Riggs wins the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 250 at Bristol

Layne Riggs recovered from a first-lap spin and drove his No. 34 Ford F-150 to victory lane in Thursday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) UNOH 250 Presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS).

Riggs took over the race on lap 142 and held off two-time series champion Ben Rhodes to capture his third this season, his second win at BMS, and the fifth of his NCTS career.

“You don’t get two mulligans in the playoffs, and I got two, so I’m not sure what happened on the initial start with the 7. I felt like I was there pretty good, and the first lap of the race to spin out is a blow to your confidence, for sure, but I’ve got faith in this team and I’ve got faith in everybody here. Thank you to all of the fans. You all are great. Thank you for the energy. I’ve got to thank Love’s Travel Stops. Ford Racing. Man, you all are awesome and loud. Thank you to Peak, just everybody involved.” said Riggs.

This was the second race in the Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs, and the win automatically sends Riggs into the Round of 8.

“I think this shows that we’re right there, we’re in contention, we can do it,” said Riggs. “That’s three in a row at Bristol for Front Row Motorsports. It’s a big testament to all these guys. We’ve got a really good package here. Man, I’m excited for New Hampshire. I’ve never even been there, and I already love that race track.”

Rhodes finished second, and Corey Heim, who led a race-high 122 laps and won the second stage, finished in third place.

“It was a debatable choose on that last restart, lining up behind the truck that stayed out – I think it was the 62 (Cole Butcher). He spun the tires really bad, and we fell back to seventh or eighth, and it was just super track position dependent race. I thought our truck was good. I think the best team won for sure, those guys were lights out. I thought we were second to him, and could run around him, like at the end of stage two. We were on older tires, and we could kind of fend him off. Really just dependent on who was ahead of who, and he happened to be ahead of me. Took us a while to carve through the pack, and get back to a decent spot. I think if we got a restart, we could have raced it out. Just really proud of my TRICON guys. This Yahoo Tundra was really good all day. I felt like we made really good gains throughout practice – I didn’t feel like we fired off great this morning, but huge thank you to them, Toyota and Yahoo and on to the next.” Heim said.

Ty Majeski and Daniel Hemric finished fourth and fifth. Majeski is in fourth place in the series standings (-87) and Hemric is in third (-82) heading into the elimination race at New Hampshire.

After Bristol, Corey Heim leads the series standings by 61 points over Layne Riggs, 82 points over Daniel Hemric, 87 points over Ty Majeski, and 104 points over Grant Enfinger and Tyler Ankrum.

Up Next:

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the EJP 175 on Saturday, September 20th at 12:00 PM Eastern Time on FS1.

Race Results

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Number 20

Race Results for the UNOH 250 presented by Ohio Logistics – Thursday, September 11, 2025

Bristol Motor Speedway – Bristol, TN – 0.533 – Mile Concrete

Pos St No Driver Team Laps S1 S2 S3 Points Status 1 7 34 Layne Riggs (P) Love’s RV STOP Ford 250 9 2 0 51 Running 2 19 99 Ben Rhodes Campers Inn RV Ford 250 0 5 0 41 Running 3 2 11 Corey Heim (P) Yahoo! Toyota 250 2 1 0 53 Running 4 6 98 Ty Majeski (P) Soda Sense/Curb Records Ford 250 5 3 0 47 Running 5 11 19 Daniel Hemric (P) South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet 250 0 8 0 35 Running 6 17 15 Tanner Gray Place of Hope Toyota 250 0 0 0 31 Running 7 23 81 Connor Mosack # Friends of Jaclyn Foundation Chevrolet 250 0 7 0 34 Running 8 16 44 Andres Perez De Lara # Telcel Chevrolet 250 0 10 0 30 Running 9 18 77 Corey LaJoie Gainbridge Chevrolet 250 0 0 0 28 Running 10 20 88 Matt Crafton Planters/Menards Ford 250 0 0 0 27 Running 11 5 7 Corey Day(i) (P) HendrickCars.com Chevrolet 250 7 9 0 0 Running 12 4 52 Kaden Honeycutt (P) Halmar International Toyota 250 3 4 0 40 Running 13 14 17 Giovanni Ruggiero # First Auto Group Toyota 250 8 6 0 32 Running 14 25 75 Parker Kligerman FMS Solutions Chevrolet 249 0 0 0 23 Running 15 10 71 Rajah Caruth (P) HendrickCars.com Chevrolet 249 6 0 0 27 Running 16 24 42 Matt Mills J.F. Electric Chevrolet 249 0 0 0 21 Running 17 12 26 Dawson Sutton # Tennessee Vols Chevrolet 249 0 0 0 20 Running 18 27 41 Conner Jones Crowe Equipment Inc Chevrolet 249 0 0 0 19 Running 19 13 45 Bayley Currey Sparco Chevrolet 249 10 0 0 19 Running 20 3 18 Tyler Ankrum (P) LiUNA! Chevrolet 249 4 0 0 24 Running 21 9 9 Grant Enfinger (P) Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet 249 0 0 0 16 Running 22 22 91 Jack Wood Adaptive One Calipers Chevrolet 249 0 0 0 15 Running 23 21 62 Cole Butcher Atlantic Tiltload Toyota 248 0 0 0 14 Running 24 15 1 Brent Crews JBL Toyota 247 0 0 0 13 Running 25 26 20 Stefan Parsons Trophy Tractor Chevrolet 245 0 0 0 12 Running 26 31 5 Toni Breidinger # Celsius Toyota 243 0 0 0 11 Running 27 33 76 Spencer Boyd ShiftStickUSA.com Chevrolet 242 0 0 0 10 Running 28 32 22 Josh Reaume Aerial Titans Ford 241 0 0 0 9 Running 29 30 35 Greg Van Alst Phil’s Heating & Air Toyota 239 0 0 0 8 Running 30 8 38 Chandler Smith (P) QuickTie Ford 236 0 0 0 7 Running 31 29 33 Mason Maggio(i) Denssi Energy Pouches Ford 232 0 0 0 0 Running 32 28 2 Treyten Lapcevich Bare Knucle Fighting Championship Chevrolet 227 0 0 0 5 PowerSteering 33 1 13 Jake Garcia (P) Quanta Services Ford 219 1 0 0 15 Running 34 34 6 Norm Benning MDIA Inc Chevrolet 21 0 0 0 3 Too Slow 35 36 74 Caleb Costner Ironside Forestry Toyota 19 0 0 0 2 Too Slow 36 35 2 Clayton Green Aerial Titans Ford 9 0 0 0 1 Transmission

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Point Standings after Bristol