Marc Marquez has turned 2025 into his personal showcase, and his Ducati crew chief, Marco Rigamonti, found the perfect way to sum it up. When asked to describe riders he works with in single words, Rigamonti called Marquez “complete.” That one word tells the whole story of this season.

The Spanish rider has made the championship look easy. What started as a potentially close fight between several top riders has become a masterclass in motorcycle racing. Marquez rides the factory Ducati like he built it himself, finding speed everywhere and making difficult tracks look simple.

His control over proceedings has caught the attention of betting markets worldwide. Offshore sportsbooks have watched their odds shift dramatically as Marquez continues his rampage through the calendar. Many betting sites now focus on alternative markets since the main championship appears settled. The Spanish veteran has removed most uncertainty from what is typically an unpredictable sport.

Rigamonti knows riders. He has worked with champions and also-rans throughout his career. When he labels Johann Zarco as “honest” and praises Aleix Espargaro’s “heart,” those descriptions fit. But calling Marquez complete goes deeper. It suggests a rider who has fixed every weak spot and maximized every strength.

The journey to this point makes the achievement even more impressive. Just a few years ago, Marquez was struggling with serious injuries and an uncompetitive Honda. Many wondered if he would ever return to his previous level. Moving to Gresini first, then to factory Ducati, he rebuilt his reputation race by race.

Francesco Bagnaia learned this lesson the hard way. The defending champion looked unstoppable until Marquez arrived with competitive machinery. Now Bagnaia appears to be fighting for second place rather than first. The psychological shift has been obvious to anyone watching closely.

Track conditions rarely matter to Marquez anymore. Wet weather, scorching heat, technical circuits, high-speed ovals; he adapts faster than his competition can react. When qualifying goes wrong, he fights back through the field. When everything goes right, he disappears into the distance.

Other riders have complained about the difficulty of the current Ducati. They struggle with tire management, electronics settings, or setup compromises. Marquez seems immune to these problems. He extracts pace from the bike in situations where teammates and rivals fall short.

The 32-year-old has reached a level of performance that recalls his most successful years. But this version might be even better. Experience has taught him patience and race management. He no longer needs to win every session or lead every lap. He picks his moments and strikes when it matters most.

Rigamonti’s assessment captures something important about greatness in motorcycle racing. Being fast is not enough. Being smart helps, but has limits. Being complete (having speed, intelligence, experience, and mental strength working together) creates the kind of dominance Marquez has shown this year.

The crew chief found the right word. Complete describes not just this season but perhaps the final evolution of one of racing’s greatest talents.