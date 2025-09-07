NASCAR Cup PR

Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Enjoy Illinois 300

No. 16 Celsius Camaro ZL1

Start: 17th
Stage 1 Finish: 23rd
Stage 2 Finish: 32nd
Finish: 23rd

AJ Allmendinger qualified 17th for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. He battled a tight handling race car throughout the first two stages. In the final stage, Allmendinger was able to race competitively and went on to earn a 23rd-place finish.

No. 10 DraftKings Camaro ZL1

Start: 35th
Stage 1 Finish: 25th
Stage 2 Finish: 34th
Finish: 34th

Ty Dillon and the No. 10 DraftKings team started Sunday’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway from the 35th position. Following adjustments after Saturday’s practice and early in the race to improve the handling of the DraftKings Chevy, Dillon was running just outside the top-20 when contact from a competitor sent the No. 10 for a spin on lap 75. The team pitted for damage repairs and Dillon returned to the track, but a brake issue late in the race ended the team’s day early. Dillon was credited with a 34th-place finish.

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

