stage came to a close, the intensity picked up with bold moves and three-wide racing throughout the pack. Team Penske’s Joey Logano finished the stage in P3, Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney in P6, and RFK Racing’s Ryan Preece in P8. Stage 3 showcased the high stakes racing Daytona is known for, with tight packs and several accidents reshuffling the order. Ryan Blaney was 13th with two laps to go but surged to the front and led the pack to the checkered flag, finishing first in a four-wide finish. He beat Daniel Suarez by 0.031 seconds, Justin Haley by 0.036 seconds and Cole Custer by 0.049 seconds.

Haas Factory Team’s Cole Custer finished in P4 and Wood Brothers Racing’s Josh Berry finished in P9.

Four Ford Performance drivers will advance to the NASCAR Playoffs Round of 16: Team Penske’s Austin Cindric, Ryan Blaney, and Joey Logano, and Wood Brothers Racing’s Josh Berry.

The Xfinity Series also raced at Daytona on Friday, where Haas Factory Team’s Sam Mayer started on the outside of the pole in P2 and finished in P4.

The Xfinity Series races at Portland International Raceway this weekend in Portland, Oregon while the Cup Series travels to Darlington, South Carolina and races at Darlington Raceway for the start of the 10-race NASCAR playoffs.

