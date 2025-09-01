Rick Ware Racing: Cook Out Southern 500 from Darlington

RICK WARE RACING

Cook Out Southern 500

Date: Aug. 31, 2025

Event: Cook Out Southern 500 (Round 27 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Darlington (S.C.) Raceway (1.366-mile oval)

Format: 367 laps, broken into three stages (115 laps/115 laps/137 laps)

Race Winner: Chase Briscoe of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: Chase Briscoe of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Chase Briscoe of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 36th, Finished 37th / Suspension, completed 249 of 367 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (36th with 186 points)

Race Notes:

● Chase Briscoe won the Cook Out Southern 500 to score his fourth career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his second of the season and his second at Darlington. His margin over second-place Tyler Reddick was .408 of a second.

● There were seven caution periods for a total of 37 laps.

● Twenty-four of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday, Sept. 7 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. The second race in the 10-race NASCAR Playoffs starts at 3 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by USA and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.