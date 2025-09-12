Front Row Motorsports: Bristol Motor Speedway NCTS Race Report- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Bristol Motor Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Report

UNOH 250

Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025

Event: Race 20 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway (0.533-mile)

Length of Race: 250 laps over one hour, 27 minutes, 42 seconds

FRM Finish:

Layne Riggs (Started 7th, Finished 1st / Running, completed 250 of 250 laps)

Chandler Smith (Started 8th, Finished 30th / Running, completed 236 of 250 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Layne Riggs (2nd)

Chandler Smith (10th)

Layne Riggs Key Takeaways

Stage One: 9th / Stage Two: 2nd / Race Result: 1st

Layne Riggs secured his spot in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Round of 8 with a victory under the lights at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The win marks Riggs’ fifth career Truck Series victory and his third of the 2025 season. Thursday night’s triumph also extends Front Row Motorsports’ dominance at “The Last Great Colosseum,” delivering the organization’s third consecutive Bristol win, following victories in Fall 2024 and Spring 2025. The victory also represents Front Row Motorsports’ 15th overall win in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

THE RACE STARTED PRETTY EVENTFUL BUT YOU DIDN’T QUIT. “You don’t get two mulligans in the playoffs, and I got two, so I’m not sure what happened on the initial start with the 7. I felt like I was there pretty good and the first lap of the race to spin out is a blow to your confidence, for sure, but I’ve got faith in this team and I’ve got faith in everybody here. Thank you to all of the fans. You all are great. Thank you for the energy. I’ve got to thank Love’s Travel Stops. Ford Racing. Man, you all are awesome and loud. Thank you to Peak, just everybody involved.” YOU ARE OFFICIALLY IN THE NEXT ROUND OF THE PLAYOFFS. HOW REWARDING IS THAT? “I think it just shows that we’re right there. We’re in contention. We can do it and these guys right here don’t give up. I don’t give up. That’s three in a row at Bristol Motor Speedway for Front Row Motorsports, so it’s a big testament to all of these guys. We’ve got a really good package here and I’m excited for New Hampshire. I’ve never even been there and I already love that racetrack. Bring the playoffs on.”

Chandler Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 33rd / Stage Two: 32nd / Race Result: 30th

“This No. 38 QuikTie Products Ford F-150 was the fastest one here. That’s the gut-wrenching part is just knowing how good this truck was tonight, but unfortunately, we had an electrical issue early on. We’re in a must-win situation going to New Hampshire, but honestly it comes all the way back to making a bonehead move at Darlington that put us in this position. Who knows what would have happened and where we would be points-wise depending on how Darlington went and not stuffing it into the fence and stuff like that after tonight, but nevertheless we’re gonna go and do what we were gonna do tonight and that’s kick their ass.” DO YOU FEEL GOOD GOING TO NEW HAMPSHIRE? “I do. I’m just a little discouraged right now, but I definitely do.” WHEN DID YOU START FEELING THAT SOMETHING WAS WRONG IN THE TRUCK? “There was a caution at the very start with Layne. After that caution and after about eight laps I started running the top and I was passing guys up top and got up to third or fourth and as I was passing somebody it just cut out. It just stopped. It was dead. I came on the radio and thought maybe it was fuel-pressure related because I was running the top, so I went to the bottom and it kind of cleaned itself up, but with lap traffic and stuff forcing me back to the top it started doing it more and more and then finally it was just done. It’s gut wrenching. We had the fastest truck here tonight. I’m really, really happy that Layne won, though. That’s three in a row here for FRM, so that’s good stuff.”

