Majeski Leads Ford with Fourth Place Finish in Darlington Truck Series Playoff Opener

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Sober or Slammer 200

Saturday, August 30, 2025

Ford Unofficial Finishing Results:

4th – Ty Majeski

10th – Jake Garcia

11th – Ben Rhodes

17th – Layne Riggs

21st – Matt Crafton

26th – Mason Maggio

30th – Chandler Smith

31st – Stephen Mallozzi

32nd – Clayton Green

LAYNE RIGGS, No. 34 Clew Ford F-150 – “I’m just disappointed in myself with the way I didn’t really manage the race good enough. I thought we had a great truck all day. I felt like I was out of control in the first stage and we still finished second. I think we had a really good piece. We were leading and I ran the bottom in three and four a lot, and then it was time to move back to the top and I just didn’t anticipate the lack of grip that I had after running on the bottom for five, six, seven laps in a row. I drove it in just like I did five laps earlier and it just wasn’t enough. I just hate it for my team. They deserve a lot better. They deserved a trophy today in all honesty. These days will make us stronger. I feel like we’re still in a really great spot heading into these next few races. I’m just so happy with the speed that we have every weekend. I’ve just got to do better at a track like this that can come up and bite you so fast.” YOU ARE 39 POINTS TO THE GOOD. HOW DO YOU FEEL GOING TO BRISTOL AND NEW HAMPSHIRE? “Those are two great tracks for us. I feel like obviously anything can happen at either of them, but we’re just gonna go and keep trying to have smart days. Today, that was our goal and I kind of blew it. We just have to regroup and do better, get me right and make sure that we just keep bringing the same speed that we’ve been having and it’s all gonna work out.”

TY MAJESKI, No. 98 Soda Sense/Curb Records Ford F-150 – WHAT DID YOU HAVE TO DO TO RECOVER AFTER THAT FLAT TIRE? “It happened with about five to go left in the stage, so we obviously came down pit road and did a green flag pit stop and put those tires on. We took the wavearound and stayed out on those old tires in stage two. A five lap deficit is a big deal here, so I was just trying to get what I could get track position-wise. We had to come back down at the end of stage two and fix some damage, so we lost some more spots. We basically restarted 17th in that last stage and got up to 10th, and then the caution came out and we made up a few spots on the restart. We had a good truck all day, but just nothing to show for it with no track position. I’m proud of the effort today. It could have been disastrous for sure and glad we recovered as a team. The pit stops were great. Good execution today.”

JAKE GARCIA, No. 13 Quanta Services Ford F-150 – “It was a solid day. We got a top 10 out of it, so not bad for a day when we had a pit road penalty and had to come from the back. Overall, I didn’t think we would be quite that good after practice because we were really bad in practice. I want to thank my guys for doing a good job of keeping our truck fast and making improvements overnight. We’ll build on this hopefully and be stronger when we come back next time.” THIS WAS YOUR FIRST PLAYOFF RACE. DID IT FEEL ANY DIFFERENT? “I’ve been in situations before where I’ve had to points race, so it just felt like one of those deals where you try to be a little more conservative and just pay attention to your finishing position.”

CHANDLER SMITH, No. 38 Wheelers Ford F-150 – “Honestly, I’m not too worried about it. I’m not sure where the points are going to rack up after this race, but going back to Bristol, we were really strong there earlier this year. Then New Hampshire as well, so I’m not really worried about the point situation. I’m just a little disappointed in myself. I had a really fast Ford F-150 today and just barely got the wall and then throttled up and got out of it, and then my right-front tire kind of got stuck and got stuck right back in it and suckered me in. We run steel bodies, so you can’t really run the fence like you can in an Xfinity car or a Cup car without killing your day like that.” HOW DO YOU PROCESS THIS ONE? “It stings, but right now it looks like we’re plus-one, but we’ve still got two races left going back to Bristol, where we won earlier this year and then New Hampshire for the last race of this round, where I’ve been really strong in the past as well. I’m not really discouraged or anything about that. I think our pace in our trucks and our trucks here recently have been really good. Everybody at Front Row Motorsports has been giving be a truck capable of going out there and winning, but I just made a mistake on my end today. I just got a little too greedy trying to run the fence a little bit too hard. We’re in steel-bodied race cars and when you get into it that hard, it just suckers you in and you cut a tire and you’re done for the day. You’re used to the Xfinity cars, where you can actually go out there and learn and run the fence and kind of develop your craft, and when you get in the wall there’s not a lot of repercussions. In this deal, you can’t really go out there and do that. I’m looking forward to hopefully those changes coming in the near future for these truckers and looking forward to the rest of this round in the playoffs.”