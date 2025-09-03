Toyota – 200 NASCAR Cup Series Wins Stats and Quotes

STATS

First Win: March 9, 2008 by Kyle Busch at Atlanta Motor Speedway

100th Win: July 30, 2017 by Kyle Busch at Pocono Raceway

Toyota Cup Series Race Winners (17): Kyle Busch (56), Denny Hamlin (55), Martin Truex Jr. (32), Matt Kenseth (15), Christopher Bell (12), Carl Edwards (5), Tyler Reddick (5), Clint Bowyer (3), Bubba Wallace (3), Chase Briscoe (2), Erik Jones (2), Joey Logano (2), David Reutimann (2), Brian Vickers (2), Kurt Busch (1), Kasey Kahne (1) and Tony Stewart (1).

Toyota Cup Series Team Winners (5): Joe Gibbs Racing (165), Furniture Row Racing (16), 23XI Racing (9), Michael Waltrip Racing (7) and Red Bull Racing (2).

DRIVER QUOTES – What would it mean to you to win the 200th NASCAR Cup Series race for Toyota?

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Progressive Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

“I’ve been part of some great milestones for Toyota. I was part of the 100th that we won at New Hampshire in 2017 and then part of the 600th win for Toyota across the three national series at Pocono in 2023. Milestone wins like that, they’re special because you always have the souvenirs and the hats that are always laying around that reminds you of that day and the significance of it. It’s a big, big deal.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

“It would be super special. To be that close to 200 in honestly such a short amount of time that Toyota’s been in the sport, I think says a lot about just the success that they’ve had. To be the guy that would win the milestone race would be pretty special. I was the 200th different Cup Series winner ever, so it’d be pretty cool to be the 200th Toyota winner as well. Anytime you can be that guy that brings a milestone to manufacturer, it’s a really big deal, and to be able to be the one that wins the 200th race for Toyota would be pretty special.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

“That would be special. I go back to being the first winner for Toyota in a GR Supra in the Xfinity Series and I was fortunate enough to get the 200th Joe Gibbs Racing Cup Series win at Martinsville in 2022. Those super-high importance races always mean a lot.”

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 McDonald’s Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

“Oh, that’d be awesome! I think it’s special that I’ve been able to add three to that number but looking forward to the opportunity. To capture 200 for Toyota, that’s going to be a competition within ourselves.”

RILEY HERBST, No. 35 Monster Energy Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

“It’d be really cool. I was fortunate enough to get win number 100 for Stewart-Haas Racing and that was a very cool achievement. To get 200 for Toyota would be pretty neat as well.”

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK, No. 42 Pye Barker Fire & Safety Toyota Camry XSE, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

“Getting win number 200 for Toyota in the Cup Series would be huge for me. I think winning any race in the Cup Series is big but being able to win the 200th Xfinity race for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023 and winning quite a few races underneath the Toyota banner and getting another milestone for them would be big.”

ERIK JONES, No. 43 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

“It would be special for me. I started my career out with Toyota in the Truck Series in 2013 and have been with them for most of my career. To add to that group in the Cup Series would be pretty special. To celebrate any milestone like a 200th win is special for anybody. Would love to share that moment in Victory Lane and see everybody there. That’d be a pretty special one.”

TYLER REDDICK, No. 45 Jordan Brand Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

“It would be amazing. When I think about the drivers that have been a part of Toyota’s family, all the way back to the very beginning to where it is now, and to add my name further to that history would just be a huge honor. I think of all the great people at Toyota who have helped me get to this point and it would just be a really special moment to get that win for them.”

TY GIBBS, No. 54 SIRIUS XM Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

“Yeah, that’d be really nice. That’s a lot of cup wins and being the 200th winner would be really cool. With what Toyota has meant to Joe Gibbs Racing, it would be awesome if we got number 200. They’ve been such a great partner for so many years. There have been so many great drivers that have won for Toyota, but it would great for me or any of my teammates to get number 200.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.