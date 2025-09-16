Racing to End Alzheimer’s set for Pilot Challenge clash at Indy

The penultimate event on the Michelin Pilot Challenge calendar will see the team debut a new Ford Mustang at the legendary Brickyard

LOS ANGELES (September 16, 2025) – The Racing to End Alzheimer’s with Stephen Cameron Racing team looks to finish the Michelin Pilot Challenge season strong, bringing a new Ford Mustang to the penultimate series event, the two-hour Indianapolis Motor Speedway 120 (Saturday at 12:40 p.m. ET on Peacock).

The team will debut a new No. 19 Racing to End Alzheimer’s Ford Mustang chassis this weekend (one that drivers Sean Quinlan and Greg Liefooghe tested several weeks ago at Road Atlanta), aiming for the elusive first victory on the season. To accomplish that at Indy would check off a bucket list item for drivers and team alike: as Racing to End Alzheimer’s founder Phil Frengs notes, few experiences compare to racing at the legendary Brickyard.

“In my opinion – and not just my opinion, clearly – Indy is the cathedral of racing in the U.S.,” said Frengs. “There is so much history, you get goosebumps just walking in. When you’re standing on the yard of bricks, looking at the grandstands which seem to go on forever, and then turning around and looking at the famous pagoda, it’s just a very, very special feeling: I never get tired of it. There are so many fans walking around, and they’re so knowledgeable. We can’t wait for the weekend.”

Liefooghe has raced at Indy numerous times and hopes to one day enjoy the fruits of victory on the track many drivers can only dream of.

“The history is so deep there,” said Liefooghe. “It’s always been a dream to be able to kiss the bricks, but there’s always been something that happened to us late in the race that prevented us from being able to put our name in the record books. It’s a very tricky track, with tight corners that invite drivers to perhaps be a little bit optimistic. It’s hard to get a good run out of corners when you’re behind a car, because there are really only two passing zones: turn one and the end of the back straight, and it’s tough to time runs to get a good passing opportunity at the end of the straights.”

As always, the on-track action is only part of the story for Racing to End Alzheimer’s, as the race car carries the names of nearly 150 people who have suffered from dementia or Alzheimer’s, placed there by family and friends who want to honor their legacy.

The No. 19 Racing to End Alzheimer’s Mustang gives families the chance to honor loved ones who have suffered from Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. For a $250 donation, the family member’s name and hometown is placed on the car, and their photo can be posted on the Racing to End Alzheimer’s website’s tribute page. All donations are matched by Frengs’ company Legistics, with 100% going to the program’s two beneficiaries – the Nantz National Alzheimer Center at Houston Methodist, and the UCLA Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program.

To date, Racing to End Alzheimer’s has donated over $1 million to those two programs.

Donate now at this link.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway 120 for the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series will take the green flag Saturday at 12:40 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live in the U.S. on Peacock TV, and internationally on IMSA.tv and on IMSA’s YouTube channel – ad-free courtesy of Michelin.

About Racing to End Alzheimer’s

In 2013, Phil Frengs’s late wife Mimi was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease. Their experience with the disease led Frengs to a seminal moment: his company, Legistics, had long sponsored a team in IMSA sports car racing and he realized an opportunity to raise money and awareness for the fight against the disease. In 2017, he formed Racing to End Alzheimer’s, giving fans the opportunity to honor loved ones by putting their names on the race car via donation – with Legistics matching each donation. 100% of those donations go to the two organizations the team supports:

The Nantz National Alzheimer Center at Houston Methodist is exploring cutting edge strategies in therapy, care and research to find a cure for these dementias. NNAC was founded by longtime CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz and his family in honor of his father, Jim, Jr., who passed away after a 13-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

The UCLA Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program is a nationally-recognized grant-funded program designed to help patients and their families with the complex medical, behavioral and social needs associated with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia.