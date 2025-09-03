Front Row Motorsports: World Wide Technology Raceway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Beef-a-Roo Ford Team

World Wide Technology Raceway Competition Notes

Enjoy Illinois 300

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Event: Race 30 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: World Wide Technology Raceway (1.2-miles)

#of Laps: 240

Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on USA/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

Following a 14th place finish at Darlington Raceway last Sunday, Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team head to the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. Prior to coming to Gateway in the NASCAR Cup Series, Gragson made two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the track, earning a pair of top-10 finishes – ninth in 2017 and 10th in 2018. It was that 2018 race, however, Gragson feels he should have won. After starting third, Gragson led twice for a race-high 63 laps. In fact, he was cruising to victory, leading the race with less than 10 laps to go. A flat tire seven laps short of the finish prompted an unscheduled pit stop, forcing Gragson out of the lead. He battled back to finish 10th in a race where 17 trucks finished on the lead lap was a testament to Gragson’s strength that day at Gateway.

Beef-a-Roo returns at this weekend’s Gateway/St. Louis event! Don’t miss out on their latest deals and rewards. Download the new Beef-a-Roo app today and automatically receive a free drink. As a loyalty member, you’ll earn two (2) points for every dollar spent at any Beef-a-Roo location—bringing you closer to exclusive rewards, a free shake on your birthday, and tasty treats with every bite. Start earning Roo Rewards today on Google Play or the Apple Store. Plus, for the month of September, take advantage of the 2 for $7 Mix & Match Deal. Choose from favorites like the Beef ‘n Cheddar, Wild West Burger, Loaded Fries, or Large Fry—mix any two for only $7 at participating locations.

“Darlington was a step in the right direction for us — we kept pushing, stayed clean, and came away with a top-15,” said Gragson. “Gateway hasn’t gone our way the last two times, but this will be my third start here and I’m determined to turn that around. If we can build off what we found at Darlington, I think we can put ourselves in a much better position this weekend at Gateway.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher

Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

