Kaulig Racing – Weekly Preview | Portland International Raceway

At Portland International Raceway:

Will Brown is back with Kaulig Racing this weekend, making his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Portland International Raceway.

Kaulig Racing has earned two wins at Portland International Raceway, the first with AJ Allmendinger in 2022, and the most recent with Shane van Gisbergen in 2024.

The team has also earned three top fives and six top-10 finishes.

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Kevin Walter

Partner: Race to Stop Suicide

Daniel Dye, No. 10 Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet

Race to Stop Suicide: Race to Stop Suicide leverages the passion and community of motorsports to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and provide critical support for suicide prevention and mental health. Through events and initiatives, the organization drives important conversations, inspires hope, and races toward saving lives.

Meet Daniel Dye

Saturday, August 30

Daniel Dye will participate in the NASCAR Xfinity Series autograph session at Portland International Raceway in the Fan Zone on Saturday, August 30, at 2:30 p.m. PDT.

At Portland International Raceway:

Daniel Dye will make his first start at Portland International Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Dye previously made one start at Portland in the ARCA Menards Series West, where he earned the pole award and a fourth-place finish.



“I’m really excited to have Race to Stop Suicide back on the car at the place I made my first-ever road course start. I sat on the pole in the ARCA Menards Series West race in 2022 and had a solid top-five finish after racing every lap in the rain. Hopefully, this weekend the weather is nice, and we can get a good finish on a road course for this No. 10 team.” – Daniel Dye on Portland International Raceway

11 Team Info

Crew Chief: Eddie Pardue

Partner: MobileX

Will Brown, No. 11 MobileX Chevrolet

MobileX: For his second outing with Kaulig Racing, Will Brown and the No. 11 Chevrolet will once again be heavily supported by long-time partners of the Aussie. MobileX, the most customizable wireless service designed to save customers money, available at Walmart, will serve as the primary partner along with financial services leader, Shaw and Partners Financial Services. Additional partners featured on the No. 11 car include QuadLock, KMC Wheels, Direct Plasterboard Outlet (DPO), Complete Parts & Equipment Solutions, Southern Cross Truck Rentals (SCTR), Wurth, Supercars Championship Repco, Xpress Fleet (XF) and LeafFilter Gutter Protection.

At Portland International Raceway:

Will Brown will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Portland International Raceway this weekend in the Pacific Office Automation 147.

Brown has made one NASCAR Cup Series start with Kaulig Racing at the Grant Park 165 on the Chicago Street Course.



“I’m really excited to be racing with Kaulig Racing this weekend and coming back after what wasn’t our best weekend in Chicago. Looking forward to getting out on the track at Portland and seeing what the Xfinity car is like. I remember watching the race last year when the team won with Shane [Van Gisbergen], which was awesome to see, so I’m thankful to everyone at Kaulig Racing for having me back.” – Will Brown on Portland International Raceway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Alex Yontz

Partner: Action Industries

Christian Eckes, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

Action Industries: Christian Eckes will pilot the No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet at Portland International Raceway. Action Industries has been a proud partner of Kaulig Racing since 2022, serving as both a primary and associate sponsor on Kaulig Racing’s Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Meet Christian Eckes

Saturday, August 30

Christian Eckes will participate in the NASCAR Xfinity Series autograph session at Portland International Raceway in the Fan Zone on Saturday, August 30, at 2:30 p.m. PDT.

At Portland International Raceway:

Christian Eckes will make his first start at Portland International Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Eckes previously earned two top-five finishes on road courses earlier this year at Circuit of the Americas and Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

In addition to his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Portland, Eckes will compete in the Portland 112 in the ARCA Menards Series West on Friday, August 29.



“I’m really excited to get to Portland for the first time. It’s different than some of the other road courses on our schedule, with it being really flat and no elevation changes. It’s also super narrow with sharp turns, which makes less room for error from a driver standpoint. It should be both challenging and fun. Hopefully it’s a good chance for us during this final run at the playoffs.” – Christian Eckes on Portland International Raceway

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.