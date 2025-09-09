AMERICA’S NIGHT RACE SOUVENIR ‘PLAYBILL’ PROGRAM AVAILABLE FOR FREE TO FANS IN PRINT AND DIGITAL FORMATS

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Sept. 9, 2025) – To help race fans enjoy this weekend’s crown jewel Bass Pro Shops Night Race Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, track officials are making the 78-page commemorative souvenir program available for free in both printed and digital formats.

The souvenir program will once again be available in the reformatted Broadway Play “Playbill” style size that is more convenient for fans to carry the program with them while they are at the track. A limited number of printed programs will be available to guests to pick up at a variety of locations on property during the event, including at BMS Guest Services locations, BMS souvenir stands, BMS operated camp grounds and BMS ticket booths, while supplies last.

The program features a special cover story design asking if Kyle Larson is “Bristol’s New King?” following the two recent dominating victories by the Hendrick Motorsports driver. Larson led more than 400 laps in winning the recent Food City 500 and last September’s Night Race. This weekend he is going for his third-straight Bristol Cup Series victory.

The program also includes the weekend schedule, a Speed Reading section with lots of track news and information, driver rosters and hero pages for the Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series teams, a story previewing each race of the weekend, track history, track stats and a track map.

To access the free digital version, please visit the Bristol Motor Speedway website or be on the lookout for email messages from Speedway team members as well as invitations to download the program on any one of the BMS social media channels. To access the digital version of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race souvenir program, please click here.

The 2025 commemorative Bass Pro Shops Night Race souvenir program was designed by Learfield-IMG College Publishing in Lexington, Ky.

Some of the most memorable moments in NASCAR history have taken place during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on the super-challenging .533-mile high-banked concrete oval. NASCAR’s best drivers will go doorhandle to doorhandle – NASCAR Playoff style – and only the strongest will survive 500 laps of mayhem and chaos on the iconic short track.

In the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. USA Network and PRN Radio), you’ll get to see all of your favorite drivers racing hard to advance in the Playoffs, including recent Night Race winners Larson and Denny Hamlin, fan-favorites Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney, as well as top contenders William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe and Ross Chastain, and veteran drivers Kyle Busch and Joey Logano.

Sparks are sure to fly in the Food City 300, as NASCAR Xfinity Series favorites Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Brandon Jones, Connor Zilisch, Jesse Love, Sam Mayer and Sheldon Creed will be trying to get off to a great start in the Round of 12 Playoffs (Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m., The CW and PRN Radio).

In the Craftsman Truck Series, Daniel Hemric, Corey Heim, Rajah Caruth, defending winner Layne Riggs, spring Bristol winner Chandler Smith and veteran challengers Ben Rhodes and Grant Enfinger will be among the talented drivers battling for the victory Thursday night in the UNOH 250 presented by Ohio Logistics. The race is round two in the Round of 10 Playoffs (Sept. 11, 8 p.m., FS1 and PRN Radio). ARCA Menard Series rising stars, including fan-favorite Cleetus McFarland and recent entrant Bobby Dale Earnhardt, also will take on the challenging half-mile bullring in the Bush’s Beans 200 as part of a Thursday night doubleheader (Sept. 11, 5:30 p.m., FS1).

To purchase tickets please visit the Bristol Motor Speedway website ticket page, or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.

About Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway, known as The Last Great Colosseum, sits in the mountains of Northeast Tennessee near the Virginia state line. The 0.533-mile concrete oval, with 28-degree banking, hosts two major NASCAR Cup Series weekends each year. The venue has staged iconic moments such as the 2016 Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol football game between the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech (NCAA-record 156,990 fans), the MLB Speedway Classic between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds (MLB regular-season record crowd of 91,032), the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race, the rebirth of NASCAR Cup Series racing on dirt from 2021–2023 and sold-out concerts for Morgan Wallen and Kenny Chesney. Fans enjoy Colossus TV, the world’s largest outdoor center-hung four-sided screen video board. The adjacent Bristol Dragway is the home to the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, and the dragway can transform into the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre for concerts. Opened in 1961 and acquired by Speedway Motorsports in 1996, Bristol remains one of America’s most unique and versatile sports and entertainment destinations. For more information, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.