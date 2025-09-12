Featured StoriesRC Truck SeriesTruck Series
Riggs wins the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 250 at Bristol

Layne Riggs recovered from a first-lap spin and drove his No. 34 Ford F-150 to victory lane in Thursday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) UNOH 250 Presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS).

Riggs took over the race on lap 142 and held off two-time series champion Ben Rhodes to capture his third this season, his second win at BMS, and the fifth of his NCTS career.

“You don’t get two mulligans in the playoffs, and I got two, so I’m not sure what happened on the initial start with the 7. I felt like I was there pretty good, and the first lap of the race to spin out is a blow to your confidence, for sure, but I’ve got faith in this team and I’ve got faith in everybody here. Thank you to all of the fans. You all are great. Thank you for the energy. I’ve got to thank Love’s Travel Stops. Ford Racing. Man, you all are awesome and loud. Thank you to Peak, just everybody involved.” said Riggs.

This was the second race in the Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs, and the win automatically sends Riggs into the Round of 8.

“I think this shows that we’re right there, we’re in contention, we can do it,” said Riggs. “That’s three in a row at Bristol for Front Row Motorsports. It’s a big testament to all these guys. We’ve got a really good package here. Man, I’m excited for New Hampshire. I’ve never even been there, and I already love that race track.”

Rhodes finished second, and Corey Heim, who led a race-high 122 laps and won the second stage, finished in third place.

“It was a debatable choose on that last restart, lining up behind the truck that stayed out – I think it was the 62 (Cole Butcher). He spun the tires really bad, and we fell back to seventh or eighth, and it was just super track position dependent race. I thought our truck was good. I think the best team won for sure, those guys were lights out. I thought we were second to him, and could run around him, like at the end of stage two. We were on older tires, and we could kind of fend him off. Really just dependent on who was ahead of who, and he happened to be ahead of me. Took us a while to carve through the pack, and get back to a decent spot. I think if we got a restart, we could have raced it out. Just really proud of my TRICON guys. This Yahoo Tundra was really good all day. I felt like we made really good gains throughout practice – I didn’t feel like we fired off great this morning, but huge thank you to them, Toyota and Yahoo and on to the next.” Heim said.

Ty Majeski and Daniel Hemric finished fourth and fifth. Majeski is in fourth place in the series standings (-87) and Hemric is in third (-82) heading into the elimination race at New Hampshire.

After Bristol, Corey Heim leads the series standings by 61 points over Layne Riggs, 82 points over Daniel Hemric, 87 points over Ty Majeski, and 104 points over Grant Enfinger and Tyler Ankrum.

Up Next:

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the EJP 175 on Saturday, September 20th at 12:00 PM Eastern Time on FS1.

Race Results

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Number 20
Race Results for the UNOH 250 presented by Ohio Logistics – Thursday, September 11, 2025
Bristol Motor Speedway – Bristol, TN – 0.533 – Mile Concrete

PosStNoDriverTeamLapsS1S2S3PointsStatus
1734Layne Riggs (P)Love’s RV STOP Ford25092051Running
21999Ben RhodesCampers Inn RV Ford25005041Running
3211Corey Heim (P)Yahoo! Toyota25021053Running
4698Ty Majeski (P)Soda Sense/Curb Records Ford25053047Running
51119Daniel Hemric (P)South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet25008035Running
61715Tanner GrayPlace of Hope Toyota25000031Running
72381Connor Mosack #Friends of Jaclyn Foundation Chevrolet25007034Running
81644Andres Perez De Lara #Telcel Chevrolet250010030Running
91877Corey LaJoieGainbridge Chevrolet25000028Running
102088Matt CraftonPlanters/Menards Ford25000027Running
1157Corey Day(i) (P)HendrickCars.com Chevrolet2507900Running
12452Kaden Honeycutt (P)Halmar International Toyota25034040Running
131417Giovanni Ruggiero #First Auto Group Toyota25086032Running
142575Parker KligermanFMS Solutions Chevrolet24900023Running
151071Rajah Caruth (P)HendrickCars.com Chevrolet24960027Running
162442Matt MillsJ.F. Electric Chevrolet24900021Running
171226Dawson Sutton #Tennessee Vols Chevrolet24900020Running
182741Conner JonesCrowe Equipment Inc Chevrolet24900019Running
191345Bayley CurreySparco Chevrolet249100019Running
20318Tyler Ankrum (P)LiUNA! Chevrolet24940024Running
2199Grant Enfinger (P)Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet24900016Running
222291Jack WoodAdaptive One Calipers Chevrolet24900015Running
232162Cole ButcherAtlantic Tiltload Toyota24800014Running
24151Brent CrewsJBL Toyota24700013Running
252620Stefan ParsonsTrophy Tractor Chevrolet24500012Running
26315Toni Breidinger #Celsius Toyota24300011Running
273376Spencer BoydShiftStickUSA.com Chevrolet24200010Running
283222Josh ReaumeAerial Titans Ford2410009Running
293035Greg Van AlstPhil’s Heating & Air Toyota2390008Running
30838Chandler Smith (P)QuickTie Ford2360007Running
312933Mason Maggio(i)Denssi Energy Pouches Ford2320000Running
32282Treyten LapcevichBare Knucle Fighting Championship Chevrolet2270005PowerSteering
33113Jake Garcia (P)Quanta Services Ford21910015Running
34346Norm BenningMDIA Inc Chevrolet210003Too Slow
353674Caleb CostnerIronside Forestry Toyota190002Too Slow
36352Clayton GreenAerial Titans Ford90001Transmission

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Point Standings after Bristol

PosDriverNoPointsBehindNext
1Corey Heim (P)11217700
2Layne Riggs (P)342116-6161
3Daniel Hemric (P)192095-8221
4Ty Majeski (P)982090-875
5Grant Enfinger (P)92073-10417
6Tyler Ankrum (P)182073-1040
7Kaden Honeycutt (P)522062-11511
8Rajah Caruth (P)712058-1194
9Jake Garcia (P)132044-13314
10Chandler Smith (P)382034-14310
