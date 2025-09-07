Mayer and Creed Solidify Xfinity Playoff Positions, While Custer Faces Cup Series Challenges at Gateway

MADISON, IL (September 7, 2025) – In the shadow of the famed St. Louis Gateway Arch, Haas Factory team showcased their efforts at the World Wide Technology Speedway. During Xfinity action Saturday, Sam Mayer and Sheldon Creed capped their regular seasons, solidifying their playoff positions for the Round of 12 that begins next week. On Sunday Cole Custer strived to become a Cup Series playoff spoiler, while working to overcome handling challenges.

Cup Series

41 Cole Custer

Cole Custer’s return to World Wide Technology Raceway began from the 29th starting position, and he used the opening stage to settle in. While the car started off on the tight side, he was able to maintain pace and his position. A two-tire pit stop on lap 29 gave his crew a chance to adjust the balance, and Custer closed out Stage One in 29th.

Stage Two brought more chances for Custer and his team to fine-tune the Haas/Andy’s Ford. Restarting mid-pack after a caution on lap 78, he worked to manage a car that shifted from tight early to free as the laps wore on. Despite the challenge, Custer held his ground inside the top 30. Multiple pit stops throughout the stage allowed his crew to continue making adjustments, and he finished 28th while keeping his car clean and positioned for the longest run of the day.

The final stage was highlighted by team strategy. Staying out between stages gained Custer track position, and after cycling through pit stops, he climbed as high as 11th with just over 50 laps remaining. Although he continued to manage a tight-handling car, Custer fought hard to the finish. He ultimately crossed the line in 27th, capping off a gritty effort.

“Overall, a challenging day,” said Custer”We didn’t have many things go our way. We’ll move on to the next one and I feel like Bristol is definitely a place we can rebound at so we’ll see what we can do.”

Xfinity Series

41 Sam Mayer

Sam Mayer’s had already secured a playoff position and entered Saturday’s World Wide Technology Raceway event looking to gain momentum heading into next week’s opener. He started fourth and wasted no time moving the Audibel Ford forward. Mayer climbed to third with a strong pass on Nick Sanchez in the opening circuits. Though the car began to tighten up as the run wore on, Mayer remained competitive, securing a solid sixth-place finish in Stage One.

Quick adjustments between stages kept Mayer moving forward in Stage Two. Restarting ninth, he quickly gained ground and raced up to fifth by lap 55. Mayer noted the car felt better in traffic, and he used that to his advantage while holding steady inside the top 10. Although the car tightened up again late in the run, he still closed out the stage 10th.

The closing stage Mayer continued to run inside the top 10 and was ninth with just over 30 laps remaining. He was positioned for another strong finish before a multi-car crash ahead collected him, leaving his car heavily damaged. Mayer finished 35th but optimistic heading into the playoffs as him one of the series’ most consistent and competitive drivers this season.

“We had a rough one, we went through the ringer,” said Mayer. “Obviously it didn’t end the way we wanted it to but still really proud of everybody for staying in the game all day. I feel that we were at our best at the very end. So, we were going to come and make it interesting there at the end. Super proud of everybody and looking forward to the playoffs. It’s going to be a heater.”

00 Sheldon Creed

Sheldon Creed locked up a playoff spot during Saturday’s race at World Wide Technology. Starting 15th, he quickly settled into a rhythm and gained ground early, moving the Road Ranger Ford into 14th in the opening laps. Feeling the car out throughout the stage, Creed wanted a little more ability to maintain throttle through the turns. Adjustments were planned as Creed ended Stage One just outside the top-10.

At the stage break, Creed’s team made chassis and air pressure adjustments that paid immediate dividends. Restarting 12th, he maintained his position and ran strong through the segment. Though the car continued to tighten up as the run progressed, Creed kept the No. 00 in striking distance and closed Stage Two in 13th. His ability to hold steady in the mid-pack set the foundation for a strong push in the final and longest stage.

As Stage Three progressed, Creed adjusted his line through Turn 3, and quickly surged into the top 10 and was running as high as eighth. After a caution and pit stop, he restarted sixth and wasted no time powering into the top five. Another caution though, and the subsequent restart proved to be a defining moment for the double zero. Creed experience a mechanical issue on the restart and couldn’t take off in third gear, causing others to collide with him from the rear. Despite the damage Creed fought hard to the finish, ultimately coming home 30th.

“We were looking at a top-five finish there in our Road Ranger Ford Mustang,” said Creed. “Yeah, never had that happen before, I just went to go shift to third and I don’t know if the gear broke right away or something broke in there and kind of jammed me in third and I didn’t have third gear. I hate that it tore up so many cars and got our teammate. Just ruined what was going to be a decent night for us.”

Up Next

Bristol Motor Speedway (Bristol, TN)

The Xfinity series – Friday, September 12th at 6:30PM on the CW Network.

The NASCAR Cup Series – Saturday, September 13th at 6:30pm on USA Newtwork

