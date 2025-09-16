HFT Advance | Loudon

NASCAR Cup PR

Loudon Event Info:
Date: Sunday, September 21
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Location: Loudon, New Hampshire
Format: 301 Laps, 318.46 Miles, Stages: 70-185-301
TV: USA
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:
Saturday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (TruTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 4:10 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday: 2 p.m. ET, Cup Race (USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

  • New Hampshire Motor Speedway hosts the first race of the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs for the circuit’s annual stop in New England.
  • The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the weekend off after the opening race in the Round of 12 last Friday night at Bristol.
  • Sam Mayer sits third in the playoff standings with 2066 points, +35 points to the cutline, while Sheldon Creed is in seventh place with 2038 points, +7 above the cutline.
  • Mayer (10.3) holds the second highest average finish among full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers this season, behind only Connor Zilisch (8.3).
  • Mayer has finished inside the top five in five of his previous seven and has tied his career-high with 13 top-five finishes this season (also: 2023).
  • Mayer (7.2) also has the third highest average starting position among full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers this season, behind Zilisch (6.2) Justin Allgaier (6.9).
  • He has started inside the top five in each of his last seven starts dating back to his lone pole of the season at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July.

Cole Custer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer
Partner: HaasTooling.com

Custer at Loudon (Cup)
Starts: 4
Wins: —
Top-10s: 1
Poles: —

  • Custer is set to make his fifth Cup start at Loudon this weekend, where he has a 21.0 average finish. His lone top-10 finish came in 2020 when he finished eighth.
  • He started inside the top 20 once, a career-best P14 in 2020. He boasts a 23.0 average starting position.
  • Custer finished top-10 in four of five career NXS starts at Loudon, including a runner-up finish in 2019. He also has two career poles in the Xfinity Series coming in 2019 and 2024.

Where They Stand
Cup Points Standings (41: 33rd): Custer is 33rd in the Cup Series points standings with 367 points heading into Loudon this Sunday.

