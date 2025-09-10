FUNNY CAR CHAMP AUSTIN PROCK PLAYOFF READY HEADING TO NHRA NATIONALS PRESENTED BY NITRO FISH

READING, Pa. (Sept. 10, 2025) – Funny Car points leader Austin Prock took a brief moment to reflect on what he’s accomplished since the start of the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

But it was almost immediately back to business for the reigning world champion, especially with work still to be done. He’s enjoyed another dominant season thus far, but heading into this weekend’s 40th annual NHRA Reading Nationals presented by Nitro Fish at Maple Grove Raceway, Prock isn’t letting up.

Coming off a Cornwell Quality Tools U.S. Nationals win, a regular-season championship and a victory in the PlayNHRA All-Star Callout at Indy, Prock is just as eager to keep pushing forward in his 12,000-horsepower Cornwell Tools Chevrolet SS.

The Countdown to the Championship points reset for the playoffs gives Prock just a 20-point lead over his nearest competitor – John Force Racing teammate Jack Beckman – which is all the motivation Prock and his team needs heading into the playoff opener at Reading.

“We had one of the most dominant performances in Funny Car history last year,” said Prock, who has rolled to seven wins thus far in 2025. “We’ve come out this year and matched that, and actually have one more win than we did at this point last season. But the points reset after Indy and everything can change. We just have to keep doing what we’ve been doing.

“Last year, we rolled into the Countdown and won Reading and Charlotte back-to-back. When you can do that, it puts a lot of pressure on everybody else and gives you a little bit of a pad. That’s what gave us the edge to win the championship.”

Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Prock (Funny Car), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock) and Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all claimed wins in their respective categories, at Maple Grove Raceway a year ago, with Brown and Prock finishing the season as world champions. The race will again be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.

It is the 15th of 20 races during the 2025 season and the first of six events in the Countdown to the Championship, and Prock has enjoyed plenty of success at one of the quickest and fastest tracks on the NHRA circuit.

He won in Top Fuel in 2022 and then again last year in Funny Car en route to his march to the world championship. Prock won the first two playoff races to send an early statement and he would love to repeat that scenario this year.

But it certainly won’t be easy, taking on a championship-tested field that includes four-time champion Matt Hagan, who starts the Countdown in third, three-time champ Ron Capps and past champions Beckman, J.R. Todd and Cruz Pedregon. Add in the likes of Bob Tasca III, Paul Lee, Daniel Wilkerson, Chad Green and rookie Spencer Hyde, and it’s a loaded group that should make for a thrilling championship race.

Prock, though, is ready, looking for any chance to improve and make the most of every possible opportunity.

“I’m really strict on myself,” said Prock, who has 15 Funny Car wins over the past 32 races. “Even though we are having success, you’re still so hungry to turn on those win lights. Winning never gets old. I want to keep adding my name to the history book.”

Top Fuel’s Brown aims to get hot at the perfect time in his quest for a repeat title. He’s in a championship-hungry group that includes points leader Tony Stewart, Shawn Langdon, Indy winner Justin Ashley, Doug Kalitta, Brittany Force and Clay Millican.

Stanfield will attempt for back-to-back Pro Stock wins against a loaded group that features reigning world champ Greg Anderson, points leader Dallas Glenn, six-time world champ and Indy winner Erica Enders and Jeg Coughlin Jr., a five-time champ.

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Gaige Herrera is the current points leader, while other top names include Matt Smith, a three-time Reading winner, Angie Smith, Richard Gadson, Chase Van Sant, Steve Johnson and John Hall.

The event will also feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown, Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Mountain Motor Pro Stock.

Fans are invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, the entertainment hub in the pits, hosting Nitro School, meet and greets, interviews, music and more. Reading race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate event winners.

As always, fans get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans get a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. They can also visit Manufacturers Midway, an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying features two rounds at 2:30 and 5 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 12 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Sept. 13 at 12:30 and 3 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 14. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday on FS1, and eliminations at 2 p.m. Sunday on FS1.

To purchase tickets to the 40th annual NHRA Reading Nationals presented by Nitro Fish at Maple Grove Raceway, fans can visit www.maplegroveraceway.com. All children 12 and under are admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information on the NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

