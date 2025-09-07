BUD LIGHT FOOTBALL ZONE ADDS TO FUN AND ENTERTAINMENT AT POPULAR BMS FAN ZONE DURING AMERICA’S NIGHT RACE WEEKEN

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Sept. 7, 2025) – Fans who are planning to attend the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Sept. 11-13, will be thoroughly entertained throughout each day, and night of the NASCAR Playoff weekend.

There is so much to do in the popular BMS Fan Zone before the racing action on the track heats up, that fans will be revved up for more thrills once the green flag drops for racing each night.

One of the highlights of the weekend will be the Bud Light Football Zone. Guests are invited to a fun Watch Party where college and pro football will be featured all weekend on a large television screen that will be set up in the Welcome Village. And on Saturday, all of you Volunteer fans – or Georgia Bulldog fans – can get ready to pull up to the screen at 3:30 p.m.to cheer on your teams before you head into The Last Great Colosseum for some live NASCAR Playoff action.

Special guests are scheduled to make pre-game visits to get the crowd pumped up for the game on Saturday. So be sure to wear your orange and white or your red and white to enjoy some college football action.

The Bud Light Football Zone will open on Thursday and there will be games on the screen throughout the weekend, including multiple games on Saturday. Bud Light will also have games and prizes for the fans who attend the Watch Party.

“We wanted to make it easy and fun for our fans to cheer on their favorite team during one of their biggest games of the season,” said Drew Bedard, vice president of marketing for Bristol Motor Speedway. “We anticipate this area to be very popular before the racing starts in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday. The Watch Party in the Bud Light Football Zone will lead right up to the Crav’n Flavor Pre-Race Concert presented by Food City with Chris Janson and the famed driver introductions. We can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”

Speaking of fun, on Thursday night Tennessee Volunteer DJ Sterl the Pearl will be cranking out the tunes and pumping out the foam during the return of the extremely popular BMS Foam Party presented by JLAB. All the fun starts immediately after the checkered flag drops for the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race. Join Sterl and hundreds of fans at the Food City Fan Zone Stage presented by Coke Zero Sugar to rock the night away with some hit tunes and plenty of foamy fun.

On Friday night NASCAR friend Tim Dugger and his band will play some great country music following the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race. Dugger will perform on the Food City Fan Zone Stage starting at approximately 10:30 p.m.

On Saturday the entertainment kicks off with the Trackside Live show at 4 p.m. Hosts Kenny Wallace, John Roberts and Jose Castillo will get the crowd into it by interviewing a bunch of NASCAR drivers and other celebrities. You will want to make sure you are in a good spot at the Food City Fan Zone Stage for this hour- long show.

There is so much to do in the BMS Fan Zone. There are race simulators, inflatables, an Axe Throwing station, driver autograph opportunities at the team souvenir haulers, and the competitive SCC-Bristol Corn Hole Tournament sponsored by the U.S. Army.

Below is a schedule of weekend activities for the Food City Fan Zone Stage presented by Coke Zero Sugar:

Thursday, Sept. 11

11:30 a.m. Connor Jones, Matt Mills, Andres Perez de Lara, Bailey Currey

11:45 a.m. Corey Heim, Tony Breidinger, Gio Ruggerio and Tanner Gray

12:15 p.m. Josh White

12:30 p.m. Rajah Caruth

12:45 p.m. Corey LaJoie

2:45 p.m. Logan Misuraca

10:30 p.m. DJ Sterl the Pearl and the famed BMS Foam Party following the UNOH 200

Friday, Sept. 12

Noon Parker Retzlaff

12:15 p.m. Matt DiBenedetto

12:30 p.m. Anthony Alfredo

12:45 p.m. Richard Petty and Kyle Petty with PVA check presentation

1:30 p.m. Tyler Reddick

1:45 p.m. AJ Allmendinger and Chris Rice

2 p.m. Justin Haley

2:45 p.m. Noah Gragson

3 p.m. Ross Chastain

4:15 p.m. Brennan Poole

5:30 p.m. Dale Earnhardt Jr., Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, Connor Zilisch, Carson Kvapil

10:30 p.m. Tim Dugger performs post-race concert following the Food City 300

Saturday, Sept. 13

Noon MRO Sunday Service

12:45 p.m. Mark, Digger and Kelly – Moonshiners

1:50 p.m. Cody Ware

2:30 p.m. Chris Buescher

3:30 p.m. Speedway Children’s Charities BMS Chapter Live Auction

3:50 p.m. Jeff Jarvis from UNOH and Chuck Bills from Ohio Logistics

4 p.m. Trackside Live with Kenny Wallace, John Roberts and Jose Castillo

4:01 p.m. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

4:15 p.m. Daniel Suarez

4:30 p.m. Ross Chastain

Some of the most memorable moments in NASCAR history have taken place during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on the super-challenging .533-mile high-banked concrete oval. NASCAR’s best drivers will go doorhandle to doorhandle – NASCAR Playoff style – and only the strongest will survive 500 laps of mayhem and chaos on the iconic short track.

In the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. USA Network and PRN Radio), you’ll get to see all of your favorite drivers racing hard to advance in the Playoffs, including recent Night Race winners Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson, fan-favorites Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney, as well as top contenders William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe and Ross Chastain, and veteran drivers Kyle Busch and Joey Logano.

Sparks are sure to fly in the Food City 300, as NASCAR Xfinity Series favorites Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Brandon Jones, Connor Zilisch, Jesse Love, Sam Mayer and Sheldon Creed will be trying to get off to a great start in the Round of 12 Playoffs (Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m., The CW and PRN Radio).

In the Craftsman Truck Series, Daniel Hemric, Corey Heim, Rajah Caruth, defending winner Layne Riggs, spring Bristol winner Chandler Smith and veteran challengers Ben Rhodes and Grant Enfinger will be among the talented drivers battling for the victory Thursday night in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics. The race is round two in the Round of 10 Playoffs (Sept. 11, 8 p.m., FS1 and PRN Radio). ARCA Menard Series rising stars, including fan-favorite Cleetus McFarland, also will take on the challenging half-mile bullring in the Bush’s Beans 200 as part of a Thursday night doubleheader (Sept. 11, 5:30 p.m., FS1).

To purchase tickets please visit the Bristol Motor Speedway website ticket page, or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.

