TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

September 20-21, 2025

NASCAR pays just one visit to the New England region each season, which is coming up this weekend as the Cup and Craftsman Truck Series will make the trek up to New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

It’s a big weekend for the “Magic Mile” as the Loudon, New Hampshire, circuit will welcome the Truck Series back for the first time since the 2017 season. This weekend will also mark the first time in eight years that the track has played a role in the sport’s playoff schedule, with Saturday’s EJP 175 bringing the Truck Series Round of 10 to a close and Sunday’s Mobil 1 301 opening the Round of 12 for NASCAR’s top division. Four Team Chevy drivers remain in title contention in each division.

Chevrolet at the “Magic Mile”:

Chevrolet leads both the NASCAR Cup and Truck Series in all-time wins at New Hampshire Motor Speedway – entering the weekend with 19 wins in 53 Cup Series races and eight wins in 20 Truck Series races.

Among its “Magic Mile” wins in NASCAR’s top division includes nine alongside Hendrick Motorsports – enough to rank the Chevrolet organization second on the track’s all-time wins list in the series. The first Cup Series win for both Chevrolet and Hendrick Motorsports at Loudon came in July 1995 – the series’ third appearance at the track – with NASCAR Hall of Famer, Jeff Gordon. Hendrick Motorsports has been on the brink of a double-digit win count at the track in recent seasons. Since the debut of the Next Gen car, the Chevrolet organization has earned a top-five finish in each event, including back-to-back podium results with Chase Elliott (second – 2022) and Kyle Larson (third – 2023).

Busch Banks Victories in All Three Series:

New Hampshire Motor Speedway is among the many venues where Kyle Busch has found success across all three NASCAR national series. The 40-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada, native is a three-time Cup Series winner at the “Magic Mile” – a record that ties fellow competitor, Denny Hamlin, for the most among active drivers in the division. Busch has also tallied six Xfinity Series wins and three Truck Series wins at New Hampshire – both of which are series-leading feats. The Chevrolet driver is one of just two drivers in NASCAR’s history to earn victories in all three divisions at the track.

Setting Streaks:

Chevrolet’s history at New Hampshire Motor Speedway also includes a pair of record-setting streaks. The Bowtie brand tallied six-straight wins (Sept. 2009 – July 2012) and six-straight pole wins (July 1996 – July 1999) in NASCAR’s top division at the track – a record that still stands today. In the Truck Series, Chevrolet’s trio of wins in the series’ first-three appearances at the one-mile venue ties Toyota for the most consecutive wins by a single manufacturer at the track.

FOUR TEAM CHEVY DRIVERS CONTINUE IN CUP SERIES TITLE FIGHT

With the opening round of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs officially in the books, four Team Chevy drivers have earned a spot in the Round of 12 to continue on in the championship title hunt. The playoff rankings have restacked for the first of three races in the next round – putting Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron and Kyle Larson in the second and third positions, respectively. The pair are two of the six drivers that will enter the New Hampshire race weekend with a double-digit points cushion – each sitting at 24-points above the cutline. Their Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Chase Elliott, will take on the Round of 12 from the seventh position (+5 points), with fellow Team Chevy driver, Ross Chastain, ranked 11th (-2 points).

The Round of 12 will serve a trio of diverse tracks with the “Magic Mile” followed by the 1.5-mile oval of Kansas Speedway and the 2.28-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway Road course. Larson and Elliott are among the five remaining title contenders that have found victory lane in two of the three tracks in this round. Larson is a three-time Kansas winner and a two-time Charlotte ROVAL winner, with the 2021 champion returning to each venue as the series’ defending winner. Elliott’s resume sees one Kansas victory and two Charlotte ROVAL victories. Among those triumphs includes his 2020 ROVAL victory that solidified his spot in the Round of Eight – ultimately leading him to his first career Cup Series championship.

Hocevar Making Noise:

While he might be out of title contention this season, Carson Hocevar is driving for another career milestone – his first victory in NASCAR’s top division. The 22-year-old Portage, Michigan, native has finished in the top-15 in the past three races, including a ninth-place finish at Darlington Raceway and a seventh-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway. His eighth top-10 finish of the season last weekend was accompanied by a top-five stage finish and 26 laps led.

TRUCK SERIES NEW HAMPSHIRE HOMECOMING

With the playoff pressure already heightened for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ first elimination race of the 2025 playoffs, there will be an added element of unknowns as the series will take on New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the first time in eight years. For much of the playoff field, Saturday’s 175-lap event will mark their first career start at the “Magic Mile”. Among the 10 remaining playoff contenders, Team Chevy’s Daniel Hemric and Grant Enfinger are the only drivers that have competed in a Truck Series race at New Hampshire. Hemric has made two career Truck Series starts at the Loudon-based venue, including a best finish of sixth that came in his first appearance at the track (Sept. 2015). For Enfinger, his one Truck Series start came in the series’ last race at the track in Sept. 2017 – a race that ended with a fourth-place result.

Team Chevy Drivers Enter Elimination Above the Cutline:

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs Round of 10 includes four drivers from three different Chevrolet organizations – tying the highest representation by a single manufacturer in the opening round. Heading into the first elimination race of the 2025 playoffs, all four Team Chevy drivers sit in the top-eight positions of the playoff rankings – each having a double-digit points cushion above the cutline. McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s Daniel Hemric holds the first provisional points position in third with a 51-point advantage over the bubble. Consistency has been key for the 34-year-old Kannapolis, North Carolina, native – driving his No. 19 Silverado RST to a second- and fifth-place result to open the postseason. Rounding out the rankings includes CR7 Motorsports’ Grant Enfinger in fifth (+29 points), McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s Tyler Ankrum in sixth (+29 points) and Spire Motorsports’ Rajah Caruth in eighth (+14).

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 29 NASCAR Cup Series races complete:

Wins: 12

Poles: 11

Laps Led: 3,248

Top-Fives: 54

Top-10s: 117

Stage Wins: 22

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 27 NASCAR Xfinity Series races complete:

Wins: 23

Poles: 17

Laps Led: 3,293

Top-Fives: 90

Top-10s: 176

Stage Wins: 41

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 20 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races complete:

Wins: 6

Poles: 2

Laps Led: 888

Top-Fives: 44

Top-10s: 92

Stage Wins: 7

BOWTIE BULLETS:

· Active Chevrolet drivers with a NASCAR Cup Series win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Kyle Busch – three wins (2017, 2015, 2006)

· Chevrolet leads both the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series in wins at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, with the manufacturer heading into the weekend with 19 victories in 53 Cup Series races and eight victories in 20 Truck Series races.

· Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are among the five remaining NASCAR Cup Series title contenders that have found victory lane in two of the three tracks in the Round of 12.

Larson: three-time Kansas winner and two-time Charlotte ROVAL winner, including the defending winner at each track.

Elliott: one Kansas victory and two Charlotte ROVAL victories.

· Chevrolet has earned at least half of the top-10 finishing results in 12 of the 29 points-paying races thus far this season, including a season-high seven top-10 finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

· In 137 points-paying races in the Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 64 victories – a winning percentage of 46.7%.

· With its 43 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships, and 878 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.



TUNE-IN:

NASCAR Cup Series

Playoffs Round of 12: Race One

Mobil 1 301

Sunday, September 21, at 2 p.m. ET

(USA Network, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Playoffs Round of 10: Elimination Race

EJP 175

Saturday, September 20, at 12 p.m. ET

(FS1, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

How much do you think the tire test from New Hampshire is going to help you this weekend?

“I hope a lot (laughs). Two solid days of testing and over 700 laps. We went through a lot of things up there, some felt good, some did not. Trackhouse and Chevy have been digging through all of the data to see what they think is going to be best. As long as we helped Chevy, that’s the most important thing, but obviously I hope there was something we learned for the No. 1 car.”

What is your outlook going into round 2 of the Playoffs?

“I’m glad we survived and made the second round of the Playoffs. Obviously, I wish it was more than survival but I feel pretty good about this round. We have New Hampshire this weekend and we did the tire test there so hopefully we learned some things we can apply. Then we have Kansas (Speedway), which we won last year, so I think that bodes well for us. The Roval is probably going to be the wild card for me in this round but we’ll see how everything shakes out. I’m going to do the things I do to prep for the races and hope the results earn us enough points to get to the next round.”

﻿Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

What’s New Hampshire Motor Speedway like?

“New Hampshire Motor Speedway is a flat mile. It’s a bigger short track. I always love going there. It’s a challenging place. You get to slip and slide around a little bit. The exit of Turn 2 is rough. The track has a lot of content, so finding a good balance in the race car is important.”

What’s the most challenging aspect of racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

“I think the most challenging part is the exit of Turn 2 just because of how rough it has gotten over there. There are some big bumps in Turn 3 as well, so dealing with the track content is probably the hardest part.”

What is RCR to you?

“RCR to me is family. Every time I come across the railroad tracks into the shop and see the men and women here that put all of the time and effort into these race cars and the history behind it. I love the history of RCR. I’ve been all over this place. Every wall. Every corner. It’s a place I’ve grown up my entire life at. I don’t think you can describe RCR in one word. It’s a lot of things. It’s heart.”

Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

After earning a 13th-place finish at Bristol, what’s your outlook heading into New Hampshire?

“Bristol was a solid weekend from start to finish for the No. 7 team. We had a great car all weekend and we executed well. We are putting together weekends and that gives us confidence heading to New Hampshire. One-mile race tracks are always tricky, so we’re looking to be fast when we unload and execute a solid weekend.”

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

What makes New Hampshire so challenging?

“New Hampshire is a really tricky racetrack. It’s super flat and has bumpy characteristics to it as well. The asphalt has really gotten old over the years. It feels like racing over highway cracks, but those are all characteristics of a good racetrack. It’s just really challenging and very tough to pass. Everybody says it’s multi-groove. You could run three different grooves there, but there’s really only one that’s fast and that’s the middle one. It makes for a challenging Sunday.”

Why has New Hampshire been so tough for you in the last few years?

“Unfortunately, for me, the last couple of years at New Hampshire have been a huge struggle. This new Next Gen car and I have just not gone well together at New Hampshire. It’s been easy for me to get in trouble because of the nature of the car, the way it rides, the bumps, and the different topography of the track at each end to make grip. It’s definitely a challenge of moving your line around in the corners to improve the balance of the car because this new car doesn’t like different angles and transitions very well.”

You’ve won five poles at New Hampshire. Why do you qualify so well there?

“I’m not really sure why I’ve had a good qualifying record there; it’s just always kind of worked out that way. I feel like qualifying at New Hampshire is important just because of track position because it’s so hard to pass, making sure you’re in good position at the start of the race just to keep your day simple. I’ve always kind of put an emphasis on qualifying to make sure we do well.”

What’s your mentality coming into this week and the remainder of 2025?

“We’ve got to win. We want to put ourselves and our No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in Victory Lane and it doesn’t matter if it’s at New Hampshire Motor Speedway or any week out, but the sooner the better.”

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

“I would say New Hampshire is probably one of the toughest racetracks we go to just in the sense of trying to drive. The seams are difficult and the track being really flat. So always difficult setup wise and on the driving side of it to go out there and find speed. We know our program has speed; we’ve shown that over the last few weeks, even if the end result doesn’t always show it. We’re looking to put together a solid run this weekend and get a little bit of momentum back.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

“I’m really excited to bring the Hyak Motorsports paint scheme to the track for the first time at New Hampshire. It’s always special to debut a new look, and this one means a lot to our team. Hopefully we can give the fans a strong run and make the first race with this scheme one to remember.”

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Loudon constantly runs into rain. How does the weather change the race?

“I hope it rains. The best I’ve run at New Hampshire is in the rain. It has not been a great track for me statistically, but the short tracks for us this year have been better than what the short tracks have been in the past for me, so I feel like we have another opportunity. Similar to Martinsville and Phoenix, we feel like we’ve made gains and hopefully we’ll keep that going this weekend at Loudon.”

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

You only have one start at New Hampshire across all three of NASCAR’s national series. How do approach a track where you don’t have an extensive notebook to pull from?

“Crazy things have been known to happen at New Hampshire. I don’t have a ton of experience there so it’s still a learning experience for me when we unload on Saturday. Thankfully I have a good group of guys on the No. 77, and Luke (Lambert, crew chief) and Tyler (Green, spotter) do a great job of coaching me through everything. I think we have a good opportunity to finish out the season strong.”

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

It’s disappointing not to advance in the playoffs. How do you assess what you and the No. 88 team accomplished so far this season?

“I knew it was going to be a long shot last weekend at (Bristol), but I’m still proud of what we have achieved this year. It’s been a huge privilege to be in the Playoffs, but everyone knew the first round was going to be difficult. I just didn’t do a good enough job on the ovals. I know we’re strong on the road courses, but I just need to keep improving at the ovals.”



Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2024): 43

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Most recent: 2024

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2024): 33

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most recent: Kyle Larson (2021)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2025 STATISTICS:

Wins: 12

Poles: 11

Laps Led: 3,248

Top-Fives: 54

Top-10s: 117

Stage Wins: 22

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet Race Wins: 878 (1949 to date)

Poles Won to Date: 764

Laps Led to Date: 255,959

Top-Fives to Date: 4,423

Top-10s to Date: 9,124

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,212 Chevrolet: 878 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 845 Ford: 745 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 201





