SIX-TIME PRO STOCK CHAMP ERICA ENDERS EYES CONTINUED TURNAROUND AT MAPLE GROVE RACEWAY

READING, Pa. (Sept. 3, 2025) – After a tough regular season, six-time Pro Stock world champion Erica Enders is ready to face the NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs, which begin this weekend at the 40th annual NHRA Reading Nationals presented by Nitro Fish at Maple Grove Raceway.

Two weeks ago, at the prestigious Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis, Enders secured her 50th NHRA win, ending a 30-race winless streak dating back to the season-opener in 2024. With momentum on her side and now eighth in points, Enders is looking forward to Reading and hopes to continue to move up the points standings in her Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage/Melling Performance/Scag Power Equipment car.

“I’m thrilled to have finally gotten the monkey off our back by winning number 50,” said Enders. “Now we can move on and get to work trying to turn this season around. Throughout winning our six championships, we have had seasons where we dominated from the start. We have also had seasons where we really relied on the Countdown and that’s just how this year has played out.”

Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Prock (Funny Car), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock) and Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all claimed wins in their respective categories at Maple Grove Raceway a year ago, with Brown and Prock finishing the season as world champions. The race will again be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Enders has seen tremendous success throughout her career in Pro Stock, but before Indy, the 2025 season was not one she was accustomed to throughout her tenure with Elite Motorsports. A rough start included six first-round losses and a DNQ, but the team has worked hard to get back to championship form. Enders advanced to the semifinals in Brainerd, following it with her historic Indy victory, giving the team – and driver – some much-needed momentum.

The Pro Stock season has been dominated by Elite Motorsports’ rival KB Titan Racing with reigning world champion Greg Anderson and 2025 regular season champion Dallas Glenn. Anderson and Glenn have tallied nine wins this season between them, but Enders is ready to take on the KB Titan duo when she arrives in Reading.

“I believe it’s really important to start the final six races out on the right foot,” Enders said. “I absolutely love racing in Reading. The Koretsky family has done a fantastic job with the facility and they most definitely know how to put on a race. We know we have a lot to improve on at this race, but my guys have been working incredibly hard and I’m excited to play with all the heart we have.”

Top Fuel’s Brown aims to get hot at the perfect time in his quest for a repeat title. He’s in a championship-hungry group that includes points leader Tony Stewart, Shawn Langdon, Indy winner Justin Ashley, Doug Kalitta, Brittany Force and Clay Millican.

Funny Car’s Prock has been dominant again in 2025, winning seven races – and the regular-season championship – thus far. He’s back for a repeat win and a repeat championship for John Force Racing, but Prock will be challenged by a host of standouts, including teammate Jack Beckman, four-time champ Matt Hagan, Ron Capps, J.R. Todd, Paul Lee and Daniel Wilkerson.

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Gaige Herrera is the current points leader, while other top names include Matt Smith, a three-time Reading winner, Angie Smith, Richard Gadson, Chase Van Sant, Steve Johnson and John Hall.

The event will also feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown, Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Mountain Motor Pro Stock.

Fans are invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, the entertainment hub in the pits, hosting Nitro School, meet and greets, interviews, music and more. Reading race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate event winners.

As always, fans get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans get a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. They can also visit Manufacturers Midway, an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying features two rounds at 2:30 and 5 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 12 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Sept. 13 at 12:30 and 3 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 14. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday on FS1, and eliminations at 2 p.m. Sunday on FS1.

To purchase tickets to the 40th annual NHRA Reading Nationals presented by Nitro Fish at Maple Grove Raceway, fans can visit www.maplegroveraceway.com. All children 12 and under are admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information on the NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

