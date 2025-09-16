Spire Motorsports Mobil 1 301 Race Advance

In 11 NASCAR Cup Series starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Spire Motorsports has logged one top-20 and three top-25 finishes. Carson Hocevar earned a team-best 17th-place result at “The Magic Mile” last June. Spire Motorsports fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet ZL1s in the NCS with Justin Haley, Michael McDowell and Hocevar, respectively.

The Mobil 1 301 will be televised live on USA Sunday, Sept. 21 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The 30th of 36 points-paying events on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.

Justin Haley – Driver, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet ZL1

Justin Haley will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 NationsGuard Chevrolet ZL1 in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS).

Haley has four previous Cup Series starts at the Loudon, N.H., oval, where he’s earned a venue-best 17th-place finish (July 2023). Over those four starts, the Winamac, Ind., native has also earned a pair of top-20 finishes.

In NASCAR Xfinity Series competition, Haley has a pair of NHMS starts, recording one top-10 and two top-15 finishes. His best effort came with a sixth-place finish in July 2021. He finished 13th in July 2019.

In the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Haley started and finished in 13th in his lone start at “The Magic Mile” (Sept. 2017).

Haley owns a pair of ARCA Menards Series East starts at NHMS, where he scored one top-five and a pair of top-10 finishes, including a third-place effort in July 2016.

Last Saturday at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Haley battled tire issues early, but rallied to earn a respectable 13th-place finish.

NationsGuard is an innovator in the Automotive F&I space. Its programs are designed to maximize sales, profit, CSI and customer retention. NationsGuard delivers consistent, measurable results through disciplined monitoring and continuous improvement. The process measures every key element of an automotive dealership’s program – from vehicle inspection efficiency to service advisor performance. NationsGuard targets and eliminates waste and inefficiency wherever it’s found while maintaining process improvements, making changes where necessary and relentlessly pursuing perfection.

Sunday’s race at New Hampshire will mark Haley’s 173rd career NASCAR Cup Series start. Over the course of the last seven seasons, the 26-year-old has collected one win, six top five, 18 top 10s and led 123 laps. He made his first premier series start with Spire Motorsports at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2019 on his 20th birthday and has since made 73 Cup Series starts with the team.

Justin Haley Quotes

After earning a 13th-place finish at Bristol, what’s your outlook heading into New Hampshire?

“Bristol was a solid weekend from start to finish for the No. 7 team. We had a great car all weekend and we executed well. We are putting together weekends and that gives us confidence heading to New Hampshire. One-mile race tracks are always tricky, so we’re looking to be fast when we unload and execute a solid weekend.”

Atop the No. 7 Box – Crew Chief Ryan Sparks

Ryan Sparks serves in a dual role as both Spire Motorsports Competition Director and Crew Chief for driver Justin Haley. The potent duo was first paired together at Bristol Motor Speedway last September.

The Winston-Salem, N.C., native has served atop the pit box for 195 NASCAR Cup Series races, earning four top-five and 10 top-10 finishes.

Sparks has called five NASCAR Cup Series races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, posting his best result at “The Magic Mile” with a 23rd-place finish in 2024 with driver Corey LaJoie.

Michael McDowell – Driver, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet ZL1

Michael McDowell will race Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 Gainbridge Chevrolet ZL1 in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

McDowell boasts 22 Cup Series starts at NHMS, and calls a 13th-place finish during the 2023 campaign at the one-mile oval a venue-best. Over those 22 starts, the 40-year-old Cup Series veteran has notched a pair of top-15 and four top-20 finishes.

In the Cup Series’ last two stops to “The Magic Mile,” the veteran racer has scored a pair of top 15s. Over those two races, he tallied a 21.0 average start, a 14.0 average finish and completed all 606 laps contested.

Last season at NHMS, McDowell was racing with the leaders inside the top five with less than 10 laps to go, when he lost the handle on his No. 34 machine and spun. Fortunately, the resulting damage was minimal and he recovered to earn a respectable top-15 finish.

Over the last two seasons, McDowell has proven to be competitive at NHMS during races affected by rain, where he ran inside the top-10 during both the 2023 and 2024 contests.

The Glendale, Ariz., native has two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track constructed in 1990, where he’s recorded a pair of top-20 finishes, including a venue/series best finish of 15th in June 2009.

In NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series competition, the 2021 Daytona 500 Champion qualified 18th and raced his way to a 14th-place finish in his lone start in 2009.

Over the course of 28 races in 2025, McDowell has tallied two top-five, three top-10 and 17 top-20 finishes. To date, the veteran racer has earned an average starting position of 15.9, a 19.4 average finish, led 86 laps and been running at the finish of all but two of the season’s first 28 points-paying races.

Last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, McDowell started 25th and raced his way to a 17th-place finish.

Founded in 2018, Gainbridge® is an insurtech subsidiary of Group 1001 that empowers consumers to take control of their financial future with solutions that are accessible to everyone, no matter their budget or financial knowledge. Its platform provides access to financial products that are simple, intuitive, and backed by smart technology with no complexity or hidden fees. Gainbridge® is headquartered in Zionsville, Ind. For more information, visit www.gainbridge.com or follow and connect with Gainbridge on X and LinkedIn.

McDowell has claimed three Xfinity Fastest Lap awards this season, clocking the fastest lap in the Daytona 500, Phoenix Raceway and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. The team is one of just three in the series to tally three or more bonus points via the program.

The No. 71 team secured Spire Motorsports’ first Busch Light Pole Award in March at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. McDowell’s 28.833-second lap marks the fastest lap recorded in NASCAR’s seventh-generation Cup Series car (2022-present) at the 1.5-mile Nevada oval. The team also earned Spire Motorsports’ first stage win during the Grant Park 165 on the streets of downtown Chicago.

McDowell’s team earned a handsome $100,000 payday and a trip to Victory Lane after winning the Mechanix Wear Pit Crew Challenge during May’s NASCAR All-Star Weekend at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway. The crew’s winning 12.587-second stop topped all entries for both the NASCAR All-Star Open and NASCAR All-Star Race, earning them the title of the fastest team on pit road.

Michael McDowell Quote

Loudon constantly runs into rain. How does the weather change the race?

“I hope it rains. The best I’ve run at New Hampshire is in the rain. It has not been a great track for me statistically, but the short tracks for us this year have been better than what the short tracks have been in the past for me, so I feel like we have another opportunity. Similar to Martinsville and Phoenix, we feel like we’ve made gains and hopefully we’ll keep that going this weekend at Loudon.”

Atop the No. 71 Box – Crew Chief Travis Peterson

Crew chief Travis Peterson joined Spire Motorsports following the 2024 season after spending 2023-2024 calling the shots for McDowell at Front Row Motorsports.

Across three Cup Series races at NHMS (2022-2024), the 33-year-old crew chief holds an average start of 19.3 paired with an average finish of 15.0. He’s only finished outside the top 15 once, when Chris Buescher took the checkered flag 17th in 2022.

Carson Hocevar – Driver, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet ZL1

Carson Hocevar, driver of the Delaware Life Chevrolet ZL1 for Spire Motorsports, will make his second NASCAR Cup Series start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Sunday’s Mobil 1 301. In 2024, Hocevar started 22nd and finished 17th at the track known as “The Magic Mile.”

Sunday’s race serves as a home event for primary partner Delaware Life. Headquartered in Waltham, Mass., Delaware Life is an insurance and annuity company that empowers financial professionals with a wide array of customizable solutions. A subsidiary of Group 1001 Insurance Holdings LLC, Delaware Life focuses on delivering a seamless experience for advisors. The company understands how important it is to find the right fit for every client, every situation and every individual need. Delaware Life is passionate about equipping advisors with annuities that give their customers peace of mind and a successful future, allowing them to plan with confidence for whatever’s next.

Despite having limited experience at New Hampshire, Hocevar has found success on the flat one-mile Milwaukee oval. He started third, led 40 laps and finished second in the August 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race.

Hocevar finished seventh at Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend to earn his eighth top-10 finish of the year and second in the last three races.

Carson Hocevar Quotes

You only have one start at New Hampshire across all three of NASCAR’s national series. How do approach a track where you don’t have an extensive notebook to pull from?

“Crazy things have been known to happen at New Hampshire. I don’t have a ton of experience there so it’s still a learning experience for me when we unload on Saturday. Thankfully I have a good group of guys on the No. 77, and Luke (Lambert, crew chief) and Tyler (Green, spotter) do a great job of coaching me through everything. I think we have a good opportunity to finish out the season strong.”

Atop the No. 77 Box – Crew Chief Luke Lambert

Luke Lambert has called 17 previous NASCAR Cup Series races from atop the pit box at NHMS. He owns two top fives and six top 10s, with a best finish of third with driver Jeff Burton in 2013.

Following a seventh-place result with Hocevar at Bristol, Lambert now owns 100 top 10s in the Cup Series, ranking eighth among active Cup Series crew chiefs.

Lambert has collected 116 laps led with Hocevar through 29 races this season, totaling the most the Mount Airy, N.C., native has earned with any driver in a single season throughout his 13-year Cup Series career.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and an ARCA Menards Series Chevrolet in select events.