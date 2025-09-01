NASCAR Cup PR

Allmendinger Earns Top-Five Finish in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

Lexington, N.C. (August 31, 2025): AJ Allmendinger and the No. 16 team earned a fifth-place finish Sunday night in the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

The team qualified 22nd for the race after being scored as seventh fastest in NASCAR Cup Series practice.

Allmendinger rated his No. 16 pit crew “1,000 out of 10” after the race as they continually gained several spots on pit road, including nine spots on a pit stop in stage two that gave Allmendinger a sixth-place restart position. Later in the race, the crew gained another two spots, giving Allmendinger the opportunity to restart on the outside of the second row.

“It feels awesome to get a top-five finish with our No. 16 Black’s Tire Chevrolet,” said Allmendinger. “Darlington (Raceway) has owned me, and I’ve worked hard trying to study this place. Our Black’s Tire Chevy was awesome all night. Trent Owens (crew chief) did a phenomenal job on the adjustments. We just kept fighting all race long. I’m constantly trying to learn around this place. My pit crew were absolutely phenomenal and that’s what got us near the front, and then we could just hold the track position. I’m just so proud of everyone on this team. It was a well-executed night all around. It just feels good to get around this place decent and come out with a strong finish.”

Allmendinger’s finish at Darlington is his second top-five finish of the 2025 season, his first being at Charlotte Motor Speedway earlier this year.

