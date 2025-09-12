Riggs wins the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 250 at Bristol

Layne Riggs recovered from a first-lap spin and drove his No. 34 Ford F-150 to victory lane in Thursday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) UNOH 250 Presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS).
Riggs took over the race on lap 142 and held off two-time series champion Ben Rhodes to capture his third this season, his second win at BMS, and the fifth of his NCTS career.
“You don’t get two mulligans in the playoffs, and I got two, so I’m not sure what happened on the initial start with the 7. I felt like I was there pretty good, and the first lap of the race to spin out is a blow to your confidence, for sure, but I’ve got faith in this team and I’ve got faith in everybody here. Thank you to all of the fans. You all are great. Thank you for the energy. I’ve got to thank Love’s Travel Stops. Ford Racing. Man, you all are awesome and loud. Thank you to Peak, just everybody involved.” said Riggs.
This was the second race in the Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs, and the win automatically sends Riggs into the Round of 8.
“I think this shows that we’re right there, we’re in contention, we can do it,” said Riggs. “That’s three in a row at Bristol for Front Row Motorsports. It’s a big testament to all these guys. We’ve got a really good package here. Man, I’m excited for New Hampshire. I’ve never even been there, and I already love that race track.”
Rhodes finished second, and Corey Heim, who led a race-high 122 laps and won the second stage, finished in third place.
“It was a debatable choose on that last restart, lining up behind the truck that stayed out – I think it was the 62 (Cole Butcher). He spun the tires really bad, and we fell back to seventh or eighth, and it was just super track position dependent race. I thought our truck was good. I think the best team won for sure, those guys were lights out. I thought we were second to him, and could run around him, like at the end of stage two. We were on older tires, and we could kind of fend him off. Really just dependent on who was ahead of who, and he happened to be ahead of me. Took us a while to carve through the pack, and get back to a decent spot. I think if we got a restart, we could have raced it out. Just really proud of my TRICON guys. This Yahoo Tundra was really good all day. I felt like we made really good gains throughout practice – I didn’t feel like we fired off great this morning, but huge thank you to them, Toyota and Yahoo and on to the next.” Heim said.
Ty Majeski and Daniel Hemric finished fourth and fifth. Majeski is in fourth place in the series standings (-87) and Hemric is in third (-82) heading into the elimination race at New Hampshire.
After Bristol, Corey Heim leads the series standings by 61 points over Layne Riggs, 82 points over Daniel Hemric, 87 points over Ty Majeski, and 104 points over Grant Enfinger and Tyler Ankrum.
Up Next:
The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the EJP 175 on Saturday, September 20th at 12:00 PM Eastern Time on FS1.
Race Results
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Number 20
Race Results for the UNOH 250 presented by Ohio Logistics – Thursday, September 11, 2025
Bristol Motor Speedway – Bristol, TN – 0.533 – Mile Concrete
|Pos
|St
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|S1
|S2
|S3
|Points
|Status
|1
|7
|34
|Layne Riggs (P)
|Love’s RV STOP Ford
|250
|9
|2
|0
|51
|Running
|2
|19
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|Campers Inn RV Ford
|250
|0
|5
|0
|41
|Running
|3
|2
|11
|Corey Heim (P)
|Yahoo! Toyota
|250
|2
|1
|0
|53
|Running
|4
|6
|98
|Ty Majeski (P)
|Soda Sense/Curb Records Ford
|250
|5
|3
|0
|47
|Running
|5
|11
|19
|Daniel Hemric (P)
|South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet
|250
|0
|8
|0
|35
|Running
|6
|17
|15
|Tanner Gray
|Place of Hope Toyota
|250
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Running
|7
|23
|81
|Connor Mosack #
|Friends of Jaclyn Foundation Chevrolet
|250
|0
|7
|0
|34
|Running
|8
|16
|44
|Andres Perez De Lara #
|Telcel Chevrolet
|250
|0
|10
|0
|30
|Running
|9
|18
|77
|Corey LaJoie
|Gainbridge Chevrolet
|250
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Running
|10
|20
|88
|Matt Crafton
|Planters/Menards Ford
|250
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Running
|11
|5
|7
|Corey Day(i) (P)
|HendrickCars.com Chevrolet
|250
|7
|9
|0
|0
|Running
|12
|4
|52
|Kaden Honeycutt (P)
|Halmar International Toyota
|250
|3
|4
|0
|40
|Running
|13
|14
|17
|Giovanni Ruggiero #
|First Auto Group Toyota
|250
|8
|6
|0
|32
|Running
|14
|25
|75
|Parker Kligerman
|FMS Solutions Chevrolet
|249
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Running
|15
|10
|71
|Rajah Caruth (P)
|HendrickCars.com Chevrolet
|249
|6
|0
|0
|27
|Running
|16
|24
|42
|Matt Mills
|J.F. Electric Chevrolet
|249
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Running
|17
|12
|26
|Dawson Sutton #
|Tennessee Vols Chevrolet
|249
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Running
|18
|27
|41
|Conner Jones
|Crowe Equipment Inc Chevrolet
|249
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Running
|19
|13
|45
|Bayley Currey
|Sparco Chevrolet
|249
|10
|0
|0
|19
|Running
|20
|3
|18
|Tyler Ankrum (P)
|LiUNA! Chevrolet
|249
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Running
|21
|9
|9
|Grant Enfinger (P)
|Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet
|249
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Running
|22
|22
|91
|Jack Wood
|Adaptive One Calipers Chevrolet
|249
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Running
|23
|21
|62
|Cole Butcher
|Atlantic Tiltload Toyota
|248
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Running
|24
|15
|1
|Brent Crews
|JBL Toyota
|247
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Running
|25
|26
|20
|Stefan Parsons
|Trophy Tractor Chevrolet
|245
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Running
|26
|31
|5
|Toni Breidinger #
|Celsius Toyota
|243
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Running
|27
|33
|76
|Spencer Boyd
|ShiftStickUSA.com Chevrolet
|242
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Running
|28
|32
|22
|Josh Reaume
|Aerial Titans Ford
|241
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Running
|29
|30
|35
|Greg Van Alst
|Phil’s Heating & Air Toyota
|239
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Running
|30
|8
|38
|Chandler Smith (P)
|QuickTie Ford
|236
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Running
|31
|29
|33
|Mason Maggio(i)
|Denssi Energy Pouches Ford
|232
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Running
|32
|28
|2
|Treyten Lapcevich
|Bare Knucle Fighting Championship Chevrolet
|227
|0
|0
|0
|5
|PowerSteering
|33
|1
|13
|Jake Garcia (P)
|Quanta Services Ford
|219
|1
|0
|0
|15
|Running
|34
|34
|6
|Norm Benning
|MDIA Inc Chevrolet
|21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Too Slow
|35
|36
|74
|Caleb Costner
|Ironside Forestry Toyota
|19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Too Slow
|36
|35
|2
|Clayton Green
|Aerial Titans Ford
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Transmission
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Point Standings after Bristol
|Pos
|Driver
|No
|Points
|Behind
|Next
|1
|Corey Heim (P)
|11
|2177
|0
|0
|2
|Layne Riggs (P)
|34
|2116
|-61
|61
|3
|Daniel Hemric (P)
|19
|2095
|-82
|21
|4
|Ty Majeski (P)
|98
|2090
|-87
|5
|5
|Grant Enfinger (P)
|9
|2073
|-104
|17
|6
|Tyler Ankrum (P)
|18
|2073
|-104
|0
|7
|Kaden Honeycutt (P)
|52
|2062
|-115
|11
|8
|Rajah Caruth (P)
|71
|2058
|-119
|4
|9
|Jake Garcia (P)
|13
|2044
|-133
|14
|10
|Chandler Smith (P)
|38
|2034
|-143
|10