The Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Outlook

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) this weekend for the Mobil 1 301 on Sunday, September 21st at 2 p.m. ET. Christopher Bell survived a war of attrition, both from Mother Nature, racing on wet tires, and late on-track chaos, including an overtime shootout, to win the rain-delayed USA Today 301 at NHMS on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Track & Race Information for the Mobil 1 301

Race Purse: $9,797,935

Track Size: 1.058-mile

Banking/Turns: 2 to 7 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch & Backstretch: 1 degree (each)

Frontstretch & Backstretch Length: 1,500 feet (each)

Race Length: 301 laps / 318.46 miles

Time

September 21 at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

Stages

Stages 1 Length: 70 laps

Stages 2 Length: 115 laps (ends Lap 185)

Final Stage Length: 116 laps (ends Lap 301)

Cup Series Playoff Standings

Pos Driver No Points Behind Next Wins Stage Wins Playoff Points 1 Denny Hamlin (P) 11 3034 0 0 5 4 34 2 William Byron (P) 24 3032 -2 2 2 7 32 3 Kyle Larson (P) 5 3032 -2 0 3 9 32 4 Christopher Bell (P) 20 3028 -6 4 4 2 28 5 Ryan Blaney (P) 12 3027 -7 1 2 7 27 6 Chase Briscoe (P) 19 3018 -16 9 2 5 18 7 Chase Elliott (P) 9 3013 -21 5 1 1 13 8 Bubba Wallace (P) 23 3009 -25 4 1 4 9 9 Austin Cindric (P) 2 3008 -26 1 1 3 8 10 Joey Logano (P) 22 3007 -27 1 1 2 7 11 Ross Chastain (P) 1 3007 -27 0 1 2 7 12 Tyler Reddick (P) 45 3006 -28 1 0 2 6

Who and what should you look out for at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

Brad Keselowski leads all active NCS drivers in poles at NHMS with four poles, and four of the 23 NCS pole winners are active in this weekend’s race: Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., and Christopher Bell.

Active driver top 10 in average starting position at NHMS:

Rank Active Driver Average Start Races 1 Chase Elliott 8.273 11 2 Ryan Blaney 9.333 12 3 Kyle Busch 9.909 33 4 Brad Keselowski 10.167 24 5 Tyler Reddick 10.4 5 6 Denny Hamlin 10.774 31 7 Christopher Bell 10.8 5 8 William Byron 11.571 7 9 Kyle Larson 14.071 14 10 Joey Logano 15.885 26

Chase Elliott leads the NCS in average starting position at NHMS with an 8.273 in 11 starts, and Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch lead all active drivers in wins at NHMS with three each. Hamlin and Busch also lead all active NCS drivers with 11 top-five finishes at NHMS.

Active NHMS Winners Wins Seasons Denny Hamlin 3 2017, 2012, 2007 Kyle Busch 3 2017, 2015, 2006 Christopher Bell 2 2024, 2022 Brad Keselowski 2 2020, 2014 Joey Logano 2 2014, 2009