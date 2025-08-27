BMS EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH UNOH AND OHIO LOGISTICS AS ENTITLEMENT FOR SEPTEMBER NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES RACE

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Aug. 27, 2025) – Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced today that it has extended its long-running partnership with the University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH), which serves as the entitlement for the track’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race in September.

The nearly two-decade partnership started in 2009 and also features presenting sponsor Ohio Logistics as part of the sponsorship package.

UNOH is headquartered in Lima, Ohio and provides one of the most prominent motorsports academic programs in the United States. The motorsports industry is heavily populated with UNOH alumni in important career positions. Ohio Logistics is based in Findlay, Ohio, and specializes in warehouse and transportation services.

“We are thrilled that UNOH and Ohio Logistics are returning to continue this important entitlement,” said Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “Through their passion, support and leadership, we have been able to grow this wonderful NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event and it has become a fan-favorite as a key part of the racing action that takes place during our famed Night Race weekend in September.”

The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics will be held on Thursday, Sept. 11, with a start time of 8 p.m. The race will be televised on FS1 with radio coverage provided by PRN Radio. The race is the second race in the Playoff Round of 10. Layne Riggs, who drives the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports truck, is the defending winner of the event.

“All of us at the University of Northwestern Ohio are excited to be extending this amazing sponsorship with Bristol Motor Speedway as sponsor of a major NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff race each September,” said Dr. Jeffrey A. Jarvis, president of UNOH. “The relationships and opportunities that this entitlement has presented to us has been immeasurable. Our staff, faculty and students have all benefitted greatly from this program and it made our decision to extend again an easy one.”

Ohio Logistics began supporting the sponsorship in 2019 and made an immediate impact. They are also eager to return as presenting sponsor.

“This entitlement provides the perfect platform for us to achieve our marketing and business goals and objectives and it provides a seamless backdrop to engage our associates and customers during the weekend,” said Chuck Bills, president and CEO of Ohio Logistics. “We are fortunate to be aligned with UNOH in this partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway to showcase the incredible Playoff action in this NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race.”

About UNOH

The University of Northwestern Ohio is a private university in Lima, Ohio. Founded in 1920 it has approximately 3,000 students. The University offers master’s, bachelor’s and associate degrees in more than 40 programs, including a high-performance motorsports program from UNOH’s College of Applied Technologies. The program, started in 1992, was the first high performance/motorsports program in the United States.

About Ohio Logistics

Ohio Logistics, with headquarters in Findlay, Ohio, operates over nine million square foot of state-of-the-art warehouse space, one of the largest privately held logistics firms in the Midwest. The company has 35 locations spread across seven states. Their mission is to provide all of the assets and operational support necessary to meet your most sophisticated logistics requirements.

About Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway, known as The Last Great Colosseum, sits in the mountains of Northeast Tennessee near the Virginia state line. The 0.533-mile concrete oval, with 28-degree banking, hosts two major NASCAR Cup Series weekends each year. The venue has staged iconic moments such as the 2016 Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol football game between the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech (NCAA-record 156,990 fans), the MLB Speedway Classic between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds (MLB regular-season record crowd of 91,032), the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race, the rebirth of NASCAR Cup Series racing on dirt from 2021–2023 and sold-out concerts for Morgan Wallen and Kenny Chesney. Fans enjoy Colossus TV, the world’s largest outdoor center-hung four-sided screen video board. The adjacent Bristol Dragway is the home to the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, and the dragway can transform into the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre for concerts. Opened in 1961 and acquired by Speedway Motorsports in 1996, Bristol remains one of America’s most unique and versatile sports and entertainment destinations. For more information, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.