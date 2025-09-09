Championship on the Line for Isaac Kitzmiller in ARCA Menards Series East Finale at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn.: Seven weeks of waiting, one night to decide it all.

Back in competition for the first time in nearly a month and a half, the ARCA Menards Series East rolls into Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway this Thursday night for the 2025 season finale — and rookie driver Isaac Kitzmiller sits firmly in the spotlight.

Riding momentum from a sixth-place finish in his Iowa Speedway debut in early August, the A.L.L. Construction Racing driver arrives in “Thunder Valley” with one mission: protect his championship points lead and deliver his first regional stock car championship.

Kitzmiller heads to Thursday night’s Bush’s Beans 200 at The Last Great Colosseum with a slim 19-point advantage over championship rival Tyler Reif.

﻿No matter what Reif accomplishes at Bristol, if Kitzmiller finishes 13th or better — without relying on any bonus points — he will secure the championship title.

The pressure is undeniable to deliver one of his strongest performances of the season — but for the rookie, it’s business as usual heading into this week’s nail-biter.

“It’s easy to think about points and pressure, but for me, the focus is the same as it’s been all year,” said Kitzmiller. “If I do my job, keep the car clean, and put us in position at the end, the rest will take care of itself.”

The teenage rising star knows all too well that a comfortable points lead offers no guarantee of clinching the championship on September 11. In fact, the past two seasons have seen the points leader entering the finale ultimately lose the crown and settle for second overall.

Determined not to follow that trend, Kitzmiller’s plan is simple: stay focused, stay alert and control his own destiny.

“I know what’s happened the last couple of years, and it just shows how quickly things can change in this sport,” said Kitzmiller. “That’s why I can’t take anything for granted.

“We have to be on our game every lap, every pit stop, every restart. If we do that, I believe we’ll put ourselves in the right spot to finish this off.”

Kitzmiller, a native of Maysville, West Virginia, will, for the fourth time this season, share the track with his father, Jason, as part of the combination schedule between the ARCA Menards Series East and the premier ARCA Menards Series platforms.

The younger Kitzmiller has outpaced his father in each of their three previous head-to-head battles — at Dover Motor Speedway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, and most recently Iowa Speedway.

This week, though, it isn’t about bragging rights. It’s about the chance to celebrate one of Isaac Kitzmiller’s most significant accomplishments yet in motorsports.

“Racing with my dad this year has been really special,” said Kitzmiller. “We’re both competitive, but at the end of the day, having him out there with me while I chase a championship makes it even more meaningful.

“No matter what happens, it’s something we’ll always share, and I hope we are able to celebrate on Thursday night.”

Thundering into “The World’s Fastest Half-Mile,” Kitzmiller carries an impressive streak of seven consecutive top-10 finishes, stretching from the season-opener at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway in March to his most recent outing at Iowa Speedway.

While preserving that flawless top-10 record is important, Kitzmiller knows Bristol Motor Speedway is unlike any other stop on the schedule.

With a stacked field expected, he’s preparing to face some of his toughest competition of the season in Thunder Valley.

“Bristol is a place where you have to be smart every lap,” said Kitzmiller. “You can’t force things, because the track will bite you quick. Our goal is to run our race, stay out of trouble, and be there when it counts.

“I’m really proud of the consistency we’ve had this year, and that’s a credit to everyone at A.L.L. Construction Racing. They’ve worked so hard to give me fast, reliable cars every week, and I want to finish the season strong for them — and hopefully bring home a championship trophy.”

For Bristol Motor Speedway, Kitzmiller and A.L.L. Construction Racing will welcome Carter Machinery as the primary partner on the No. 79 Chevrolet SS, showcasing the iconic Caterpillar (Cat®) brand in Western Tennessee.

Carter Machinery’s humble start began in 1928, serving Virginia and southeastern West Virginia.

As our customers’ needs changed over the years, we evolved by continually adding new products, services, and locations, with exponential growth occurring after our 2020 acquisition of Alban Tractor Company.

Today, our footprint spans the Mid-Atlantic, with over 30 locations throughout Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia.

We sell, rent, and support the full line of Cat® equipment, engines, and electric power generation systems, backed by the best parts availability, most diverse rental fleet, and an expert service team working together to enable our customers’ highest level of success.

Our ongoing investment in people, infrastructure, technology, and tooling continues to position us as one of Caterpillar’s leading dealers in North America and throughout the world.

“I can’t thank everyone at A.L.L. Construction Racing and our partners like Carter Machinery enough for the support they’ve given me all year,” said Kitzmiller.

“This season has been a learning experience, but they’ve stood behind me every step of the way and worked so hard to give me what I need to compete.

“The best way I know how to thank them is by bringing home a championship on Thursday night.”

The 2025 season continues to follow the upward trajectory that first put Isaac Kitzmiller in the spotlight.

He wrapped up a breakout 2024 campaign by earning Rookie of the Year honors in the Grand National Super Series and capturing the INEX Semi-Pro Asphalt Series championship in West Virginia, firmly establishing himself as one of the sport’s rising young talents.

Entering Bristol Motor Speedway, Kitzmiller sits first in the ARCA Menards Series East championship standings, 19 points ahead of second-place runner Tyler Reif with one race remaining.

Since 2025, Kitzmiller has made seven ARCA Menards Series East starts, earning three top-five and seven top-10 finishes, including a career-best fourth-place finish twice, most recently at Dover Motor Speedway in July 2025.

For more on Isaac Kitzmiller, please follow him on Instagram (@isaackitzmillerracing) and X |Twitter (@isaackitzmiller).

The Bush’s Beans 200 (200 laps | 106.6 miles) marks the eighth of eight races on the 2025 ARCA Menards Series East schedule. On Thursday, September 11, teams will hit the track for a forty-five-minute practice session from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. General Tire Pole group qualifying will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m., with the green flag expected to wave shortly after 5:30 p.m. The race will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and the FOX Sports App, while ARCARacing.com will provide live timing and scoring throughout the day’s activities. All times are local (ET).