Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | New Hampshire Motor Speedway

﻿Kaulig Visits Akron Children’s Hospital:

Joined by Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger, Ty Dillon and Chris Rice, team owner Matt Kaulig spent time on National Teddy Bear Day at the Akron Children’s Hospital. In partnership with Kaulig Giving and The NASCAR Foundation, Kaulig and his team delivered smiles to children during their hospital stay. To learn more and hear from Matt Kaulig, view story here.

Continuing the Give:

Kaulig Racing’s NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers, Daniel Dye and Christian Eckes, joined fellow drivers in Charlotte to continue the Speedy Bear Brigade and visit with children at local Charlotte hospitals.

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Andrew Dickeson

Partner: Sea Best

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Sea Best Camaro ZL1

Sea Best: Sea Best will serve as the primary partner of the No. 10 Chevrolet this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with Ty Dillon and Kaulig Racing. Sea Best proudly serves as the flagship brand of Beaver Street Fisheries, a family-owned and operated company based in Jacksonville, Florida. As one of the nation’s largest importers, manufacturers, and distributors of seafood and meat, the Sea Best brand is synonymous with premium-quality seafood. Its product lineup includes a wide range of frozen fish fillets—such as ahi tuna, mahi-mahi, cod, and catfish—along with shrimp, scallops, and lobster.

This week the No. 10 Sea Best Chevrolet will feature retail partner BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading warehouse club operator on the East Coast of the United States. BJ’s delivers significant value to its members, consistently offering 25% or more savings on a representative basket of manufacturer-branded groceries compared to traditional supermarket competitors. BJ’s provides a curated assortment focused on perishable products, continuously refreshed general merchandise, gas and other ancillary services to deliver a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities.

BJ’s offer a curated selection of high-quality fresh items, as well as sundries, paper goods, apparel, seasonal items, TVs, electronics and more. And its exclusive Wellsley Farms® and Berkley Jensen® brands offer Members premium quality products at great prices.

In addition, BJ’s offers a variety of services, such as BJ’s Gas® and BJ’s Travel® that help Members do more with their budgets. And with Everyday ClubVenience, BJ’s is helping Members shop how they want with convenient options like Same-Day Grocery Delivery, buy online and pick up in-Club, coupons on the BJ’s Mobile App and an expanded assortment on BJs.com.

Meet Ty Dillon:

Sunday, September 21

Ty Dillon will be at the Chevrolet Merchandise Hauler at 11:00 a.m. ET to meet fans and sign autographs.

﻿At New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Ty Dillon will make his ninth-career NASCAR Cup Series start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday for the Mobil 1 301. In his previous starts at the track, Dillon has a best finish of 16th on two occasions, 2017 and 2019.

Of his five starts with Kaulig Racing during the 2024 season, New Hampshire Motor Speedway served as the third stop. Dillon started the race from 36th and finished 20th.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dillon has five starts at the Northeast track with three top-10 finishes.



“I’m very excited for this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. I love going back to tracks for a second time with Kaulig Racing. Last year was a unique race where we raced in the rain for a quite a bit of the race, not something we typically do on flat ovals, so that threw a liitle bit of a difference in for the race. I look forward to growing with our team. New Hampshire is a place where I have a lot of confidence. I like that style of race track and it’s a style of track where we’ve been really fast at this year. I think we’re going to have a really good weekend and hopefully gain some momentum for these last few races of the season.” – Ty Dillon on New Hampshire Motor Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

Partner: Campers Inn RV

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Campers Inn RV Camaro ZL1



Campers Inn RV: Campers Inn RV, the RVer’s Trusted Resource, will be back onboard AJ Allmendinger’s No. 16 Camaro ZL1 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Mobil 1 301. Campers Inn RV aims to remain the hometown dealership, where every customer feels like family and where every customer is a Campers Inn RV customer for life.

At New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

AJ Allmendinger earned his first Kaulig Racing NASCAR Cup Series Pole Award last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway with a lap time of 15.117 seconds. This marked his first pole award in the series since 2015.

At New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Allmendinger has earned a top 10 and has led 13 laps. With Kaulig Racing, Allmendinger has earned two top-20 finishes.

“I would say New Hampshire is probably one of the toughest racetracks we go to just in the sense of trying to drive. The seams are difficult and the track being really flat. So always difficult setup wise and on the driving side of it to go out there and find speed. We know our program has speed; we’ve shown that over the last few weeks, even if the end result doesn’t always show it. We’re looking to put together a solid run this weekend and get a little bit of momentum back.” – AJ Allmendinger on New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Meet the Kaulig Racing Drivers

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.