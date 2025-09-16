Other Series PR

Tom Sheehan Prepared to Tackle VIR in Trans Am Weekend

Alton, VIRGINIA – September 16, 2025 – Trans Am driver Tom Sheehan is set to return to the cockpit of his No. 97 Vixen Cycle / LTK Insulation Technologies Damon Racing Ford Mustang this weekend as the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli rolls into Virginia International Raceway (VIR) for one of the most anticipated events of the season on September 19 – 21.

The 3.27-mile natural terrain road course at VIR is a driver’s track in every sense, featuring a demanding mix of high-speed straights, technical corners, and elevation changes. It has long been a favorite stop on the Trans Am calendar, offering a perfect showcase for the Cube 3 Architecture TA2 Series, where Sheehan continues to compete against some of the most challenging fields in modern road racing.

“This place really has everything,” said Sheehan ahead of the weekend. “VIR is fast, it’s technical, and it always brings out the best in the competition. We’ve been working hard as a team to maximize our setup, and I’m looking forward to getting after it.”

The action begins Thursday, September 18, with registration, pre-tech, and two optional TA2 test sessions in the afternoon. Friday, September 19, brings the first official practice at 12:35 PM before qualifying is split into two sessions later that evening. Saturday marks the centerpiece of the weekend for the TA2 class, with Sheehan and his competitors set for 31 laps or 75-minutes of door-to-door racing, beginning at 12:35 PM following a fan walk and pre-race ceremonies.

Fans can expect a full weekend of racing excitement, with both the TA2 and TA/GT classes competing. The TA/GT drivers will cap off the event on Sunday afternoon with their feature race. Off-track, the Trans Am paddock will host a number of community and series traditions, including the Barry Boes Memorial Service on Thursday evening and a chapel service Saturday morning, reflecting the close-knit nature of the Trans Am family. Boes competed alongside Sheehan in the ProAm Challenge before his tragic death in a plane crash in Arkansas last month.

For Sheehan, VIR represents another chance to battle within one of the most competitive grids in North American road racing and improve on his current standing in the ProAm Drivers Championship where he currently sits in P5 out of 21 competitors with 635 points. The Damon Racing crew has been dialing in improvements throughout the season, and the former Iron Man is eager to translate that progress into results on one of the sport’s most challenging circuits.

“Every weekend is about building momentum, finding speed, and executing as a team,” added Sheehan. “VIR is a race where you can’t leave anything on the table. It’s about focus, consistency, and making sure you’re ready when it counts.”

The Trans Am Championship presented by Pirelli continues to grow its fan base, with VIR expected to draw strong crowds to watch Sheehan and the rest of the TA2 competitors push the limits. The race is broadcast live on Sep 20, 12:00 PM ET on SPEED SPORT 1. Fans can also follow along via Trans Am’s live streaming coverage throughout the weekend on YouTube.

About Vixen Cycle Co.
Founded by women with a passion for motorcycles, Vixen Cycle Co is a trailblazing brand that not only caters to female riders but also empowers and equips them with a unique blend of stylish clothing and motorcycle parts. Our clothing line is a testament to meticulous design, offering a wide range of trendy and functional apparel that allows women to embrace their love for motorcycles without compromising on style. From sleek and stylish designs to powerful and efficient motorcycle parts, Vixen Cycle Co is committed to enhancing both the look and performance of Harley Davidson motorcycles.

About LTK Insulation Technologies:
Putting LTK insulation jackets & covers to work on your project saves your firm real money and time. The LTK Insulation products are so fast and easy. Installation is as fast as identification. Our carefully designed products line allows; fast, sure fit, 100% clean, no tool installation. GOLTK!

