Miscellaneous
Why New Cars Are Safer, but Accidents Are Still Happening

If you have shopped for a new vehicle lately, you have probably noticed how much safety technology is packed into even the most basic models. Automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, and even blind-spot monitoring are no longer luxuries; they are actually standard features. When you look at statistics, these systems save lives. They are designed to reduce the chance of human error, and they work.

In California, there were nearly 4,500 traffic fatalities in 2022. If cars are safer than ever, why are traffic accidents still a leading cause of injury and death in the United States? The answer lies in a four-word problem that technology has not been able to solve: the increase in distracted driving.

Increase in Safer Vehicles on the Roads

Studies by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have consistently shown that features like automatic emergency braking and collision-avoidance systems reduce crash risk. Rear-end collisions, for example, drop significantly when vehicles have automatic emergency braking. Seatbelts and airbags are proven lifesavers, and modern vehicles are designed to have more damage in all the right places during impact. On paper, the data suggests we should be seeing far fewer accidents.

Unfortunately, that is not the case. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, while these systems reduce some kinds of collisions, they can’t do much if the driver is looking down at a phone instead of the road. In short, cars are smarter, but the people driving them are not necessarily driving smarter.

Distracted Driving: The Modern Epidemic

Distracted driving is one of the most dangerous trends out on the streets and highways, and it’s getting worse, not better. 

According to the National Safety Council, 3,275 people died in the U.S. in 2023 because of distracted driving. That comes out to nine people every single day, and that number doesn’t even include the hundreds of thousands of injuries caused by drivers who were texting, scrolling, or fiddling with touchscreens instead of watching traffic.

Though younger drivers are certainly at high risk, this is not just a teen problem. Studies show distracted driving happens throughout all age groups because phones and in-car technology have become as tempting as candy on the dashboard. Checking texts, setting navigation while in motion, or toggling through playlists are all dangerous and, in some cases, deadly.

The Irony of Technology

It is a cruel irony that the same technology that makes vehicles safer is also making them more distracting. Nearly every new car today comes with a touchscreen infotainment system. Interacting with those screens can pull a driver’s eyes off the road for up to five, ten, or even fifteen seconds. At 55 miles per hour, that is the length of a football field being traveled blind. 

The U.S. Department of Transportation has repeatedly warned that hands-free systems and voice commands don’t eliminate distraction; they only shift it from physical to cognitive, according to the NHTSA in 2024.

What it boils down to is the fact that drivers often overestimate their ability to multitask. Every second a driver is not fully focused, the risk of collision increases tremendously.

Safety Isn’t Enough Without Behavior Change

When it comes down to it, carmakers have delivered remarkable safety innovations, but human behavior is neutralizing those gains. Until distracted driving becomes as socially unacceptable as drunk driving, fatalities will keep piling up. The cars can’t save us from ourselves.

The solution will not come from gadgets alone. It will require tougher enforcement of distracted-driving laws, cultural shifts in how we view phone use on the road, and maybe even a push for automakers to rethink whether bigger, brighter infotainment systems are worth the tradeoff.

Vehicles may be safer, but the people behind the wheel still hold the power. The question is whether we will choose to use it responsibly.

