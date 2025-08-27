Garrett Smithley and SS-Greenlight Announce New Scheme for Portland Race!

Mooresville NC, Garrett Smithley and SS-Greenlight Racing in collaboration with Knight Fire Protection and Dozer Winch Parts are bringing a fresh look for this weekends Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway. The race which will take place on August 30th, is the home race for both Knight Fire & Dozer Winch Parts. Joining Dozer Winch & Knight Fire on the car are other Portland based companies PNW Cookie Company, Five Guys Excavating, and N8 Excavating. The race will be broadcast live on the CW Network at 7:30pm EST (Local time 4:30).

Team owner Bobby Dotter comments “It has been an honor to work with both Jack (Owner of Dozer Winch) and Randy (Owner of Knight Fire) this year. They have been a true asset to our team, so we are excited to celebrate their home race and have a great run out west.” He went on to say “Last weeks Top ten at Daytona was a massive accomplishment and we hope to build on that momentum this weekend.”

Garrett Smithley stated: “This weekend is a special one with Beth and Randy from BRK and Knight Fire protection being from Olympia and Jack from Dozer Winch being from Portland. They have been great partners for me and it will be a cool weekend with them and all of our supporters there.

