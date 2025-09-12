NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY II

Event: UNOH 250 Presented by Ohio Logistics (250 laps / 133.25 miles)

Round: 20 of 25 (Playoffs Round of 10)

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

Location: Bristol, Tennessee

Date & Time: Thursday, September 11 | 8:00 PM ET

No. 41 Crowe Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Conner Jones | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett



Start: 27th

Stage 1: 23rd

Stage 2: 20th

Finish: 18th

Driver Points: 39th

Owner Points: 39th

Key Takeaway: Conner Jones and the No. 41 team had to overcome a few early setbacks throughout the event at Bristol Motor Speedway. During practice, Jones spun and flat-spotted his tires, cutting his session short. After starting 27th, the team incurred a pit road penalty on the first stop of the night which resulted in a loss of track position. As the race went on, however, Jones and the Crowe Equipment crew began to make up some lost ground and eventually finished in 18th-place.

Conner Jones’ Post-Race Thoughts: “My Crowe Equipment Chevy Silverado felt like it was better than where we ended up tonight. We had some mishaps in practice which really hurt us since we didn’t get the full session to work on our truck because I spun. We just started off too loose, and I guess I just overstepped its breaking point and spun out. That kind of hurt us in qualifying too, and we also started off too free in the race and trended a little too tight at the end. I had to run the top too much, and it took me a while to figure that out since we don’t really run up there too often. I had fun though, and am thankful to have my team behind me after tonight.”

No. 42 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Landon Polinski



Start: 24th

Stage 1: 19th

Stage 2: 24th

Finish: 16th

Driver Points: 18th

Owner Points: 21st

Key Takeaway: Matt Mills and the No. 42 team advanced through the field to a respectable finish in Bristol. Mills fought a tight-handling truck early on in the race and fell back down the running order through the midway point. Once the final stage began, Mills and team dug deep and made some adjustments which found some speed. Mills took the checkered flag in 16th, which marked his best finish at the high-banked short track.

Matt Mills’ Post-Race Thoughts: “We kind of started off behind tonight, but it felt like the truck was going to be alright. We were making good progress at the beginning of the race, but in stage two, I don’t know what happened. My guys kept making adjustments trying to free our truck up, but it felt like it made it get tighter, which made the day even harder. We were playing catch up in stage three and started to come back through the field, but just ran out of time. Thank you to my crew for fighting and to everyone who supports us.”

No. 44 Telcel Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Andrés Pérez de Lara | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers



Start: 16th

Stage 1: 11th

Stage 2: 10th

Finish: 8th

Driver Points: 17th

Owner Points: 17th

Key Takeaway: Andrés Pérez de Lara and the No. 44 team had a fantastic run under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway. Pérez de Lara started the 250-lap event in 16th-place, but found himself up inside the top-10 relatively quickly. After he picked up a stage point in stage two, the rookie made an impressive track position gain on the final restart and nearly drove into the top-five. The team showed determination and kept Pérez de Lara in the fight throughout the entire race, eventually securing a top-10 finish in eighth-place.

Andrés Pérez de Lara’s Post-Race Thoughts: “Man, that was awesome; I really enjoyed the race. Bristol is a really tough track, and we handled it right on the Telcel No. 44 team. I had really high hopes for this weekend and we got a good result, so I’m happy with where we finished. It’s a really strong eighth-place run for us. We ran up front inside the top-10 for the whole race, and I’m just really proud of the whole group. We’re going to keep trying to build on this to go get an even better result next race.”

No. 45 Sparco Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Bayley Currey | Crew Chief: Phil Gould



Start: 13th

Stage 1: 10th

Stage 2: 11th

Finish: 19th

Driver Points: 23rd

Owner Points: 11th

Key Takeaway: Bayley Currey and the No. 45 team were well on their way to a top-10 finish in Bristol before getting turned on the final lap of the race. Currey showed speed early on in practice, and qualified in the 13th position. The No. 45 team earned a stage point in stage one, and made track position gains on pit road throughout the night. Currey drove up to ninth in the final run to the checkers, but unfortunately was not able to earn the finish he deserved. He was credited with a 19th-place finish after limping across the line.

Bayley Currey’s Post-Race Thoughts:

Interviewer: Bayley, what happened on the last lap there?

“I got turned around. We were racing hard there at the end, and guys were running the top while I was running the bottom. It seemed like the No. 77 (Corey LaJoie) got a run off the top, and I don’t know if he was trying to shoot low or not, but he ran right in the back of me in the middle of the back straightaway and got me out of control. He shot to the bottom, but I was out of control because he hit me in the middle of the straightaway. And then, he just turned me in the middle of turn three. It is what it is. We talked afterwards and he apologized I guess. But it sucks because it doesn’t change anything. I’m really happy with the effort on this No. 45 team. Our Sparco Chevrolet had some speed tonight. It was really hard to pass with the PJ1 getting laid down before us, but as always a huge thanks to them and everyone that helps us go around.”

