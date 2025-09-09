Garrett Mitchell Set for ARCA Menards Series Short Track Debut at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn: – Garrett Mitchell — widely known to his millions of YouTube followers as Cleetus McFarland — will trade the camera for a steering wheel once again as he gears up for his fourth career ARCA Menards Series start in Thursday night’s Bush Beans 200 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

McFarland’s return to ARCA competition kicks off the track’s annual fall racing stretch at the 0.533-mile high-banked concrete oval.

While his previous ARCA outings came on the mammoth superspeedways of Daytona and Talladega and, most recently, the daunting 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway, Bristol — often called The Last Great Colosseum — represents his most demanding challenge yet.

“I’m beyond excited to get back behind the wheel in the ARCA Menards Series,” said McFarland.

“Daytona, Talladega and Charlotte were all incredible experiences, but Bristol is a whole different animal. The fans, the atmosphere, and the challenge of 200 laps around this short track make it one of the most iconic places in racing.

“It’s going to be a huge test, but I’m ready to learn, have fun, and hopefully put on a good show for everyone.”

In his most recent ARCA Menards Series appearance at Charlotte Motor Speedway, McFarland and his Mooresville, N.C.-based Rette Jones Racing team battled through adversity, including a miscue on an early race restart, to rally back for his career-best finish of ninth.

“Charlotte gave me a lot of confidence,” McFarland reflected. “I made a big mistake early, but the team never gave up and we were able to come away with a top-10. That showed me what this group is capable of, and it makes me even more excited to see what we can do together at Bristol.”

Knowing the sweeping, tight corners and the tremendous speed that Bristol Motor Speedway portrays, practice will never be more critical for the ARCA Menards Series rookie.

“Track time is everything for me,” McFarland explained. “Bristol is fast, it’s tight, and things happen in a hurry. Getting as many clean laps as possible in practice will be huge so I can get comfortable, learn what the car needs, and be ready to go when the green flag drops.”

Realizing that things happen in literally seconds leaves McFarland knowing that track position will mean everything on Thursday night, and a strong qualifying run will aid him in his quest for his third consecutive top-10 finish.

“Qualifying up front is going to be a big deal at Bristol,” McFarland said. “If you get buried in the pack, things can go wrong in a hurry. My goal is to put down a solid lap in qualifying, keep ourselves out of trouble, learn and give our Rette Jones Racing team the best chance to keep this top-10 streak alive.”

McFarland is also determined to prove that he has learned from his ill-fated restart at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where spinning his tires triggered an accident and collected several cars in the process.

“I hate that I made that mistake at Charlotte,” admitted McFarland. “The restarts are so intense, and I just jumped on it too hard.

“But I’ve watched the film, talked it over with the team and I feel like I’ve learned from it. Bristol is going to throw a lot at us, but I’m focused on being smoother and smarter so we can keep ourselves in the fight all night.”

Kenetik, a ketone-based drink that’s designed to boost energy, focus, and mental clarity, will continue to support McFarland in his fourth ARCA Menards Series race aboard the No. 30 Ford Mustang.

Kenetik is a science-backed drink that harnesses the power of bioidentical ketones.

It’s designed to boost brain function, provide clean energy, and support overall health without caffeine or sugar. Each serving contains 12 grams of pure, bioidentical ketones.

“I’m really thankful to have Kenetik back on board with us this week at Bristol,” McFarland said.

“They’ve been with me at Daytona, Talladega and Charlotte, and it means a lot to carry their support again at such a legendary track.

“We’ve built a great relationship, and I’m proud to represent their brand while chasing another solid finish with our Rette Jones Racing team.”

Rette Jones Racing co-owner Mark Rette has been impressed with McFarland’s quick adaptation to the ARCA Menards Series platform.

Following the team’s career-best outing together at Charlotte, Rette believes McFarland is continuing to build momentum and showcase his growth in the series.

“Cleetus has shown a real willingness to learn and improve every time he’s in the car,” said Rette.

“Charlotte threw some challenges our way, but he kept his composure, dug in with the team, and delivered his best ARCA finish yet.

“Bristol is a completely different beast, but I’m confident he’ll approach it the same way — stay focused, make smart decisions and keep showing the progress as he tries to earn the respect of others in the garage.”

Greg Biffle, a 28-time NASCAR Cup Series competitor and former pole winner at Bristol Motor Speedway, will again be on-site in an advisory role for McFarland’s ARCA return this weekend.

The World’s Fastest Half Mile will serve as the last planned ARCA Menards Series start of the season for McFarland. However, discussions are already underway regarding his racing plans for 2026, with any future announcements to be shared at the appropriate time.

“This year’s ARCA races have been an unbelievable experience,” McFarland said. “From Daytona to Talladega, Charlotte, and now Bristol, I’ve learned so much and had the chance to work with an amazing group at Rette Jones Racing.

“I’m thankful for the fans, our partners and everyone who’s supported this journey. We’re already talking about what’s next, and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

The Bush’s Beans 200 (200 laps | 106.6 miles) marks the 17th race of 20 on the 2025 ARCA Menards Series East schedule. On Thursday, September 11, teams will hit the track for a forty-five-minute practice session from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. General Tire Pole group qualifying will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m., with the green flag expected to wave shortly after 5:30 p.m. The race will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and the FOX Sports App, while ARCARacing.com will provide live timing and scoring throughout the day’s activities. All times are local (ET).

About Rette Jones Racing:

Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, Rette Jones Racing (RJR) was founded in 2015 with the mission of building a competitive racing organization grounded in hard work, perseverance, and a racer’s mentality.

Owned by veteran racers Terry Jones and Mark Rette, the team is set to field full-time entries in both the 2025 ASA STARS National Tour and the NASCAR Euro Series.

Additionally, RJR plans to compete in select events across the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR national series platforms.

Beyond its own racing efforts, Rette Jones Racing provides technical support and setup intelligence through its growing technical alliance partnership program.