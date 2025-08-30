ARCA Menards Series West at Portland Int’l Raceway: Portland 112 Post-race Notes & Unofficial Results

ARCA Menards Series West at Portland International Raceway:

Portland 112 Post-race Notes

William Sawalich (No. 18 Starkey / SoundGear Toyota) scored his second ARCA Menards Series West victory of the season in Friday’s Portland 112. It was Sawalich’s second consecutive win at Portland, and his third straight West win on a road course; he won earlier this season at Sonoma Raceway.

Thomas Annunziata (No. 70 Bayshore Mortgage Toyota) finished second in his ARCA Menards Series West debut. Annunziata, who won the ARCA Menards Series race at Lime Rock Park in June, took the lead from Sawalich with a bump-and-run in turn 5 on the restart following the mid-race scheduled caution and led 15 laps before Sawalich returned the favor in turn 11 with three laps to go.

Alon Day (No. 25 JSSI Toyota) finished third for the second straight ARCA Menards Series West road course race. Day also finished third at Sonoma Raceway.

Greg Biffle (No. 24 Sigma Performance Services Chevrolet) took the fourth position from Trevor Huddleston (No. 50 High Point Racing / Racecar Factory Ford) on the final lap to score his second consecutive top-five finish. Biffle, the 1999 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series winner at Portland International Raceway, finished third three weeks ago at his home track Tri-City Raceway.

Huddleston finished fifth, one position ahead of his main rival for the championship Kyle Keller (No. 71 Jan’s Towing / Jan’s Racing Ford). Huddleston, who did not make a qualifying attempt after a transmission issue in practice led to an off-course excursion, unofficially adds one point to his points lead, now eight points, heading into the next series race at All American Speedway on September 13.

Dale Quarterley (No. 32 Van Dyk Recycling Solutions Chevrolet) started at the tail of the field with a provisional starting position after a rear end issue in practice. He gained ten positions, recovering from a pair of off-track excursions during the race, to finish seventh.

Caleb Shrader (No. 6 Consonous Healthcare Ford) finished eighth after a late-race spin while battling for fourth in the Festival Chicane with Biffle. It’s Shrader’s second top-ten finish in three starts this season; he finished sixth at Tucson Speedway.

Eric Johnson, Jr. (No. 5 Sherwin-Williams / Pacific Office Automation Toyota) finished ninth and Tanner Reif (No. 13 Central Coast Cabinets Toyota) finished tenth, the last two drivers on the lead lap.

Davey Magras (No. 14 Advanced Autoworks / Koerner Racing Engines Chevrolet) finished a career-best eleventh, the first driver one lap down.

There were four lead changes among two drivers; the caution waved twice for nine laps. Sawalich’s margin of victory over Annunziata was 8.695 seconds, the largest margin of victory across the ARCA Menards Series platform in 2025.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series West is the NAPA Auto Parts 150 Presented by the West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame on Saturday, September 13. The race will be streamed live on FloRacing at 10:45 pm ET / 7:45 pm PT. Live timing and scoring data and live race audio will be available at ARCARacing.com.

