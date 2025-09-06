Featured StoriesRace CentralRC XFINITYXFINITY SeriesXFINITY Series News
Connor Zilisch, driver of the #88 WeatherTech Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog at WWT Raceway on September 06, 2025 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Connor Zilisch wins Xfinity race at Gateway and regular season championship

By Angie Campbell
Connor Zilisch won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) by 1.506 seconds over William Sawalich. It was his ninth win of the season and earned him the Regular Season championship. He dominated the race, leading four times for 121 of 160 laps.

Looking ahead to the Playoffs, Zilisch said, “This is going to be tough to keep up. It’s rare that you can go on a run like this, and every week I show up and think that this is the weekend where we just go and run eighth, and just aren’t great.

“But every week we show up and have a winning race car, my pit crew executes, my team executes, everybody does their jobs and we end up doing burnouts on the front stretch. This is the most wins JR Motorsports has ever had in a year, so it’s really cool to do that as well.”

The victory sets a new record for JR Motorsports with 16 wins in a season. Zilisch is also one of only three drivers who has won four straight races in the series, joining the ranks of Sam Ard and Noah Gragson

Christian Eckes, Brandon Jones and Jesse Love completed the top five at Gateway. Aric Almirola, Daniel Hemric, Parker Retzlaff, Corey Day and Daniel Dye rounded out the top-10.

Drivers who will participate in the playoffs based on wins are Zilisch (9), Justin Allgaier (3), Austin Hill (3), Sam Mayer (1), Jesse Love (1), Brandon Jones (1), Sammy Smith (1) and Nick Sanchez (1).

Taylor Gray, Harrison Burton, Travis Kvapil and Sheldon Creed secured Playoff spots based on points.

The Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 12 will begin Friday, Sept. 12 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Results:

  1. Connor Zilisch, No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
  2. William Sawalich, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  3. Christian Eckes, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
  4. Brandon Jones, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  5. Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
  6. Aric Almirola, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  7. Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
  8. Parker Retzlaff, No. 4 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
  9. Corey Day, No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
  10. Daniel Dye, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
  11. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 99 Viking Motorsports Chevrolet
  12. Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
  13. Anthony Alfredo, No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet
  14. Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
  15. Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet
  16. Dean Thompson, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
  17. Taylor Gray, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  18. Ryan Ellis, No. 71 DGM Racing Chevrolet
  19. Lavar Scott, No. 45 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
  20. Thomas Annunziata, No. 70 Cope Family Racing Chevrolet
  21. Matt Mills, No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet
  22. Harrison Burton, No. 25 AM Racing Ford
  23. Blaine Perkins, No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
  24. Kyle Sieg, No. 28 RSS Racing Ford
  25. Nick Sanchez, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet
  26. Joey Gase, No. 53 Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet
  27. Ryan Sieg, No. 39 RSS Racing Ford
  28. Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
  29. Nick Leitz, No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Ford
  30. Sheldon Creed, No. 00 Haas Factory Team Ford
  31. Glen Reen, No. 35 Joey Gase Motorsports Toyota
  32. Garrett Smithley, No. 14 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet
  33. Sammy Smith, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
  34. Kole Raz, No. 76 AM Racing Ford
  35. Sam Mayer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
  36. Jeb Burton, No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
  37. Carson Kvapil, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
  38. Jordan Anderson, No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
