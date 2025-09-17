Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup Series
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Outlook

By SM Staff
2 Minute Read

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) this weekend for the Mobil 1 301 on Sunday, September 21st at 2 p.m. ET. Christopher Bell survived a war of attrition, both from Mother Nature, racing on wet tires, and late on-track chaos, including an overtime shootout, to win the rain-delayed USA Today 301 at NHMS on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Track & Race Information for the Mobil 1 301

Race Purse: $9,797,935
Track Size: 1.058-mile
Banking/Turns: 2 to 7 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch & Backstretch: 1 degree (each)
Frontstretch & Backstretch Length: 1,500 feet (each)
Race Length: 301 laps / 318.46 miles

Time

September 21 at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

Stages

Stages 1 Length: 70 laps
Stages 2 Length: 115 laps (ends Lap 185)
Final Stage Length: 116 laps (ends Lap 301)

Cup Series Playoff Standings

PosDriverNoPointsBehindNextWinsStage WinsPlayoff Points
1Denny Hamlin (P)113034005434
2William Byron (P)243032-222732
3Kyle Larson (P)53032-203932
4Christopher Bell (P)203028-644228
5Ryan Blaney (P)123027-712727
6Chase Briscoe (P)193018-1692518
7Chase Elliott (P)93013-2151113
8Bubba Wallace (P)233009-254149
9Austin Cindric (P)23008-261138
10Joey Logano (P)223007-271127
11Ross Chastain (P)13007-270127
12Tyler Reddick (P)453006-281026

Who and what should you look out for at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

Brad Keselowski leads all active NCS drivers in poles at NHMS with four poles, and four of the 23 NCS pole winners are active in this weekend’s race: Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., and Christopher Bell.

Active driver top 10 in average starting position at NHMS:

RankActive DriverAverage StartRaces
1Chase Elliott8.27311
2Ryan Blaney9.33312
3Kyle Busch9.90933
4Brad Keselowski10.16724
5Tyler Reddick10.45
6Denny Hamlin10.77431
7Christopher Bell10.85
8William Byron11.5717
9Kyle Larson14.07114
10Joey Logano15.88526

Chase Elliott leads the NCS in average starting position at NHMS with an 8.273 in 11 starts, and Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch lead all active drivers in wins at NHMS with three each. Hamlin and Busch also lead all active NCS drivers with 11 top-five finishes at NHMS.

Active NHMS WinnersWinsSeasons
Denny Hamlin32017, 2012, 2007
Kyle Busch32017, 2015, 2006
Christopher Bell22024, 2022
Brad Keselowski22020, 2014
Joey Logano22014, 2009
  • Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) has three wins, 11 top fives, 19 top 10s, and an average finish of 9.871. Starting 32nd in 2012, Hamlin holds the record for the deepest in the field for an active NCS race winner.
  • Tyler Reddick (No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota) has three top 10s, and an average finish of 11.200.
  • Kyle Larson (No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet) has six top fives, eight top 10s, and an average finish of 11.214.
  • Christopher Bell (No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) has one pole, two wins, three top fives, three top 10s, and an average finish of 12.200.
  • Ryan Blaney (No. 12 Team Penske Ford) has two top fives, four top 10s, and an average finish of 14.583.
  • Chase Elliott (No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet) has two top fives, three top 10s, and an average finish of 14.727.
  • Joey Logano (No. 22 Team Penske Ford) has two wins, nine top fives, 14 top 10s, and an average finish of 14.808. Logano is also the youngest NCS NHMS race winner on June 28, 2009, at 19 years, 1 month, and 4 days.
Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
Previous article
Spire Motorsports Mobil 1 301 Race Advance
Next article
Toyota GAZOO Racing Weekly Preview 09.17.25

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Bell, Almirola, and Riggs survive thunder valley
02:58
Video thumbnail
NCS Bristol Motor Speedway Race Winner Christopher Bell post race Q&A
21:46
Video thumbnail
Christopher Bell wins at Bristol, 4 drivers eliminated from Playoffs
01:47
Video thumbnail
Almirola wins the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol
01:50

Latest articles

TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Official Release -
NASCAR pays just one visit to the New England region each season, which is coming up this weekend as the Cup and Craftsman Truck Series will make the trek up to New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Read more

Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Official Release -
Joined by Kaulig Racing's AJ Allmendinger, Ty Dillon and Chris Rice, team owner Matt Kaulig spent time on National Teddy Bear Day at the Akron Children's Hospital.
Read more

Strong Tracks Ahead as Berry, No. 21 Team Head to New Hampshire

Official Release -
Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team may be out of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, but their focus has shifted to making the most of the final stretch of the season.
Read more

Wright Motorsports Returns to Indy as Defending Winners for Battle on the Bricks

Official Release -
Wright Motorsports heads back to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend aiming to defend last year’s victory at the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category