Kaulig Racing Named Anchor Team for Ram’s Return to NASCAR

Daytona Beach, FL (August 23, 2025) – Ram officially confirmed today that Kaulig Racing will become the anchor factory team for the truck maker’s highly anticipated return to NASCAR, starting with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026.

Kaulig Racing, founded a decade ago by Ohio-based entrepreneur, community leader and philanthropist Matt Kaulig, is poised to field up to five Ram 1500 trucks in NASCAR’s Craftsman Truck Series starting with the February 13, 2026, season kick-off race at Daytona International Speedway. The race will mark the first time a factory supported team will carry the Ram badge in a NASCAR race since 2012.

“This partnership represents far more than a new chapter in Kaulig Racing’s history, it’s a union of shared values,” said Matt Kaulig, owner of Kaulig Racing. “Over the past decade, our team has built a legacy rooted in performance, integrity, and giving back to the community. To now join forces as the anchor team for Ram’s return to NASCAR is both an honor and a responsibility. Together, we’re ready to set a new standard on race day and in the impact we make off the track.”

Ram’s return to racing was officially unveiled during a live NASCAR event at Michigan International Speedway on June 8. The announcement featured a Ram 5500 towing a custom-built trailer designed for smoky donuts—courtesy of Ram’s NASCAR concept truck.

“We needed a partner that truly aligns with the Ram brand and embraces our unconventional approach to NASCAR,” said Tim Kuniskis, Ram CEO. “With Kaulig Racing, we found the perfect synergy to drive our ’Last Tenth’ culture forward.”

The announcement marks a monumental moment in the history of the burgeoning team.

“We are proud of what the men and women of Kaulig Racing have accomplished over the past decade,” said Kaulig Racing President, Chris Rice. “Special thanks to Ty Norris for his dedication to Kaulig Racing and helping get us to the next level.”

Kaulig Racing currently fields two chartered entries in the NASCAR Cup Series and three teams in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, scoring 29 race wins over the last seven seasons across the two series.

As Kaulig Racing continues to build its Craftsman Truck Series teams for the 2026 season, the driver line up for its inaugural season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will be announced at a later date.

Kaulig Racing will make its NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut with Ram under the lights at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 13, 2026, live on Fox Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SIRIUS XM NASCAR Channel 90.

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Ram

Ram offers a full lineup of pickups and commercial vehicles: light-duty Ram 1500, heavy-duty 2500/3500, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster vans.

Ram light-duty and heavy-duty pickups offer products in the fastest growing segment within the pickup space—Sport trucks. Ram introduced the largest variety of off-road performance trucks the brand has ever offered, including the new Ram 1500 RHO with more horsepower per dollar than any other performance off-road pickup.

In the commercial business, Ram offers the Chassis Cab line with features to help customers and upfitters. Ram Professional is making considerable changes in process, execution and resources with a focus on commercial offerings, dedicated B2B-focused expertise, and sales and service support, which are critical to growing in this segment.

Ram continues to outperform the competition, setting the benchmark in the most important areas for truck buyers:

America’s Best Full-size Truck and Van Powertrain Limited Warranty 10 years/100k miles

Segment-first: 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Most luxurious: Ram 1500 Tungsten with air suspension, 24-way massage seats and 540 horsepower

Ram 1500 and Heavy Duty: Best ride and handling with five-link solid rear axle with available, segment-exclusive, active-level air suspension

Ram 1500 RHO: Best off-road performance per dollar

Ram ProMaster: The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Ram Power Wagon: Most off-road capable full-size pickup

Ram is improving market competitiveness and growth while maintaining pricing power through products, services and electrified offerings. Aligned under the global presence of the Stellantis Pro One commercial vehicle organization, Ram currently offers a wide range of products globally, from the Ram 700 compact pickup to the Ram 5500 Chassis Cab and a range of ProMaster vans.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

