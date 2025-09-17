The Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Outlook

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) this weekend for the Mobil 1 301 on Sunday, September 21st at 2 p.m. ET. Christopher Bell survived a war of attrition, both from Mother Nature, racing on wet tires, and late on-track chaos, including an overtime shootout, to win the rain-delayed USA Today 301 at NHMS on Sunday, June 23, 2024.
Track & Race Information for the Mobil 1 301
Race Purse: $9,797,935
Track Size: 1.058-mile
Banking/Turns: 2 to 7 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch & Backstretch: 1 degree (each)
Frontstretch & Backstretch Length: 1,500 feet (each)
Race Length: 301 laps / 318.46 miles
Time
September 21 at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).
Stages
Stages 1 Length: 70 laps
Stages 2 Length: 115 laps (ends Lap 185)
Final Stage Length: 116 laps (ends Lap 301)
Cup Series Playoff Standings
|Pos
|Driver
|No
|Points
|Behind
|Next
|Wins
|Stage Wins
|Playoff Points
|1
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|11
|3034
|0
|0
|5
|4
|34
|2
|William Byron (P)
|24
|3032
|-2
|2
|2
|7
|32
|3
|Kyle Larson (P)
|5
|3032
|-2
|0
|3
|9
|32
|4
|Christopher Bell (P)
|20
|3028
|-6
|4
|4
|2
|28
|5
|Ryan Blaney (P)
|12
|3027
|-7
|1
|2
|7
|27
|6
|Chase Briscoe (P)
|19
|3018
|-16
|9
|2
|5
|18
|7
|Chase Elliott (P)
|9
|3013
|-21
|5
|1
|1
|13
|8
|Bubba Wallace (P)
|23
|3009
|-25
|4
|1
|4
|9
|9
|Austin Cindric (P)
|2
|3008
|-26
|1
|1
|3
|8
|10
|Joey Logano (P)
|22
|3007
|-27
|1
|1
|2
|7
|11
|Ross Chastain (P)
|1
|3007
|-27
|0
|1
|2
|7
|12
|Tyler Reddick (P)
|45
|3006
|-28
|1
|0
|2
|6
Who and what should you look out for at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?
Brad Keselowski leads all active NCS drivers in poles at NHMS with four poles, and four of the 23 NCS pole winners are active in this weekend’s race: Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., and Christopher Bell.
Active driver top 10 in average starting position at NHMS:
|Rank
|Active Driver
|Average Start
|Races
|1
|Chase Elliott
|8.273
|11
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|9.333
|12
|3
|Kyle Busch
|9.909
|33
|4
|Brad Keselowski
|10.167
|24
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|10.4
|5
|6
|Denny Hamlin
|10.774
|31
|7
|Christopher Bell
|10.8
|5
|8
|William Byron
|11.571
|7
|9
|Kyle Larson
|14.071
|14
|10
|Joey Logano
|15.885
|26
Chase Elliott leads the NCS in average starting position at NHMS with an 8.273 in 11 starts, and Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch lead all active drivers in wins at NHMS with three each. Hamlin and Busch also lead all active NCS drivers with 11 top-five finishes at NHMS.
|Active NHMS Winners
|Wins
|Seasons
|Denny Hamlin
|3
|2017, 2012, 2007
|Kyle Busch
|3
|2017, 2015, 2006
|Christopher Bell
|2
|2024, 2022
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|2020, 2014
|Joey Logano
|2
|2014, 2009
- Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) has three wins, 11 top fives, 19 top 10s, and an average finish of 9.871. Starting 32nd in 2012, Hamlin holds the record for the deepest in the field for an active NCS race winner.
- Tyler Reddick (No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota) has three top 10s, and an average finish of 11.200.
- Kyle Larson (No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet) has six top fives, eight top 10s, and an average finish of 11.214.
- Christopher Bell (No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) has one pole, two wins, three top fives, three top 10s, and an average finish of 12.200.
- Ryan Blaney (No. 12 Team Penske Ford) has two top fives, four top 10s, and an average finish of 14.583.
- Chase Elliott (No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet) has two top fives, three top 10s, and an average finish of 14.727.
- Joey Logano (No. 22 Team Penske Ford) has two wins, nine top fives, 14 top 10s, and an average finish of 14.808. Logano is also the youngest NCS NHMS race winner on June 28, 2009, at 19 years, 1 month, and 4 days.