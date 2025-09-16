RFK Advance | Loudon

Loudon Event Info:

Date: Sunday, September 21

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Loudon, New Hampshire

Format: 301 Laps, 318.46 Miles, Stages: 70-185-301

TV: USA

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (TruTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 4:10 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 2 p.m. ET, Cup Race (USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

New Hampshire Motor Speedway hosts the first race of the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs for the circuit’s annual stop in New England.

Loudon is the site of seven wins all-time for Jack Roush in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Chris Buescher holds the third highest average starting position (12.1) in the Cup Series this season, anchored by 11 starts inside the top 10.

Buescher is also one of seven drivers with 15+ top-10 results this season, and has an average finish of 13.7 which is the fourth highest among Cup drivers.

Brad Keselowski has posted five top-10 finishes over his last nine races, including three in the top five, with an average finish of 12.2 dating back to Dover.

Loudon also stands as Keselowski’s best track of any on the circuit as he’s finished 10th or better in nine of the last 11 races.

Ryan Preece has set Cup Series career highs this season in top-fives (3) and top-10s (10), and has finished inside the top-20 in 13 of his last 15 starts.

6 Team Info:

Driver: Brad Keselowski

Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

Partner: BuildSubmarines.com

17 Team Info:

Driver: Chris Buescher

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Kroger Health / Flublok

60 Team Info:

Driver: Ryan Preece

Crew Chief: Derrick Finley

Partner: Mohawk Northeast

Keselowski at NHMS

Starts: 24

Wins: 2 (2014, 2020)

Top-10s: 16

Poles: 4 (2010, 2013, 2014, 2019)

NHMS stands as Keselowski’s best track statistically with an average finish of 10.5 and 16 top-10s, the most of any track on the circuit. He’s won in Loudon twice – first in 2014 and most recently in 2020.

He’s finished top-7 in six of the last seven Loudon events, and has led laps in 15 of his 24 NHMS starts.

Keselowski is coming off three straight P9 starting spots and has four poles all-time, the last coming in 2019. He carries a 10.2 average starting position into the weekend, the best of any track on the circuit.

He also has two NXS wins in Loudon winning consecutive races in 2012 and 2014. He earned the pole in five of his 10 NXS starts and finished top-10 in every start with an average result of 3.8.

Buescher at NHMS

Starts: 11

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Buescher makes his 12th Cup start at NHMS this weekend where he’s coming off a fifth-place result last season, his first top-10 finish at the track.

He carries a 23.1 average starting position into the weekend with a best effort of 15th (2024).

Buescher also made two Xfinity Series starts with a best finish of fifth back in 2014.

Preece at NHMS

Starts: 6

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Preece is set for his seventh Cup start at New Hampshire this weekend, where he earned a career-best 11th-place finish last season.

He holds a 28.7 average starting position at Loudon across his six starts, with a best of 21st in 2023.

Preece has also made five NXS starts at NHMS with a pair of top-10s in 2017 and 2018.

RFK Historically at New Hampshire

Cup Wins: 7 (Jeff Burton, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000; Kurt Busch, 2004 (twice); Greg Biffle, 2008

Patriot’s Day: This weekend’s NCS event at New Hampshire is in the home territory of RFK’s co-owners, the Fenway Sports Group. FSG is based out of Boston, Massachusetts, and is located just 82 miles from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Niner Niner: RFK has won in all three of NASCAR’s major touring series at New Hampshire, including seven times in the NCS and once each in Xfinity and the Truck Series. Jeff Burton drove the No. 99 to RFK’s first NCS win at Loudon back in 1997, while Greg Biffle earned the most recent win in 2008. Kurt Busch went to victory lane in 2000 in the trucks while Carl Edwards picked up the win in 2006 in Xfinity series action.

Four in a Row: RFK won at least one NCS race at New Hampshire in four consecutive seasons from 1997-2000, with former driver Burton taking the checkered flag on each occasion. In addition, RFK swept both races at New Hampshire in 2004 with former driver Busch.

Wicked Good Domination: Former RFK driver Burton posted one of the most dominating wins in NASCAR history at New Hampshire on Sept. 17, 2000, with Burton qualifying on the front row (second) and leading all 300 laps of the event en route to his fourth victory at the New England track. RFK has led over 100 laps in NCS action at New Hampshire on six different occasions, including leading over 150 laps four times and over 190 laps three times. All-in-all, RFK has led 1,557 laps at New Hampshire in the NCS.

RFK Loudon Wins

1997-1 Burton Cup

1998-1 Burton Cup

1999-1 Burton Cup

2000-2 Burton Cup

2004-1 Busch Cup

2004-2 Busch Cup

2008-2 Biffle Cup

2006 Edwards NXS

2000 Busch Truck

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Bristol: Keselowski 2nd; Buescher 11th; Preece 21st.

Points Standings (17: 17th, 60: 18th, 6: 20th): Buescher and Preece sit 17th and 18th in points, respectively, while Keselowski moved up two spots to 20th in the standings, earning 10 stage points and a runner-up finish at Bristol.