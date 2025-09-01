ARCA Menards Series at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds: Southern Illinois 100 Post-race Notes & Unofficial Finish

ARCA Menards Series at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds:

Southern Illinois 100 Post-race Notes

Brenden “Butterbean” Queen (No. 28 BestRepair.net Chevrolet) scored his sixth win of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series season and his first career win on dirt in Sunday’s Southern Illinois 100 at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds. Queen took the lead from Lavar Scott (No. 6 Max Siegel Inc. Chevrolet) with less than 25 laps to and led the rest of the way to notch the victory.

Brent Crews (No. 70 Nitro Kart Toyota) dominated the race but lost the lead on a restart with 25 laps to go and dropped to fifth. He was charging back through the field and made it up to second when he made contact with Alex Clubb (No. 03 A. Clubb Lawncare Ford) and crashed in turn two. Crews was going for the $20,000 Hungry Hens Dirt Double bonus for sweeping both ARCA Menards Series races on dirt; instead, Queen won the $7,500 Hungry Hens Dirt Double bonus for the best average finish in the two races.

Kelly Kovski (No. 16 Schluckebier Farms / Brandt Ag Chevrolet) finished third, his fourth consecutive top-five finish on the dirt. Kovski claimed the $5,000 Hungry Hens Dirt Double bonus for the second-best average finish in the two dirt races.

Scott recovered from a late-race spin in turn two with seven laps to go to finish sixth. He claimed the $2,500 Hungry Hens Dirt Double bonus for the third-best average finish in the two dirt races.

Isabella Robusto (No. 55 Mobil 1 Toyota) finished fourth after being involved in the turn two incident keyed off when Scott spun. The bodywork of her car was heavily damaged, covering the driver from head to toe in dirt from the racing surface. The finish was her seventh top-five of the season.

Tim Monroe (No. 11 Mark Rumbold Farms Chevrolet) survived involvement in the turn two crash with Scott to finish fifth, his best career ARCA Menards Series result. It was his seventh career ARCA Menards Series top-ten finish, all of which have been on dirt. Tony Cosentino (No. 12 FastTrackRacing.com Toyota) finished eighth, giving team owner Andy Hillenburg two cars in the top ten.

Chase Howard (No. 31 2 Fellas Moving Company Toyota) finished seventh in his ARCA Menards Series debut. It is the best career series finish for team owner Tim Goulet’s RISE Motorsports team.

Michael Maples (No. 99 Don Ray Petroleum / Maples Motorsports Chevrolet) finished ninth, his first career ARCA Menards Series top-ten finish in 36 career starts.

Max Reaves (No. 18 Cook Out Toyota) led early, but was involved in a pair of spins, one while battling Lawless Alan for the lead and the second when the right rear tire went down heading into turn one at speed. Reaves bounced off the outside wall and lost two laps to the field while getting back to the pits and changing rear tires. Reaves would regain one of his lost laps and finished tenth.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series is the Bush’s Beans 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The race will be televised live on FS1 starting at 5:30 pm ET on Thursday, September 11. Live timing and scoring data and live race audio will be available at ARCARacing.com.

