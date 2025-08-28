The Pacific Office Automation 147 featuring the NASCAR Xfinity Series returns this weekend to Portland International Raceway

ARCA Menards Series West races at 4 p.m. PT Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (August 27, 2025) – The fourth annual Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway (PIR) will feature star-studded lineups for both the ARCA Menards Series West race Friday at 4 p.m. PT and then NASCAR Xfinity Series starting field Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT.

On Friday, fans can enjoy PRO3 BMW E30 racing plus an ARCA Menards Series West autograph session, practice, qualifying and a 57-lap race. When the green flag drops on the race, former NASCAR Cup Series driver and Vancouver, Wash. native Greg Biffle, La Center, Wash. resident Eric Johnson, Jr. and the rest of the ARCA Menards Series West drivers, featuring an entry list of 19 cars, will battle for 112.29 miles on the 1.97-mile, 12-turn PIR track.

Saturday the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the track for practice and qualifying, and the final 75-lap race on the weekend schedule, plus a driver autograph session is set for 2:30 p.m. PT in the Fan Zone. The 2025 Pacific Office Automation 147 will boast a competitive field of 37 cars with a number of notable drivers including 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion Justin Allgaier (JR Motorsports), Sheldon Creed (Haas Factory Team), Jesse Love (Richard Childress Racing), William Sawalich (Joe Gibbs Racing) and Connor Zilisch (JR Motorsports). The field will also have an international flavor again with entries from Australian Supercars aces Jack Perkins (Joe Gibbs Racing) and Will Brown (Kaulig Racing).

The 19-year-old Zilisch, a rising star of the sport, currently ranks second in the season point standings and was recently announced to race full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2026. Allgaier, the current series points leader, won two of the three stages in the 2024 Pacific Office Automation 147 and finished second behind last year’s race winner Shane van Gisbergen. He also finished second in the 2023 race at PIR.

“As a driver, I think the race track is just a lot of fun. It’s a great facility. It’s somewhere that I think the racing is just phenomenal,” said Allgaier. “The racetrack is laid out in a way that is super fun to drive but also can be challenging and tricky, and you have to be on your A-game.”

Also on Saturday, fans can enjoy live music from the bands Hit Machine and Wrangler. Wrangler, a country spin off band which infuses a modern twist and energetic approach to country music, will be performing at 2 p.m. PT. The Northwest’s premier and longest-running band in the region, Hit Machine, will be performing at 11 a.m. PT and 6:30 p.m. PT with a setlist of musical chart toppers for all ages.

Tickets are sold in advance or available at the gate to the Pacific Office Automation 147. Children 12 and under receive free general admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult. All the ticket options and pricing are posted online at RacePortland.com.

About Pacific Office Automation 147:

Portland International Raceway (PIR) is the home of the Pacific Office Automation 147. PIR is a 1.97-mile, 12-turn permanent road course owned by the City of Portland and operated under Portland Parks & Recreation. Opened in 1960 to host sports car and drag racing, the 268-acre property hosts over 550 events annually including automotive and motorcycle road racing, motocross, cruise-ins and other special events including the Rose Cup Races. The 2025 Pacific Office Automation 147 marks the fourth annual NASCAR Xfinity Series event at PIR. The inaugural Pacific Office Automation 147 in 2022 featured the first visit to the Pacific Northwest by a NASCAR national racing series since 2000. The Pacific Office Automation 147 is owned and operated by Green Savoree Portland, LLC, which also promotes the BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland (Aug. 8-10, 2025) NTT INDYCAR SERIES event at PIR.

For more information, visit RacePortland.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page at @PortlandGP or follow updates on X at @Race_Portland and Instagram at @Race_Portland using #NASCARPortland.