Strong Tracks Ahead as Berry, No. 21 Team Head to New Hampshire

Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team may be out of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, but their focus has shifted to making the most of the final stretch of the season. With seven races left on the 2025 schedule, Berry sees this weekend’s Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway as the perfect place to rebound — a track where he showed race-winning speed a year ago and one that kicks off a stretch of venues where he’s had past success, including Las Vegas where he scored his first Cup victory earlier this season.

Last year at New Hampshire, in a rain-affected race that forced teams onto wet-weather tires, he climbed from the middle of the pack to contend at the front in the closing laps.

“I hadn’t really raced in the rain other than a couple times in the Xfinity car, but it was a lot of fun,” Berry said this week. “The track raced well, and I thought it put on a good show at the end. We were in the thick of the battle those last closing laps. I’m excited to go back and study it a little bit more — it was a great opportunity for us last year, and I’m looking forward to seeing how we stack up this time around.”

The Wood Brothers also showed potential at New Hampshire in 2024 with Harrison Burton behind the wheel. The No. 21 Ford Mustang was running seventh when the race’s final caution flag flew before slipping to 14th in an overtime finish.

With Berry now in the seat, the team is eager to build on that performance and fight for a strong result on Sunday.

Practice for the Mobil 1 301 is scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 4:10 p.m. on truTV. Sunday’s 301-lap, 318.46-mile race is set to begin just after 2 p.m. ET with coverage on USA Network. Stage breaks are slated for Laps 70 and 185.

About Motorcraft®

Motorcraft offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer value with high quality and the right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers, independent distributors and automotive-parts retailers, and are backed by the Service Parts Limited Warranty* of Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

*See your dealer for limited-warranty details.

About Quick Lane® Tire & Auto Center

Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers extraordinary service for routine maintenance, serving all vehicle makes and models. Quick Lane provides a full menu of automotive services, including tires, oil change and maintenance, brakes, batteries, alternator and electrical system, air conditioning system, cooling system, transmission service, suspension and steering, wheel alignment, belts and hoses, lamps and bulbs and wiper blades plus a thorough vehicle checkup report. Service is performed by expert technicians while you wait at any of nearly 800 locations in the U.S., with evening and weekend hours available and no appointment necessary. For more information about Quick Lane, please visit www.quicklane.com.

*See your dealer for limited-warranty details.”

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough EVs along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford is pursuing mobility solutions through Ford Next, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 177,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

About Ford Performance

Ford Performance is based in Dearborn, Mich. It is responsible for Ford’s performance vehicle development and major racing operations globally, including NASCAR, IMSA, SRO British GT, FIA World Rally Championship, Supercars Championship, World of Outlaws, Ultra4, SCORE-International, FIA Rally-Raid, Formula Drift, NHRA, Rebelle Rally, Thailand Super Series and our latest commitment in Formula 1 with RedBull Ford Powertrains. Ford Performance also maintains a constantly evolving fleet of electric performance demonstrators to showcase the limits of electrification technology. In addition, the organization also oversees the development of Ford’s racing engines, as well as the outreach programs with all Ford Clubs and Ford enthusiasts. For more information regarding Ford racing’s activities, please visit Performance.Ford.com or follow @FordPerformance on Facebook, Instagram, X, Threads, TikTok and YouTube.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.