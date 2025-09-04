Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | World Wide Technology Raceway

Race to Stop Suicide

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Daniel Dye is helping to bring awareness in the No. 10 Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet at World Wide Technology Raceway. Established in 2018, Race to Stop Suicide’s mission is to create awareness about mental health and suicide prevention awareness by normalizing the conversation, educating others on what to look for in those who may be experiencing a mental health crisis, and making sure those in need have access to resources. Throughout the month of September, Dye and Kaulig Racing will be raising awareness and helping to break the stigma on mental health and suicide prevention awareness.

At World Wide Technology Raceway:

Kaulig Racing has made six starts in the NASCAR Cup Series at World Wide Technology Raceway, finishing all but one inside the top 20.

AJ Allmendinger earned the team’s best result at the track in 2022 with a finish of 10th.

The team will make its first-ever trip to St. Louis in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend for the Nu Way 200.

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Andrew Dickeson

Partner: DraftKings

Ty Dillon, No. 10 DraftKings Camaro ZL1

DraftKings: DraftKings will serve as the primary partner of the No. 10 Chevrolet this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis with Ty Dillon and Kaulig Racing.

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to be the Ultimate Host and fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming, and digital media. The company is headquartered in Boston and was launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman. DraftKings’ mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world’s favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 28 states, Washington, D.C., and in Ontario, Canada. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in five states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in three states under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings owns Jackpocket, the leading digital lottery app in the United States. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states and certain Canadian provinces. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, WNBA and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates DraftKings Network, a multi-platform content ecosystem. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming by developing and promoting educational information and tools to help all players enjoy our games responsibly.

Meet Ty Dillon:

Sunday, September 7

Ty Dillon will be at to the Chevrolet Merchandise Hauler at 11:00 a.m. CT to meet fans and sign autographs on Sunday, September 7.

﻿At World Wide Technology Raceway:

Ty Dillon will make his fourth-career start at World Wide Technology Raceway and third NASCAR Cup Series start. In his previous three starts at the track, Dillon has a best finish of 13th in 2024 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.



“St. Louis is a place I’ve only raced at twice in my career, so still a lot to learn. Most of the drivers in the field are in the same position as I am since we just started coming back to the track. It’s a fun racetrack. It’s kind of a blend of what I really enjoy. It’s a little bit like a short track, but a little bit larger than a normal short track. There will be a lot of shifting, a lot of action. I’m looking forward to going out there and attacking that.” – Ty Dillon on World Wide Technology Raceway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

Partner: Celsius

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Celsius Camaro ZL1



Celsius: Celsius will serve as the primary partner on the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger in the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway. Celsius is known for their better-for-you lineup of energy and hydration products, all zero sugar and created with essential vitamins. As the Official Energy Drink of Kaulig Racing, Celsius fuels Allmendinger and the No. 16 team every race weekend to keep them performing at their best.

At World Wide Technology Raceway:

AJ Allmendinger has made two NASCAR Cup Series starts at World Wide Technology Raceway, both with Kaulig Racing, where he earned a 10th place and 14th-place finish.

Last weekend, Allmendinger earned his second top-five finish of the season at Darlington Raceway in the Cook Out Southern 500, following a 22nd-place qualifying effort. The No. 16 consistently ran within the top 10 after gaining nine spots on pit road during a pit stop in Stage 2.

“Gateway (World Wide Technology Raceway) is a very unique racetrack where I’ve enjoyed driving the Cup car. Both ends of the track are very different. In Darlington last weekend, our team executed like we needed to all day long and that is something we are proud of. Our group is looking to continue carrying that momentum and keep improving for these last nine races.” – AJ Allmendinger on World Wide Technology Raceway

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Kevin Walter

Partner: Race to Stop Suicide

Daniel Dye, No. 10 Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet

Race to Stop Suicide: Daniel Dye will drive the No. 10 Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet at World Wide Technology Raceway. Race to Stop Suicide leverages the passion and community of motorsports to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and provide critical support for suicide prevention and mental health. Through events and initiatives, the organization drives important conversations, inspires hope, and races toward saving lives.

At World Wide Technology Raceway:

Daniel Dye will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Dye has made two starts at Gateway in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

“I really like racing in St. Louis. It’s a track that I have had a couple races at in the Truck Series, so I’m looking forward to trying it out in the Xfinity car for the first time. I’m excited to have Race to Stop Suicide on the car again, as this week kicks off Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Hopefully we are able to reach new people and help others make a connection with Race to Stop Suicide.” – Daniel Dye on World Wide Technology Raceway



11 Team Info

Crew Chief: Eddie Pardue

Partner: Celsius

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Action Industries Chevrolet

Action Industries: Daniel Hemric will pilot the No. 11 Action Industries Chevrolet at World Wide Technology Raceway. Action Industries has been a proud partner of Kaulig Racing since 2022, serving as both a primary and associate sponsor on Kaulig Racing’s Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

At World Wide Technology Raceway:

Daniel Hemric will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at World Wide Technology Raceway in the No. 11 Action Industries Chevrolet.

Hemric has made one start at Gateway in the NASCAR Cup Series and two starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.



“The Xfinity cars are always a blast to drive, so I was excited to get the call from Kaulig Racing and the opportunity to come run the No. 11 at St. Louis. Fun race track, great support from the locals from the surrounding area, and another chance to go have some fun with the team I called home for a few years.” – Daniel Hemric on World Wide Technology Raceway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Alex Yontz

Partner: Celsius

Christian Eckes, No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet

Celsius: Christian Eckes will drive the No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet at World Wide Technology Raceway. Celsius is known for their better-for-you lineup of energy and hydration products, all zero sugar and created with essential vitamins.

At World Wide Technology Raceway:

Christian Eckes will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Eckes has made seven NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at Gateway, earning a pole award and three runner-up finishes.



“Super excited about getting one last opportunity to make the playoffs this weekend in St. Louis. This track has always suited me for whatever reason, and I’m sure this weekend will be no different in the Celsius Camaro. This team deserves to be in the playoffs, so we’re prepared to do whatever it takes to try and advance.” – Christian Eckes on World Wide Technology Racway

Meet the Kaulig Racing Drivers

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.