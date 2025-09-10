Dangerous Times of Day: When Traffic Accidents Peak

It’s no secret that driving can be very dangerous. Even though the number of fatalities related to automobile accidents has been going down in recent years, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that there were over 39,000 traffic deaths in the United States in 2024. That number is slightly lower than 2023’s numbers, but it still means that American highways aren’t always safe. That being said, are there certain times of the day when driving is more dangerous? Let’s take a look.

Coming Home After Work

On average, fatal and non-fatal traffic accidents are most likely to occur in the late afternoon and early evening. In fact, a study of car accidents in Oklahoma City found the highest number of accidents occurred between 4:00 and 5:00 pm. This is when “rush hour” traffic is at its highest. It’s when most people are coming home from work, and many of them are tired, stressed out, and eager to get home and relax. They may be less attentive to their surroundings, and that can spell disaster when you consider the amount of traffic on the road.

Spring and Summer Driving

As for fatal car accidents, those seem to be more likely between the hours of 8 PM and 12 PM during the spring and summer months. Part of this is due to the large number of people coming home from work, but the accidents that occur later in the night can be attributed to decreased visibility and driver exhaustion. There are almost always more vehicles on the road during the warmer months, and drivers may be more confident in their driving ability when there’s no ice and snow on the ground. That leads to more reckless driving and more accidents, especially late at night.

The Most Dangerous Day of the Week

Saturday seems to be the most dangerous day of the week to drive. More people are out enjoying the weekend at all hours of the day, many of them may still be tired from working full-time jobs, and some of them may be under the influence of alcohol and other substances. While you shouldn’t be afraid to go out and enjoy a Saturday afternoon off from work, you do need to be more careful if you get behind the wheel, especially if you drive at night.

Driving Defensively and Staying Safe

Evenings and late nights are statistically the most dangerous times to drive, especially during the spring and summer, but traffic accidents can happen at any time. That doesn’t mean that you should be afraid to drive at all. You can keep yourself safe while on the road by driving defensively, keeping a safe distance from vehicles in front of you, and driving at manageable speeds at all times.