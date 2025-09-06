Connor Zilisch wins Xfinity race at Gateway and regular season championship

Connor Zilisch won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) by 1.506 seconds over William Sawalich. It was his ninth win of the season and earned him the Regular Season championship. He dominated the race, leading four times for 121 of 160 laps.

Looking ahead to the Playoffs, Zilisch said, “This is going to be tough to keep up. It’s rare that you can go on a run like this, and every week I show up and think that this is the weekend where we just go and run eighth, and just aren’t great.

“But every week we show up and have a winning race car, my pit crew executes, my team executes, everybody does their jobs and we end up doing burnouts on the front stretch. This is the most wins JR Motorsports has ever had in a year, so it’s really cool to do that as well.”

The victory sets a new record for JR Motorsports with 16 wins in a season. Zilisch is also one of only three drivers who has won four straight races in the series, joining the ranks of Sam Ard and Noah Gragson

Christian Eckes, Brandon Jones and Jesse Love completed the top five at Gateway. Aric Almirola, Daniel Hemric, Parker Retzlaff, Corey Day and Daniel Dye rounded out the top-10.

Drivers who will participate in the playoffs based on wins are Zilisch (9), Justin Allgaier (3), Austin Hill (3), Sam Mayer (1), Jesse Love (1), Brandon Jones (1), Sammy Smith (1) and Nick Sanchez (1).

Taylor Gray, Harrison Burton, Travis Kvapil and Sheldon Creed secured Playoff spots based on points.

The Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 12 will begin Friday, Sept. 12 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

